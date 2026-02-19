Saint Vincent De Paul Parents Association's Silent Auction

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7pm Scullen RM. 17 S Maple St, Akron, OH 44303, USA @7:00pm
Starting bid
Lights, camera, cozy! The Kindergarten Movie Night Basket has everything you need for the perfect family film night. Snuggle up with popcorn, candy, cozy blankets, and fun movie-themed treats for a magical evening at home. Just pick your favorite flick, dim the lights, and enjoy a night of laughter and memories together! Basket includes: 1 Case of Sprite
2 cans of poppies
4 pairs of socks
1 Pack of Mike&Ike
1 Box of Reese’s Pieces
1 Box of skittles
1 Box of M&M’s
1 Box a bunch of crunch
1 Bag of Reese’s
2 boxes of Swedish fish
1 Bag of popcorn
1 Bag of mini Starburst
1 Bag of nerds
2 bags of gummy bears
1 Box of popcorn
1 Popcorn salt
2 boxes of sour patch kids
1 Box of chocolates
1 Bag of s’more clusters
1 blanket
1 bag of sour strips
2 Domino’s gift cards at $25 each
1 movie gift card at $20
Starting bid
Pizza party, anyone? The First Grade Pizza Basket delivers all the essentials for a delicious DIY pizza night. With pizza-making supplies, tasty toppings, fun kitchen goodies, and treats to complete the meal, your family will have a blast creating (and eating!) their own custom masterpieces. Mangia! Basket include: 1 Basket
1 Cuzi cutting board
3 pizza pans
1 wooden pizza board
2 mats
1 pizza flour
2 2lb jar pizza sauce
1 chef boyardee pizza maker
2 packs of quick rise yeast
1 rolling pin
1 jar pizza sauce
1 pizza cutter wheel
2 pizza cutters
1 berry cracker pizza crust
1 sliced pepperoni
1 turkey pepperoni
1 crushed red pepper
1 tomato basil pasta sauce
2 Italian seasoning
1 basil pesto
1 multi seasoning blend
2 Parmesan topping
1 can of black olives
1 pizza chopper
3 nuts
8 pizza mits/towels
1 $ 25 devitis gift card
1 $25 acme gift card
1 $20 Dominos pizza
Starting bid
Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate! The Second Grade Spa Basket is filled with luxurious self-care goodies designed to help you unwind. Pamper yourself with soothing spa essentials, calming scents, and indulgent treats for the ultimate at-home relaxation experience. You deserve it! -2nd Grade Spa basket includes:
5 jars of moisturizing body scrub
1 pack of 2 bath poufs
1 pack of 3 exfoliating bath gloves
11 under eye patches
1 lip mask
2 candles
2 boxes with 3 in each of hand cream
1 bath brush
1 lipgloss
1 gel bead eye mask
1 eye mask
1 pack of fuzzy socks
1 pack of 6 hair ties
1 pack of 8 scrunchies
1 conair quick twist accessory pack
1 peach face mask
1 pack of 12 lavender shower steamers
1 beauty headband
1 journal 1 pink basket
Starting bid
Practical meets thoughtful in the Third Grade Household Basket! Packed with useful home essentials, cleaning helpers, and everyday must-haves, this basket makes life a little easier and more organized. A perfect blend of convenience and value for any busy household. In this basket you will find:
1- Reusable shopping bag
1 - 42 pack of Gain flings
1- Gain scent booster
2- Disinfectant wipes
3- Tide laundry detergent
3- Dish detergent
8- Storage bags
2- Fabric Sheets
1- Dishwasher pods
3- Candles
3-Kitchen tea towels
1- 6 pack bounty paper towels
Starting bid
Get ready for ooey-gooey fun! The Fourth Grade S’mores Basket includes everything you need to create the perfect sweet treat. Whether you gather around a campfire, fire pit, or kitchen oven, you’ll enjoy classic graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, and more. S’more smiles guaranteed! Basket includes: 5 boxes of graham crackers
10 Hershey bars
6 Reese bar
2 bags mini Hershey bar
2 lighters
4 marshmallow forks
4 packs of marshmallows
2 boxes of hot chocolate mix
1 fire pit
1 electric s’more maker
1 $25 giant eagle gift card
Starting bid
Start your morning right with the Fifth Grade Breakfast Basket! Filled with delicious breakfast favorites, cozy mugs, and morning-inspired treats, this basket brings warmth and comfort to the most important meal of the day. Perfect for lazy weekends or busy school mornings. 5th Grade Breakfast Basket Includes:
