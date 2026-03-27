Salem Christian School

Hosted by

Salem Christian School

About this event

Salem Christian School's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

35 Church Ln, Gum Spring, VA 23065, USA

Climb Higher: 3-Day Pass with Gear Included item
Climb Higher: 3-Day Pass with Gear Included
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Peak Experiences! This package includes three full-day passes, valid at either the Midlothian or Richmond location. The best part, all necessary gear is included - just show up and climb. Perfect for beginners or seasoned climbers looking for a fun, active adventure.

Includes:

  • Three (3) day passes
  • Gear rental (shoes, harness, belay equipment)
  • Access to both Richmond area locations 

Bid now and reach new heights!

Sparkling Clean Home Package item
Sparkling Clean Home Package
$250

Starting bid

Refresh your home’s exterior with a professional house wash and gutter cleaning from Central Virginia Power Washing! This package is valid for any home 2,500 square feet or less, leaving your siding spotless and your gutters clear and flowing. A perfect way to boost curb appeal and protect your home - effortlessly.

Includes:

  • Exterior house washing service
  • Gutter cleaning 

Don’t miss your chance to make your home’s exterior shine without having to set foot on a ladder - bid now!

Museum of the Bible Experience: Trip for Two item
Museum of the Bible Experience: Trip for Two
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable day in Washington, D.C. with this special package for two adult guests (18+)! Travel comfortably by charter bus and explore the fascinating Museum of the Bible, including access to the renowned Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition. Sit back, relax, and leave the driving to us while you enjoy a day of history, culture, and discovery of God’s word.

Details:

  • Two (2) admission tickets (both guests have to be age 18+)
  • Access to the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit
  • Round-trip charter bus transportation
  • Departure: Glenside Road Park & Ride at 7:30 AM
  • Return: Approximately 8:00 PM
  • Valid July 18, 2026 only 

Bid now for a unique and enriching day trip!

Plate of the Month: Creative Studio Experience item
Plate of the Month: Creative Studio Experience
$80

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with this unique experience from All Fired Up in Short Pump! Stop by the studio once a month for six consecutive months starting May 2026 to design and create a custom salad plate during each visit. At the end, you’ll have a beautiful, personalized, one-of-a-kind set of six handcrafted plates – just in time for entertaining during the holidays or displaying your artistic flair.

Includes:

  • One studio session per month for 6 months (May to October 2026)
  • Materials to create a custom salad plate each visit
  • A finished set of six unique plates 

Bid now for an opportunity at a fun and creative experience you won’t want to miss.

Dine & Shop Local Package item
Dine & Shop Local Package item
Dine & Shop Local Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the charm of local favorites with this delightful package! Treat yourself to a delicious made-from-scratch meal at Goochland Restaurant then browse unique finds at River Road Cottage.

Includes:

  • $40 gift certificate to Goochland Restaurant
  • $25 gift certificate to River Road Cottage 

Perfect for a relaxing outing or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and support local!

Concealed Carry Class Passes item
Concealed Carry Class Passes
$100

Starting bid

Build confidence and knowledge with this valuable training opportunity from Goochland Gun Works! This package includes two vouchers to a future concealed weapons class, designed to cover essential safety, handling, and legal guidelines. Perfect for beginners or those looking to refresh their knowledge in a structured, professional setting.

Includes:

  • Two (2) vouchers to a concealed carry class
  • Instruction on firearm safety and concealed carry laws 

Bid now for an investment in safety and education!

Behind-the-Scenes Experience & Local Dining Treat item
Behind-the-Scenes Experience & Local Dining Treat item
Behind-the-Scenes Experience & Local Dining Treat
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by discovering hidden corners of history with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Monticello! After your immersive visit, enjoy a culinary treat with a $50 gift certificate to Simeon Market, perfect for sampling fresh, local flavors.

