Salamander Saturday 2026 Auction!

Calling all hellbender fans! This is a bundle of a beautiful hellbender sticker and a "Help Our Hellbenders" decal.





Both the sticker and decal are made of vinyl material and can be used indoors or outdoors. Decals are great for windows or terrariums and aquariums. The sticker measures about 4.5" by 3.5" and the decal measures about 6.5" by 4.5".





These items were donated by FattyPancake!(etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)