-2 hot Cocoa bombs
-2 Cocoa mugs
-1 mini Waffle maker
-1 large jar of Nutella
-1 small jar of Nutella
-1 Fast Shake pancake batter
-8 packs of Swiss Miss hot chocolate mix
-1 box of Hungry Jack pancake mix
-1 box of All Purpose Baking Mix
-1 bottle of Pearl Milling Company Original Syrup
-1 bottle of Mrs. Butterworth's Original Syrup
-1 bottle of Walden Farms Original Sugar Free Syrup
-3 stainless steel mixing Bowls
-2 coffee pods
-2 individually wrapped peppermint tea bags
-1 $20 Giant gift card
-1 Whole Foods reusable grocery bag
-1 reusable woven basket
Starting bid
The possibilities are endless with the Sixth Grade Gift Card Basket! Featuring a variety of popular gift cards, this basket lets you choose exactly what you want — dining, shopping, entertainment, and more. It’s flexibility and fun all wrapped into one exciting package! 6th grade - gift cards:
1-$15 Starbucks
1-$15 McDonald's
1-$15 Firehouse Subs
1-$25 Visa 1- Decorative card holder
Starting bid
Bring everyone together for unforgettable fun! The Seventh Grade Family Game Night Basket is packed with exciting games, snacks, and activities the whole family will love. Perfect for friendly competition, lots of laughs, and quality time around the table. Basket includes: 4 mini popcorn buckets
3 big popcorn buckets
3 boxes of lemon heads
1 box of M&M’s
1 box of Reesie pieces
2 boxes cookie dough bites
2 boxes of sour patch kids
2 boxes of Butterfinger minis
2 boxes of nerds
1 box of runts
1 box of Mike and Nikes
1 box of sweet tart chewy
1 box of skittles
1 box of blowup minis
1 box of crabby patties
2 boxes of gummy bears
1 bag of snicker almond
1 bag of sour strips
1 bag of twizzlers
1 box of gushers
1 box of Swedish fish
1 box of fruit roll ups
2 bags of popcorn
1 bag of pretzels
1 bag of chips
1 Yahtzee
1 Piles
1 Monopoly
1 Farkle
1 Memory game
1 Connect four
1 Playing cards
1 Jenga
1 Trouble
1 Dominioes
5 boxes of popcorn
1 Guess who
1 Uno
1 bag of cotton candy
Starting bid
Feeling lucky? The Eighth Grade Lottery Scratch-Off Basket is full of thrilling chances to win big! Packed with a variety of scratch-off tickets and fun extras, this basket adds excitement and anticipation to any evening. Take a chance — you might just hit the jackpot! On this money tree you will find:
3- $20 Tickets
1- $10 Ticket
16- $5 Tickets
30-$1 Ticket
1 - Reusable lotto scratch bag
1- Display Tree
Starting bid
Sponsored by Noex Sports a parent owned business ~ Thank you Steele Family! This exciting 2nd-grade raffle basket features two tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers
Rocket Arena Cleveland, OH April 12, 2026 at 6:00PM
Section 230
Row 13 • Seat 16
Section 230
Row 13 • Seat 17
Starting bid
Sponsored by Noex Sports a parent owned business ~ Thank you Steele Family! This exciting 8th-grade raffle basket features two tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers
Rocket Arena Cleveland, OH April 12, 2026 at 6:00PM
Section 230
Row 14 • Seat 11
Section 230
Row 14 • Seat 12 perfect for a fun family night out cheering on the home team. This basket combines school spirit with hometown pride and a memorable game-day experience.
Noex Sports provides programming throughout Northeast Ohio, including Jr. Cavs Basketball, NFL Flag Football, After School programming, and a variety of youth programming. Check out Noex Sports at www.noexsports.com
Starting bid
Sponsored by Happy Hollow Vintage which is a parent owned business! Owned and operated by the Lugo Family! Instagram: @HappyHollowVintage Step back in time with this beautifully curated Vintage Basket! Filled with timeless treasures and nostalgic finds, this collection captures the charm and elegance of days gone by. This basket includes:
Lennox Bags
Black purse
This bag came from a home in West Akron.
The house was full of amazing pieces of art, as the homeowner was an art collector. This purse reflects their eclectic sense of style.
Red and Gold Necklace
This red and gold tone necklace is likely a Monet piece of costume jewelry, though the tag is missing. Given the lucite that makes up the red pieces of the necklace, this is likely from the 60s-70s. This also came from the same art collecting home in West Akron as the purse.
