Saint Sebastian Festival - 1st Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Entry Fee Includes:
• 18 Holes of Golf with Cart
• Bag Lunch at Tee Off
• Golfer Gift Packs
• Course Contests
• Tournament Prizes
• Buffet Dinner
• Raffles
Please include all the names of your Foursome:
Entry Fee Includes:
• 18 Holes of Golf with Cart
• Bag Lunch at Tee Off
• Golfer Gift Packs
• Course Contests
• Tournament Prizes
• Buffet Dinner
• Raffles
Sponsorship Levels: (Enter Amount($) above)
Patron of Saint Sebastian - $5,000
Grand Sponsor - $2,500
Scoreboard Sponsor - $1,500
Cart Sponsor - $1,000
Longest Drive Sponsor - $750
Closest to Pin Sponsor - $750
Putting Green Sponsor - $500
Tee Sponsor - $250
Friend of St. Sebastian - $100
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!