Salamander Saturday 2026 Auction!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
An adorable chunky spotted salamander figurine made from polymer clay!
Hand-sculpted, oven-baked, hand-painted, and coated with an acrylic varnish. Dimensions are approximately 3" long by 2" wide.
Donated by TibbyBean! (IG: @tibbybean, Etsy: tibbybean.etsy.com)
Starting bid
Calling all hellbender fans! This is a bundle of a beautiful hellbender sticker and a "Help Our Hellbenders" decal.
Both the sticker and decal are made of vinyl material and can be used indoors or outdoors. Decals are great for windows or terrariums and aquariums. The sticker measures about 4.5" by 3.5" and the decal measures about 6.5" by 4.5".
These items were donated by FattyPancake!(etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)
Starting bid
This is a bundle of two awesome decals - one tiger salamander and one marbled salamander.
Decals are made of a vinyl material and can be used indoors or outdoors. Great for windows or terrariums and aquariums. The tiger salamander measures about 5.5" by 4" and the marbled measures about 5.5" by 2".
These items were donated by FattyPancake!(etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)
Starting bid
A lovely painting of a tiger salamander and a snail friend enjoying nature.
Original art, painted on wooden canvas. Approximately 8" by 10" and 0.75" deep.
This item was donated by FattyPancake! (etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)
Starting bid
Beautiful print of a spotted salamander, perfect for those who love realistic herp art that could be straight out of a field guide.
Un-framed. Art is 8" by 10", printed on paper that is a little larger, closer to 9" by 11".
Donated by Matt Patterson of Stoneridge Art Studios! (https://www.mpattersonart.com/)
Starting bid
Beautiful print of juvenile and adult red-spotted newts, perfect for those who love realistic herp art that could be straight out of a field guide!
Un-framed. Art is 8" by 10", printed on paper that is a little larger, closer to 9" by 11".
Donated by Matt Patterson of Stoneridge Art Studios! (https://www.mpattersonart.com/)
Starting bid
This is a super cute bundle for newt lovers! Includes one memo pad and one letter set (sheets of paper and envelopes).
Items were donated by Snail Mailery Shop! (etsy.com/shop/SnailMaileryShop)
Starting bid
Cute spotted salamander figurine that is ready to be your friend! Cast in resin from hand-sculpted original model and hand-painted with acrylic paint. Approximately 4" long.
This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)
Starting bid
This is an adorably small and very realistic figurine of a juvenile spotted salamander! Cast in resin from hand-sculpted original model and hand-painted with acrylic paint. Approximately 2" long.
This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)
Starting bid
Do you want to show off your love for salamanders by accessorizing? Check out these super cool cave salamander earrings!
These salamanders are resin cast from a hand-sculpted original and hand-painted with acrylic paint. They are a little under 2" inches long and are finished off with surgical steel earring hooks.
This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)
Starting bid
Do you want to show off your love for salamanders by accessorizing? Check out these super cool green salamander earrings!
These salamanders are resin cast from a hand-sculpted original and hand-painted with acrylic paint. They are a little under 2" inches long and are finished off with surgical steel posts.
This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)
Starting bid
An adorable painting of a spotted salamander with a flower hat!
Original art, matted and framed in wooden frame that measures about 6.5" by 8.5".
This item was donated by MantisflyStudio! (etsy.com/shop/MantisflyStudio)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!