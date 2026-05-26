Saint Therese Golf Tournament Raffle - Multiple Items

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About this raffle
You will receive your tickets at the golf course on September 19, 2026. Bring your "E" ticket (that you received electronically when you purchased your tickets) with you. Present your "E" ticket to the raffle chairperson in exchange for the actual ticket stubs. Separate your tickets into two separate strips. Keep one strip for yourself (used to verify / match the winning ticket) and place the other in your desired items' bowl at the tournament. Good Luck.
Separate your tickets into two strips. Keep one strip for yourself (so you can verify that yours is the winning ticket:) Then separate the other strip of tickets into individual tickets and make your selection(s) by placing one (or more) tickets in your desired items bowl at the tournament. Good Luck
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