Saint Sebastian Church

Hosted by

Saint Sebastian Church

About this event

Saint Sebastian Festival - 1st Annual Golf Tournament

169 Bartlett St

Portland, CT 06480, USA

Entry Fee
$150

Entry Fee Includes:

• 18 Holes of Golf with Cart

• Bag Lunch at Tee Off

• Golfer Gift Packs

• Course Contests

• Tournament Prizes

• Buffet Dinner

• Raffles

Foursome Entry Fee
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please include all the names of your Foursome:

Entry Fee Includes:

• 18 Holes of Golf with Cart

• Bag Lunch at Tee Off

• Golfer Gift Packs

• Course Contests

• Tournament Prizes

• Buffet Dinner

• Raffles

Event Sponsor (see “More details” for Sponsorship Levels)
Pay what you can

Sponsorship Levels: (Enter Amount($) above)

Patron of Saint Sebastian - $5,000

Grand Sponsor - $2,500

Scoreboard Sponsor - $1,500

Cart Sponsor - $1,000

Longest Drive Sponsor - $750

Closest to Pin Sponsor - $750

Putting Green Sponsor - $500

Tee Sponsor - $250

Friend of St. Sebastian - $100

Add a donation for Saint Sebastian Church

$

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