Includes:

  • Two (2) Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Monticello tickets
  • $50 gift certificate to Simeon Market 

A perfect pairing of history and local flavor - bid now for a truly historic experience!

Quadruple Bogey - Fun for the Whole Crew item
Quadruple Bogey - Fun for the Whole Crew
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for action-packed fun with four passes to Bogeys Sports Park! Enjoy an opportunity for a round of mini-golf, range balls, batting cage tokens, or a nine hole round of Little Links golf. A perfect outing for friends or family to spend some quality time together while exercising their competitive spirit.

Includes:

  • Four (4) passes for either a round of mini golf, small range bucket, three batting tokens, or 9 holes of Little Links golf
  • $40 total value 

Bid now to score big on fun!

Take Me Out to the Ballgame item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame
$70

Starting bid

Cheer on the Richmond Flying Squirrels with four Baseline tickets to any game (excluding Opening Day) at the brand-new CarMax Stadium! Enjoy an exciting day or night of baseball, great food, and unforgettable memories.

Details:

  • Four (4) game tickets
  • Valid for any game except Opening Day 

Hit a home run with this fun outing - bid now!

A Carload of Fun item
A Carload of Fun
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night under the stars with one carload ticket (up to seven individuals) to the nostalgic Goochland Drive-In Theater! Bring the whole family or a group of friends and catch a movie of your choice for an extraordinary evening of entertainment.

Details:

  • One (1) carload admission for any night
  • Perfect for a fun family or group outing 

Make movie night magical, bid now!

Puzzlemania item
Puzzlemania item
Puzzlemania item
Puzzlemania
$175

Starting bid

Challenge your mind and have some fun with this collection of almost 20 jigsaw and other puzzles, lovingly collected by the high school classes at Salem Christian School! As a helpful addition, this collection comes complete with a puzzle mat to make assembly and clean-up easier and more enjoyable.

Includes:

  • Assorted puzzles from the classes
  • Puzzle mat for added convenience 

Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts of all ages - bid now for hours of fun!

Should’ve Been a Cowboy! item
Should’ve Been a Cowboy! item
Should’ve Been a Cowboy!
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with two general admission tickets to the Made in America – Toby Keith Tribute on May 1, 2026, at Hanover Vegetable Farm in Ashland, VA. Sing along to the hits that we all know and love while soaking in the live concert atmosphere!

Details:

  • Two (2) general admission tickets
  • Event date: May 1, 2026
  • Gates Open: 5:30 PM
  • Location: Hanover Vegetable Farm, Ashland, VA 

Bid now so you don’t miss the opportunity to hear this tribute to a country music legend!

When it Rains it Pours! item
When it Rains it Pours! item
When it Rains it Pours!
$50

Starting bid

Rock out to country hits with two general admission tickets to Luke Combs UK: A Tribute to Luke Combs on June 20, 2026, at Hanover Vegetable Farm. Experience an evening of great music, lively atmosphere, and unforgettable memories with the world’s leading tribute band to Luke Combs!

Details:

  • Two (2) general admission tickets
  • Event date: June 20, 2026
  • Gates Open: 5:30 PM
  • Location: Hanover Vegetable Farm, Ashland, VA 

Bid now for a night of country music fun!

A Screaming Good Time with Ms. Hume item
A Screaming Good Time with Ms. Hume item
A Screaming Good Time with Ms. Hume
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for thrills and laughter during a memorable day at Busch Gardens or Water Country USA with Ms. Hume and a guest of your choice! Enjoy the rides, shows, and excitement of either theme park in great company.

Includes:

  • Admission for you and a guest to Busch Gardens or Water County USA during the 2026 season
  • Lunch for you and a guest
  • A fun-filled day with Ms. Hume
  • Date to be determined by winner and Ms. Hume
  • Others may join at their own expense 

Bid now to not miss this chance for an unforgettable adventure with SCS’s own Ms. Hume!

