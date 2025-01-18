Sala Voce Sings! - Organ Recital Hall, University Center for the Arts

Jubilate and Cantare singers are invited to enjoy complimentary admission to this performance when accompanied by a paying adult. There is no need to purchase a ticket for the singer as they will be granted entry at the door. However, during the ticket purchase process, please indicate which singer will be attending.

Jubilate and Cantare singers are invited to enjoy complimentary admission to this performance when accompanied by a paying adult. There is no need to purchase a ticket for the singer as they will be granted entry at the door. However, during the ticket purchase process, please indicate which singer will be attending.

seeMoreDetailsMobile