Multicolored Necklace/Choker
This necklace-from the same West Akron home that produced the black purse and red lucite necklace-is made by Lisner. Given the timeframe in which Lisner produced jewelry, this is likely from the 1960s.
Three Pairs of Gold Toned Earrings
Most if not all of these earnings come from estate sales in Ohio. Jewel Belt
This belt came from the home of a woman who lived alone in Fairlawn Heights. She was clearly a connoisseur of fashion and taste, as her home was filled to the brim with amazing clothes and shoes as well as a fantastic library full of beautiful books.
Pink and Gold Toned Beaded Necklace
Given this necklace's style, it is likely from the 60s or 70s.
Green and pink enameled choker
This fabulous corded and enameled choker is likely from the 60s.
Starting bid
Sponsored by CoreCapital Construction. Parent owned business ~ Keenan Family. Owners Steven Keenan & Michael Bauman.
Whether you're a weekend warrior, first-time homeowner, or seasoned DIYer, this fully stocked home improvement bundle is ready for projects big and small.
This basket includes a powerful 12V MAX XR drill/impact driver kit with batteries and charger, a 50-piece mechanics tool set, a 4-piece electrician tool set, assorted hand tools, measuring and layout tools, painting supplies, fastening and mounting hardware, adhesives, safety equipment, cleaning supplies, a durable tool tote, a 2-gallon bucket, and three home improvement magazines for inspiration.
Safety gear includes work gloves, nitrile gloves, N95 masks, safety glasses, earplugs, a first aid kit, flashlight, and heavy-duty extension cord.
From small repairs to full-room updates, this bundle equips you with the essentials to get the job done.
Bonus: The winning bidder will also receive a $500 credit toward any CoreCapital Construction service project of $5,000 or more.
Ideal for renovations, remodels, repairs, or larger improvement projects. Basket Inventory:
• HDX 80-Piece First Aid Kit
• MAXFIT Ultra 30-Piece Screwdriving Set
• HDX Clear Safety Glasses (2)
• HDX Disposable Earplugs, 50-Pack
• HDX Unvalved N95 Masks, 3-Pack
• Coast G36 Handheld Flashlight
• Large Leather Utility Gloves (1 pair)
• Medium Gray Synthetic Leather Gloves (1 pair)
• 100-Count Textured-Grip Nitrile Disposable Gloves (50 pairs)
• XTREME 12V MAX XR Drill/Impact Driver Kit (2 batteries & charger)
• 50-Piece Metric & SAE Mechanics Tool Set (with case)
• Electrician Tool Set, 4-Piece
• Assorted Pliers, 3-Piece Set
• 20-oz Steel Head Rip Claw Hammer
• 12-in High Carbon Steel Pry Bar
• 3/4-in 1-Blade Folding Utility Knife
• 3/4-in Carbon Steel Utility Razor Blades, 10-Pack
• 45-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set
• 14-Piece Twist Drill Bit Set
• 17-Piece Metric & SAE Hex Key Set
• StudSensor L20 Stud Finder
• Aluminum 9-in Magnetic Torpedo Level
• Aluminum T-Square
• Compact Easy Grip 25-ft Tape Measure
• 7/8-in Copper Tube Cutter
• Automotive Hook and Pick Set
• Automotive Telescoping Magnet Tool
• Stainless Steel Heavy-Duty Scissors (2-Pack)
• Black & Yellow Zippered Tool Tote
• 25-ft 12/3 Heavy-Duty Outdoor Extension Cord
• WhiteDove XL 6-Piece Paint Roller Kit
• Medium 80-Grit Sanding Sponges, 2-Pack
• Non-Scratch Poly Fiber Scouring Pads, 3-Pack
• Heavy Duty Cellulose Scouring Pads, 3-Pack
• Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads, 7-Pack
• 9-ft x 12-ft Plastic Drop Cloth
• Multi-Surface Painter’s Tape (1.88-in x 60-yd)
• Black Waterproof Duct Tape (1.88-in x 25-yd)
• Clear Double-Sided Mounting Tape (1-in x 5-ft)
• 0.75-in x 66-ft Black Vinyl Electrical Tape
• Assorted Toggle Bolts with Screws, 50-Pack
• 50-lb Nylon Zip Ties, 500-Pack
• Pro Grip Paint Multi-Tool
• High Strength Small Hole Repair Compound
• Clear Grip Bonding Gel Multipurpose Adhesive
• Ultimate Liquid Super Glue
• 6-oz Adhesive Remover
• 12-oz Gaps & Cracks Spray Foam Insulation
• 32-oz Lemon Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner
• 40-Count Citrus Cleaning Wipes
• 9-Pack Microfiber Cloth
• 17-oz Drain Cleaner
• GrabEASY Metal Drain Snake
• Orange Pocket Notepad (waterproof)
• Medium Yellow Pencil (waterproof)
• 2-Gallon Bucket
• 3 Home Improvement Magazines
• $500 Credit Toward Any CoreCapital Construction Service Over $5,000.00
• (2) CoreCapital Construction logoed t-shirts
(60 items total)
Starting bid
Sponsored by Kay Lotus Nail & Beauty Longe. A parent owned business ~ Thank you Karam Family! Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the ultimate at-home pampering experience with this beautifully curated basket from Kat Lotus Nail Bar. Filled with natural and organic essentials for hands and feet, this spa-inspired collection includes nourishing lotions, exfoliating scrubs, rejuvenating masks and peels, plus complete manicure and pedicure set for a salon-quality glow at home.
