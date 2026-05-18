Sakura After Dark Sponsorship

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About this event
Primary Building Projection, Chopstick Engraving Station, Speaking Engagement Experience, 12 VIP Tickets, Social Media Recognition, Top Tier Marketing Recognition
Shared Building Projection, Premium Logo Placement, Photobooth Sponsor, Key Experiennce Element, 10 VIP Tickets, Social Media Recognition, Email Marketing Recognition
High-Visibility Placement, Activation Presence, 8 VIP Tickets, Social Media Recognition
Logo Placement, 6 Tickets, Social Media Recognition, Event Recognition, quarterly email marketing to network of 8,000 attorneys
Logo placement, 4 Tickets, Social Media Recognition
Logo on Website, 3 Tickets, Social Media Recognition
This comes with 2 VIP tickets and Social Media Recognition
This comes with 1 VIP ticket
$
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