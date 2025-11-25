Salado High School Parent Teacher Organization

Salado HS Class of 2026 Project Graduation

1410 Waco Rd

Belton, TX 76513, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

·  “Presented by” naming rights for a major event area

 on the day of Project Graduation

·  Large logo on Project Graduation banners

·  Recognition in Project Graduation communications

·  Dedicated social media spotlight posts (4)

·  Recognition in post-event recap

·  Certificate of appreciation

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

·  Medium logo on Project Graduation banners

·  Recognition in Project Graduation communications

·  Dedicated social media posts (3)

·  Recognition in post-event recap

·  Certificate of appreciation

Silver Sponsor
$500

·  Small logo on Project Graduation banners

·  Recognition in Project Graduation communications

·  Thank-you post online

·  Recognition in post-event recap

·  Acknowledgment letter

Red Sponsor
$250

·  Thank-you post online

·  Recognition in Project Graduation communications

·  Recognition in post-event recap

White Sponsor
$100

·  Recognition in post-event recap

Towel Sponsors
$500

Logo Near Towel Table

Food and Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Banner near food and drink stations

Snow Cone Sponsor
$500

Banner near truck

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Logo near DJ

