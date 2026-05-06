Salaam Cultural Museum's Shop

About this shop
Glass bowl with gold pattern.
Glass bowl with gold pattern.
Decorative fruit or bread dish, 12" in length and 3" high
Beautiful, glittering, multicolored glass dish with a swirl pattern in gold, bronze, purple.
Decorative bowl with gold, green, blue design. Approximately 16" in diameter.
Decorative metal platter with a turkey design.
Traditional Syrian women's cotton embroidered Aghabani.
Traditional Syrian men's camel hair embroidered cloak.
Traditional Syrian men's cotton embroidered cloak.
Traditional Syrian women's cotton embroidered aghabani.
Traditional Syrian women's velvet embroidered cloak.
Syrian thobe with green and gold.
Syrian cloak
round ceramic storage jar with lid. Can be used for ginger or other small items.
Decorative ceramic plate with a hand-painted design, approximately 6" diameter.
Handmade pottery from Gaza. Approximately 8" high and 6" in diameter.
Saudi style insulated coffee carafe with 6 crystal cups
Dark blue leather slippers made in Fes, Morocco. Women's size 7.
Set of 6 tea glasses and saucers. Grape cluster design and gold edging.
Set of 8 ceramic coffee cups with the Lebanese flag and various scenes from Lebanon.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!