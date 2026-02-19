Saint Vincent De Paul Parents Association's Silent Auction

Sponsored by Happy Hollow Vintage which is a parent owned business! Owned and operated by the Lugo Family! Instagram: @HappyHollowVintage Step back in time with this beautifully curated Vintage Basket! Filled with timeless treasures and nostalgic finds, this collection captures the charm and elegance of days gone by. This basket includes:

Lennox Bags

Black purse

This bag came from a home in West Akron.

The house was full of amazing pieces of art, as the homeowner was an art collector. This purse reflects their eclectic sense of style.

Red and Gold Necklace

This red and gold tone necklace is likely a Monet piece of costume jewelry, though the tag is missing. Given the lucite that makes up the red pieces of the necklace, this is likely from the 60s-70s. This also came from the same art collecting home in West Akron as the purse.

Multicolored Necklace/Choker

This necklace-from the same West Akron home that produced the black purse and red lucite necklace-is made by Lisner. Given the timeframe in which Lisner produced jewelry, this is likely from the 1960s.

Three Pairs of Gold Toned Earrings

Most if not all of these earnings come from estate sales in Ohio. Jewel Belt

This belt came from the home of a woman who lived alone in Fairlawn Heights. She was clearly a connoisseur of fashion and taste, as her home was filled to the brim with amazing clothes and shoes as well as a fantastic library full of beautiful books.

Pink and Gold Toned Beaded Necklace

Given this necklace's style, it is likely from the 60s or 70s.

Green and pink enameled choker

This fabulous corded and enameled choker is likely from the 60s.