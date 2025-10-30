Saint Seraphim Camp Benefit Ball

330 Boston Post Rd

Rye, NY 10580, USA

Table Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 12 event tickets, private reception, priority seating, sponsor recognition, and sponsor gift. Provides a full scholarship to 10 campers.

Camper Sponsor
$500

Includes one ticket, private reception, sponsorship recognition, and sponsor gift. Provides a full scholarship for a camper.

Individual Ticket
$180

Ages 21+, includes Cocktail Hour, Dinner, and Drinks

Youth/Young Adult Ticket
$140

Ages 16 - 20 only. Age 15 permitted with attending parent or guardian (tickets must be purchased together). Bar not included.

Add a donation for St. Seraphim Youth Camp

$

