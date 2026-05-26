Saint Therese Golf Tournament Raffle - Multiple Items

You will receive your tickets at the golf course on September 19, 2026. Bring your "E" ticket (that you received electronically when you purchased your tickets) with you. Present your "E" ticket to the raffle chairperson in exchange for the actual ticket stubs. Separate your tickets into two separate strips. Keep one strip for yourself (used to verify / match the winning ticket) and place the other in your desired items' bowl at the tournament. Good Luck.