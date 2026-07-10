A white silhouette of a dancer in a split leap is on the left of a red background, with the words "Salado Eagles DANCE" and "SALADO STARLETS & SPARKLERS BOOSTER CLUB" in black text to the right.

Hosted by

Salado Eagles Dance

About this event

Salado Eagles Dance Casino Night Sponsorship

Diamond
$2,500

Exclusive Casino Night table business logo display. Special business recognition during Casino Night and on social media. Logo on team shirts, football stadium banner, and Christmas parade banner. 'Proud Sponsor' sign for your business. Four complimentary tickets to Casino Night.

Platinum
$1,000

Exclusive Casino Night table business logo display. Special business recognition during Casino Night and on social media.

Gold
$500

Special business recognition during Casino Night and on social media. Two complimentary tickets to Casino Night.

Eagle
$500

Logo on team shirts, and stadium banner.

Red
$250

Logo on stadium banner. Two complimentary tickets to Casino Night.

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