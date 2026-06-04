Revival City Church Inc

Hosted by

Revival City Church Inc

About this event

Sale Tickets

810 N Hoagland Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34741, USA

$2.00 Concession Tickets
$2
$10.00 Concession Tickets
$10
$20.00 Concession Tickets
$20
Cottage Food, Prepared Food and Beverages - Vendors
$50

This category is for approved vendors offering homemade, prepared, or packaged food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Qualifying offerings include: cottage food items, baked goods, desserts, snacks, packaged foods, and cold or room-temperature beverages from approved or licensed sources.


Note: Hot foods or on-site hot meal preparation are not permitted for this category.

IRS approved designated Non-Profits - 501C3
$50

You must provide a 501C3 by emailing document to [email protected]

General Registration - Non Sale Business
$100

Businesses are permitted to participate for marketing and informational purposes only. No direct sales will be allowed in this category.

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