The basket also features a $50 gift certificate to enjoy professional services at Kat Lotus Nail Bar. —Contact us
Starting bid
Donated by Shatoria Mebusaye
Calling all coffee lovers and refresher fans! This fun and flavorful basket from Dunkin’ is packed with goodies to keep you sipping in style. Enjoy French Vanilla swirl and Caramel swirl to sweeten your favorite drinks at home, plus a purple cup and blue cup to show off your Dunkin’ pride. This bundle also includes a cup topper, koozie, Wicked tin, Wicked stickers, a mini Dunkin’ bag, and an incredible 13 drink refreshers to keep you energized and refreshed.
Perfect for your daily pick-me-up or to share with fellow Dunkin’ fans — don’t miss your chance to win this amazing basket!
Starting bid
Principal for the Day – A Once-in-a-Lifetime School Experience!
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your student’s chance! The winner of this exciting silent auction item will become Principal for the Day, enjoying a behind-the-scenes leadership experience alongside our school principal.
The lucky student will help assist with important decisions, greet students and staff, and enjoy a few special VIP privileges throughout the day. This unforgettable experience builds confidence, leadership skills, and school spirit — plus creates memories that will last a lifetime!
Bid high and give your child the opportunity to lead the school for a day!
Starting bid
Ready, set, BID! This exciting auction item gives one lucky student the chance to be Gym Teacher for the Day! Enjoy VIP status during P.E. class.
This unforgettable experience is perfect for energetic leaders who love to stay active and have fun.
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run the gym and make memories with classmates — don’t miss your chance to win this action-packed prize!
Starting bid
Meditation Basket– Relax, Reflect & Recharge. Donated by Desteny Lee (parent).
Unwind and treat yourself to moments of peace with this thoughtfully curated meditation-inspired basket. Start your self-care ritual with soothing Dr Teal’s Body Wash and luxurious Tuscany Body Soap, then wrap yourself in comfort with a soft body towel. Light the elegant lantern and candle to create a calming atmosphere perfect for journaling your thoughts or diving into a beautiful book of poems for inspiration.
When it’s time for a sweet reward, indulge in rich Dubai chocolate and classic buttery Walkers Shortbread cookies.
This basket is perfect for anyone who deserves a little quiet time, relaxation, and a touch of indulgence. Bid generously and give yourself (or someone special) the gift of serenity. —Basket includes: Dr.Teals body soap, journal, Body towel, book of poems, Tuscany body soap, Lantern with candle, Dubai chocolate, Walkers shortbread cookies.
Starting bid
Cozy & Creative Comforts Basket - Donated by Desteny Lee (parent).
Snuggle up and spark some creativity with this adorable and heartwarming basket!
Perfect for a child (or anyone young at heart), this bundle is filled with comfort and colorful fun.
Inside you'll find a soft fleece throw for cozy movie nights, a cuddly pink teddy bear ready for hugs, and pink Play-Doh for hours of imaginative play. The Colors of the World coloring book and crayons encourage creativity while celebrating diversity, and the included lunch box is perfect for school days, sleepovers. or on-the-go adventures. This sweet and thoughtful basket makes a wonderful gift that blends comfort, creativity, and fun all in one. Place your bid and bring home the smiles!
Basket includes: Fleece throw, pink Teddy bear, pink play-do, Colors of the World coloring book crayons, and a lunch box.
Starting bid
Handmade and donated by the Lugo Family! Show your school pride with this beautifully decorated green and white wreath made especially for supporters of St. Vincent de Paul Parish School. Designed in the school’s colors, this festive wreath is perfect for hanging on your front door, in a classroom, or anywhere you want to celebrate the spirit of the school community.
