Sale Tickets

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About this event
This category is for approved vendors offering homemade, prepared, or packaged food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Qualifying offerings include: cottage food items, baked goods, desserts, snacks, packaged foods, and cold or room-temperature beverages from approved or licensed sources.
Note: Hot foods or on-site hot meal preparation are not permitted for this category.
Businesses are permitted to participate for marketing and informational purposes only. No direct sales will be allowed in this category.
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