Hosted by

Foundation For The Conservation Of Salamanders

About this event

Salamander Saturday 2026 Auction!

Spotted Salamander Polymer Clay Figurine item
Spotted Salamander Polymer Clay Figurine item
Spotted Salamander Polymer Clay Figurine item
Spotted Salamander Polymer Clay Figurine
$5

Starting bid

An adorable chunky spotted salamander figurine made from polymer clay!


Hand-sculpted, oven-baked, hand-painted, and coated with an acrylic varnish. Dimensions are approximately 3" long by 2" wide.


Donated by TibbyBean! (IG: @tibbybean, Etsy: tibbybean.etsy.com)

Hellbender decal and sticker item
Hellbender decal and sticker item
Hellbender decal and sticker item
Hellbender decal and sticker
$5

Starting bid

Calling all hellbender fans! This is a bundle of a beautiful hellbender sticker and a "Help Our Hellbenders" decal.


Both the sticker and decal are made of vinyl material and can be used indoors or outdoors. Decals are great for windows or terrariums and aquariums. The sticker measures about 4.5" by 3.5" and the decal measures about 6.5" by 4.5".


These items were donated by FattyPancake!(etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)

Tiger and Marbled Salamander Decals item
Tiger and Marbled Salamander Decals item
Tiger and Marbled Salamander Decals item
Tiger and Marbled Salamander Decals
$5

Starting bid

This is a bundle of two awesome decals - one tiger salamander and one marbled salamander.


Decals are made of a vinyl material and can be used indoors or outdoors. Great for windows or terrariums and aquariums. The tiger salamander measures about 5.5" by 4" and the marbled measures about 5.5" by 2".


These items were donated by FattyPancake!(etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)

Tiger Salamander Painting item
Tiger Salamander Painting item
Tiger Salamander Painting
$10

Starting bid

A lovely painting of a tiger salamander and a snail friend enjoying nature.


Original art, painted on wooden canvas. Approximately 8" by 10" and 0.75" deep.


This item was donated by FattyPancake! (etsy.com/shop/FattyPancake)

Spotted Salamander Art Print item
Spotted Salamander Art Print
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful print of a spotted salamander, perfect for those who love realistic herp art that could be straight out of a field guide.


Un-framed. Art is 8" by 10", printed on paper that is a little larger, closer to 9" by 11".


Donated by Matt Patterson of Stoneridge Art Studios! (https://www.mpattersonart.com/)

Red-spotted Newt Art Print item
Red-spotted Newt Art Print
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful print of juvenile and adult red-spotted newts, perfect for those who love realistic herp art that could be straight out of a field guide!


Un-framed. Art is 8" by 10", printed on paper that is a little larger, closer to 9" by 11".


Donated by Matt Patterson of Stoneridge Art Studios! (https://www.mpattersonart.com/)

Newt Stationary Set item
Newt Stationary Set item
Newt Stationary Set item
Newt Stationary Set
$5

Starting bid

This is a super cute bundle for newt lovers! Includes one memo pad and one letter set (sheets of paper and envelopes).


Items were donated by Snail Mailery Shop! (etsy.com/shop/SnailMaileryShop)

Spotted Salamander Resin Figurine item
Spotted Salamander Resin Figurine item
Spotted Salamander Resin Figurine item
Spotted Salamander Resin Figurine
$5

Starting bid

Cute spotted salamander figurine that is ready to be your friend! Cast in resin from hand-sculpted original model and hand-painted with acrylic paint. Approximately 4" long.


This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)

Juvenile Spotted Salamander Figurine item
Juvenile Spotted Salamander Figurine item
Juvenile Spotted Salamander Figurine
$5

Starting bid

This is an adorably small and very realistic figurine of a juvenile spotted salamander! Cast in resin from hand-sculpted original model and hand-painted with acrylic paint. Approximately 2" long.


This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)

Cave Salamander Earrings item
Cave Salamander Earrings item
Cave Salamander Earrings item
Cave Salamander Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Do you want to show off your love for salamanders by accessorizing? Check out these super cool cave salamander earrings!


These salamanders are resin cast from a hand-sculpted original and hand-painted with acrylic paint. They are a little under 2" inches long and are finished off with surgical steel earring hooks.


This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)

Green Salamander Earrings item
Green Salamander Earrings item
Green Salamander Earrings item
Green Salamander Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Do you want to show off your love for salamanders by accessorizing? Check out these super cool green salamander earrings!


These salamanders are resin cast from a hand-sculpted original and hand-painted with acrylic paint. They are a little under 2" inches long and are finished off with surgical steel posts.


This item was donated by ExOblivioneArt! (etsy.com/shop/ExOblivioneArt)

Spotted Salamander Flower Hat Painting item
Spotted Salamander Flower Hat Painting
$10

Starting bid

An adorable painting of a spotted salamander with a flower hat!


Original art, matted and framed in wooden frame that measures about 6.5" by 8.5".


This item was donated by MantisflyStudio! (etsy.com/shop/MantisflyStudio)

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