Whether you’re a current family, alumni, or proud supporter, this wreath is a wonderful way to display your St. Vincent de Paul pride while supporting the school. A charming and spirited addition to any home! 💚🤍
Starting bid
Handmade and donated by the Lugo Family! Add a bold touch of school pride to your home with this beautifully decorated black and green door wreath. Perfect for your front door, classroom, or indoor décor, this wreath proudly celebrates the spirit of St. Vincent de Paul Parish School.
Handcrafted with vibrant ribbon and festive accents, it’s a wonderful way to show your support for the school while welcoming guests with a stylish pop of school colors. A perfect piece for families, alumni, and anyone who loves showing their school spirit! 🖤💚
Starting bid
Donated by the Dennis family! Keep your home fresh, clean, and running smoothly with this practical Household Essentials Basket! Filled with everyday must-haves like Gain Flings laundry detergent, durable trash bags, and odor-eliminating Febreze, this basket helps tackle laundry, keep spaces tidy, and leave your home smelling great. Perfect for stocking up on the essentials every household needs, this basket is both useful and convenient for any family. Bid now and bring home a bundle that makes daily chores a little easier! 🧺🧼
Starting bid
Donated by Brock & Brice Pierce! Keep your ride looking and running its best with this Cruise in Clean car care basket from Irace Automotive! This package includes gift certificates for professional car washes and oil changes to help keep your vehicle sparkling on the outside and running smoothly under the hood. Perfect for busy families, commuters, or anyone who loves a clean car without the hassle. Bid high and enjoy the convenience of keeping your car road-ready all year long! Thank you to Irace Automotive 🚗
Includes 3 oil change/Tire rotation gift certificates valued at $150 each.
Starting bid
Donated by the Lucas Family! Spark curiosity and creativity with this exciting Read, Build & Explore Adventure Basket! Perfect for young readers and thinkers, this basket features 21 engaging books that bring history, imagination, and adventure to life. Dive into inspiring stories from the popular Who Was? series featuring figures like Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Anne Frank, Jackie Robinson, Leonardo da Vinci, Abraham Lincoln, Galileo, and Walt Disney, plus exciting reads like Hatchet, The Wizard of Oz, The Rescue, The Serious Goose, and more. Young builders will also enjoy the Brick Builders Illustrated Bible and a Lego flower building set for hands-on fun.
The adventure continues with 19 bonus goodies including cozy red and lilac throw blankets, a bird feeder kit, watercolor set, wooden puzzles, foam stamps, fidget spinner, notebook and pens, sweet treats like Trolli and Sour Patch, balloons, a Baby Yoda party pack, and more—all neatly packed in a reading-themed storage basket.
Whether it’s a quiet reading night, a creative craft session, or building something new, this basket is packed with learning, creativity, and fun for the whole family! ✨📖🧩
Starting bid
Donated by the Kincaid Family. Unleash your creativity with this fun and relaxing Arts & Crafts Collection! This basket is packed with activities perfect for artists of all ages. Enjoy a variety of creative projects including a 1000-piece scenic puzzle, paint-by-number kit, canvas painting set, and colorful Perler bead craft set for hands-on fun. You’ll also find colored pencils, paint pots, a paint palette, and other art supplies to bring your imagination to life. For a relaxing touch, the basket also includes a Mindful Mandalas coloring book and a DIY bracelet-making kit for creative expression and stress relief.
Whether you’re looking for a cozy night of puzzling, a calming coloring session, or a fun craft project with kids, this basket offers hours of artistic entertainment for the whole family.
Perfect for budding artists, craft lovers, or anyone who enjoys a relaxing creative escape! 🎨🧩
Starting bid
Donated by our very own Mrs.Denowski! Thank you to Camp Christopher!
Get ready for faith, friendship, and outdoor adventure with this Camp Christopher Experience Basket! Perfect for campers and Camp Christopher fans, this package includes a $200 Camp Registration Gift Certificate to help send a child to the beloved summer camp experience.
Along with the camp credit, the basket features fun Camp Christopher gear, including a Camp Christopher t-shirt, embroidered camp hat, camp drawstring backpack, reusable water bottle, and a pack of Camp Christopher trading cards. These items are perfect for showing camp spirit whether you’re on the trails, at campfires, or remembering summer adventures all year long.
This basket is a wonderful opportunity for a camper to enjoy the traditions, community, and outdoor fun that Camp Christopher is known for.
Bid on this basket and give a child an unforgettable summer camp experience! 🌲⛺️ Camp Christopher ~ 330-376-2267 ~ [email protected] ~ http://www.campchris.org
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