Lunch is on Me item
Lunch is on Me
$40

Starting bid

Treat Mr. Todd Brooking to lunch at your favorite spot! Support Salem Christian School while making sure our beloved faithful leader is well fed. This is a unique opportunity to connect, enjoy great conversation, and show Mr. B how much we appreciate him.

Details:

  • Lunch with Mr. Todd Brooking provided by you
  • Date to be determined by winner and Mr. Brooking 

Bid now for this one-of-a-kind experience!

Tractor Time item
Tractor Time item
Tractor Time item
Tractor Time
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this farm-themed fun and collectibles basket with this exciting offering from Colonial Farm Credit! Includes Farm Credit swag, a Lego combine, and four tickets to the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights—a perfect gift for anybody that likes tractors.

Includes:

  • Farm Credit branded items
  • Lego combine set
  • Four (4) tickets to the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum, Colonial Heights 

Bid now to learn more about the evolution of tractors and build your own!

Stylin’ and Profilin’ item
Stylin’ and Profilin’ item
Stylin’ and Profilin’
$175

Starting bid

Who doesn’t need a new pair of sunglasses for the summer? Sleek, modern, and built for performance, these Costa Del Mar Taxman sunglasses feature a durable matte gray frame and blue mirror polarized 580 lenses for superior clarity and glare reduction. Perfect for bright, sunny conditions on the water or stylish enough for everyday wear.

Details:

  • Polarized 580 lenses (enhanced color & reduced glare)
  • Lightweight, comfortable fit with wide coverage
  • Utilizes double injection to ensure frames do not delaminate
  • Ideal for boating, fishing, and outdoor use 

Bid now for an opportunity to take home a pair of one of Costa Del Mar’s most popular sunglasses.


While you are sporting your new shades, keep your adventures cool and hands-free with this durable Yukon Outfitters Dockside Backpack Cooler from C&F Bank. Designed for convenience, it features insulated compartments to keep drinks and snacks chilled, along with comfortable padded straps for easy carrying. Perfect for beach days, picnics, tailgates, or boating trips—this versatile cooler is your go-to companion for outdoor fun!

Unlimited Car Washes for a Month item
Unlimited Car Washes for a Month item
Unlimited Car Washes for a Month
$30

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle looking its best with a 1-month “The Works” membership to Tommy’s Express Car Wash. Enjoy unlimited washes for a full month, including premium services designed to clean, shine, and protect your vehicle.

Includes:

  • Unlimited washes for one month
  • Includes “The Works” package (top-tier wash, wax, tire shine & more)
  • Fast, convenient, high-quality service 

Don’t let your busy schedule be the reason you don’t have a consistently clean ride, bid now!

Fuel Your Mornings item
Fuel Your Mornings
$75

Starting bid

Everybody needs a little pick-me-up in the mornings. This cozy coffee basket has everything you need to sip in style! Perfect for early risers, caffeine lovers, and anyone who believes life is better brewed. 

Includes:

  • $25 gift card to Sipping Sunshine Cafe
  • Variety of delicious coffees
  • Coffee bean grinder to keep things fresh
  • Caramel and vanilla flavorings 

Bid now to be prepared to start your day off right!

Stop and smell the roses item
Stop and smell the roses
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing escape with two day passes to the beautiful Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Stroll through vibrant blooms, peaceful paths, and seasonal displays, perfect for a refreshing day outdoors with a friend.

Includes:

  • Two (2) general admission tickets
  • Year around horticulture experience and themed gardens
  • Visit one of the most highly rated botanical gardens in the US 

Bid now to experience some of God’s creation in bloom!

Tee up for a great day item
Tee up for a great day
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy greens fees with a cart for you and three others at Lake Monticello Golf Club. Play the almost 7,000 yard Bermuda grass and bent grass green course, located in Palmyra. Take on this challenging course and soak in the scenic views, all you need is your best swing (or just your best attitude). Perfect for a fun day out with friends!

