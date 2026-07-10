Salado Eagles Dance Casino Night Sponsorship

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About this event
Exclusive Casino Night table business logo display. Special business recognition during Casino Night and on social media. Logo on team shirts, football stadium banner, and Christmas parade banner. 'Proud Sponsor' sign for your business. Four complimentary tickets to Casino Night.
Exclusive Casino Night table business logo display. Special business recognition during Casino Night and on social media.
Special business recognition during Casino Night and on social media. Two complimentary tickets to Casino Night.
Logo on team shirts, and stadium banner.
Logo on stadium banner. Two complimentary tickets to Casino Night.
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