Salaam Cultural Museum

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Salaam Cultural Museum

About this shop

Salaam Cultural Museum's Shop

Glass Bowl item
Glass Bowl item
Glass Bowl
$35

Glass bowl with gold pattern.

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Glass Bowl item
Glass Bowl item
Glass Bowl
$35

Glass bowl with gold pattern.

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Iridescent Glass Dish item
Iridescent Glass Dish
$25

Decorative fruit or bread dish, 12" in length and 3" high

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Multicolored Glass Dish item
Multicolored Glass Dish
$50

Beautiful, glittering, multicolored glass dish with a swirl pattern in gold, bronze, purple.

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Large Decorative Bowl item
Large Decorative Bowl
$50

Decorative bowl with gold, green, blue design. Approximately 16" in diameter.

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Metal Platter item
Metal Platter
$35

Decorative metal platter with a turkey design.

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Syrian Women's Embroidered Aghabani item
Syrian Women's Embroidered Aghabani item
Syrian Women's Embroidered Aghabani
$300

Traditional Syrian women's cotton embroidered Aghabani.

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Men's Camel Hair Cloak item
Men's Camel Hair Cloak item
Men's Camel Hair Cloak item
Men's Camel Hair Cloak
$300

Traditional Syrian men's camel hair embroidered cloak.

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Men's Cotton Cloak item
Men's Cotton Cloak item
Men's Cotton Cloak item
Men's Cotton Cloak
$250

Traditional Syrian men's cotton embroidered cloak.

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Women's Cotton Aghabani item
Women's Cotton Aghabani item
Women's Cotton Aghabani item
Women's Cotton Aghabani
$200

Traditional Syrian women's cotton embroidered aghabani.

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Women's Velvet Cloak item
Women's Velvet Cloak item
Women's Velvet Cloak
$300

Traditional Syrian women's velvet embroidered cloak.

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Syrian Thobe item
Syrian Thobe
$125

Syrian thobe with green and gold.

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Syrian Cloak item
Syrian Cloak
$100

Syrian cloak

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Ceramic Storage Jar item
Ceramic Storage Jar
$40

round ceramic storage jar with lid. Can be used for ginger or other small items.

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Hand-Painted Decorative Ceramic Plate item
Hand-Painted Decorative Ceramic Plate
$50

Decorative ceramic plate with a hand-painted design, approximately 6" diameter.

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Gaza Pottery item
Gaza Pottery
$100

Handmade pottery from Gaza. Approximately 8" high and 6" in diameter.

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Saudi Coffee Set item
Saudi Coffee Set
$75

Saudi style insulated coffee carafe with 6 crystal cups

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Moroccan Slippers item
Moroccan Slippers
$45

Dark blue leather slippers made in Fes, Morocco. Women's size 7.

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Turkish Tea Set item
Turkish Tea Set item
Turkish Tea Set
$50

Set of 6 tea glasses and saucers. Grape cluster design and gold edging.

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Lebanon Coffee Cups item
Lebanon Coffee Cups item
Lebanon Coffee Cups
$25

Set of 8 ceramic coffee cups with the Lebanese flag and various scenes from Lebanon.

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