Details:

  • Green fees with cart for a foursome
  • Par 72
  • Buddy Loving design
  • #3 ranked public course in Virginia per GolfPass 2025 

One of the best golf courses in the state awaits, bid now!

Refresh, renew, and glow item
Refresh, renew, and glow item
Refresh, renew, and glow
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious skin rejuvenation package from Advanced Aesthetics USA, designed to help you look and feel your best. Choose one of several options in this customizable package to improve your skin condition.

Details:

  • Advanced treatments including Morpheus8 microneedling with CO2 laser resurfacing, EMS muscle tightening with laser therapy, laser hair removal, a dermal filler treatment, or 50 units of Botox.
  • Facial or peel paired with platelet-rich plasma (PRP), an exosome skin treatment, or a one-month course of GLP-1 therapy. 

Bid now to personalize this experience that offers a comprehensive approach to rejuvenation and self-care!

Timeless elegance meets intricate design item
Timeless elegance meets intricate design item
Timeless elegance meets intricate design item
Timeless elegance meets intricate design
$3,000

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted Byzantine-style necklace is made from 14K yellow gold, featuring a classic woven design that offers both durability and sophistication. Measuring 18 inches in length and 6.57 mm in width, it sits comfortably at the neckline and is secured with a sturdy jumble spring clasp. A versatile and enduring piece, perfect for elevating everyday wear or complementing a special occasion look.

Details:

  • Material - 14k gold (tested)
  • Weight – 24.15 grams
  • Condition - Excellent
  • Minimum bid - $3,000
  • Starting price below appraisal 

Don’t delay, bid now on a truly unique piece of jewelry!

Travel back in time - no passport required item
Travel back in time - no passport required
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of adventure and learning with an annual pass for up to 12 people to the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. Walk through authentic farm settings, interact with costumed interpreters, and discover the stories of early American and European settlers as you learn what daily life was like for early settlers. Perfect for families, group outings, or history enthusiasts, this pass offers a unique opportunity to learn, explore, and enjoy the past all year long.

Details:

  • Pass valid for holder and up to 11 guests during each visit
  • Pass expires March 2027
  • Golf car rentals available (not included in ticket)
  • 11 permanent exhibits
  • Open year round
  • Available picnic areas 

Come experience frontier culture at its finest, bid now!

Color, Charm, and Character item
Color, Charm, and Character item
Color, Charm, and Character item
Color, Charm, and Character
$50

Starting bid

Bring warmth and artistry into your space with this coordinated set of three prints from a local artist. Featuring soft, painterly compositions, each piece highlights rich tones and vibrant floral arrangements. Designed to complement one another, this trio creates a cohesive and inviting display, perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office. A beautiful collection that blends color, texture, and timeless style.

Includes:

  • 3 total prints
  • All sized: 11” x 17”
  • Unframed 

Bid now to brightening up a room, start a gallery wall, or just add a cozy, creative feel to your home.

Sweat it out in style! item
Sweat it out in style!
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a little slice of bliss with a gift certificate to Purify RVA - choose one rejuvenating sauna session or bring a friend and take advantage of a New Client BOGO (that’s two sessions for the price of one!).

Details:

  • Infrared sauna
  • Experience pain and stress relief
  • Improve sleep
  • Release 7x more toxins compared to a traditional sauna 

Bid now to relax, detox, and leave glowing - your future self will thank you.

Float your Worries Away item
Float your Worries Away
$75

Starting bid

Grab this set of 4 tubing vouchers from James River Runners and treat yourself (and three lucky friends) to a laid-back adventure on the river. Whether you’re chasing sunshine, laughter, or just an excuse to unplug, this experience delivers easygoing fun with a splash of excitement

Details:

  • Passes for 4 individuals
  • 3 mile float on James River
  • Departing Scottsville, VA
  • Multiple islands to stop at during float

 

Bid now to paddle less, relax more and let the current do the work!

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