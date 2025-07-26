SAL Summer ICE Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in the perfect pairing of sophistication and spirit. This beautifully curated basket features a selection of fine wines and premium whiskeys, complemented by gourmet snacks and elegant glassware. Whether you're toasting to a special occasion or enjoying a quiet evening, this gift offers a taste of luxury in every sip.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the ultimate night out with a Movie Dinner Package from Alamo Theaters. Enjoy a premium cinematic experience with reclining seats, in-theater dining, and top-notch service. This package includes movie tickets and a dining credit—perfect for date night, family time, or a relaxing evening escape.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unwind and rejuvenate with this luxurious spa gift basket. Filled with soothing bath salts, scented candles, essential oils, and plush accessories, this set transforms any home into a peaceful retreat. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of relaxation and self-care.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing