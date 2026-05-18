Hosted by

Attorneys in Motion Foundation

About this event

Sakura After Dark Sponsorship

8439 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA

The Empress
$15,000

Primary Building Projection, Chopstick Engraving Station, Speaking Engagement Experience, 12 VIP Tickets, Social Media Recognition, Top Tier Marketing Recognition

The Golden Fan
$10,000

Shared Building Projection, Premium Logo Placement, Photobooth Sponsor, Key Experiennce Element, 10 VIP Tickets, Social Media Recognition, Email Marketing Recognition

The Sakura Elite
$7,500

High-Visibility Placement, Activation Presence, 8 VIP Tickets, Social Media Recognition

The Lotus
$4,999

Logo Placement, 6 Tickets, Social Media Recognition, Event Recognition, quarterly email marketing to network of 8,000 attorneys

The Zen Gardner
$3,000

Logo placement, 4 Tickets, Social Media Recognition

The Silk Blossom
$2,500

Logo on Website, 3 Tickets, Social Media Recognition

The Bamboo Circle
$1,500

This comes with 2 VIP tickets and Social Media Recognition

The Sakura Supporter
$500

This comes with 1 VIP ticket

Add a donation for Attorneys in Motion Foundation

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