SAL Summer ICE Silent Auction

Wine & Whiskey Gift basket
Wine & Whiskey Gift basket
$50

Indulge in the perfect pairing of sophistication and spirit. This beautifully curated basket features a selection of fine wines and premium whiskeys, complemented by gourmet snacks and elegant glassware. Whether you're toasting to a special occasion or enjoying a quiet evening, this gift offers a taste of luxury in every sip.

Movie Dinner Night at Alamo Theaters
Movie Dinner Night at Alamo Theaters
$75

Experience the ultimate night out with a Movie Dinner Package from Alamo Theaters. Enjoy a premium cinematic experience with reclining seats, in-theater dining, and top-notch service. This package includes movie tickets and a dining credit—perfect for date night, family time, or a relaxing evening escape.

Spa Gift Basket
Spa Gift Basket
$50

Unwind and rejuvenate with this luxurious spa gift basket. Filled with soothing bath salts, scented candles, essential oils, and plush accessories, this set transforms any home into a peaceful retreat. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of relaxation and self-care.

