Salem Christian School's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Peak Experiences! This package includes three full-day passes, valid at either the Midlothian or Richmond location. The best part, all necessary gear is included - just show up and climb. Perfect for beginners or seasoned climbers looking for a fun, active adventure.
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Bid now and reach new heights!
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Refresh your home’s exterior with a professional house wash and gutter cleaning from Central Virginia Power Washing! This package is valid for any home 2,500 square feet or less, leaving your siding spotless and your gutters clear and flowing. A perfect way to boost curb appeal and protect your home - effortlessly.
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Don’t miss your chance to make your home’s exterior shine without having to set foot on a ladder - bid now!
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Enjoy a memorable day in Washington, D.C. with this special package for two adult guests (18+)! Travel comfortably by charter bus and explore the fascinating Museum of the Bible, including access to the renowned Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition. Sit back, relax, and leave the driving to us while you enjoy a day of history, culture, and discovery of God’s word.
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Bid now for a unique and enriching day trip!
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Unleash your creativity with this unique experience from All Fired Up in Short Pump! Stop by the studio once a month for six consecutive months starting May 2026 to design and create a custom salad plate during each visit. At the end, you’ll have a beautiful, personalized, one-of-a-kind set of six handcrafted plates – just in time for entertaining during the holidays or displaying your artistic flair.
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Bid now for an opportunity at a fun and creative experience you won’t want to miss.
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Enjoy the charm of local favorites with this delightful package! Treat yourself to a delicious made-from-scratch meal at Goochland Restaurant then browse unique finds at River Road Cottage.
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Perfect for a relaxing outing or as a thoughtful gift, bid now and support local!
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Build confidence and knowledge with this valuable training opportunity from Goochland Gun Works! This package includes two vouchers to a future concealed weapons class, designed to cover essential safety, handling, and legal guidelines. Perfect for beginners or those looking to refresh their knowledge in a structured, professional setting.
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Bid now for an investment in safety and education!
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Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by discovering hidden corners of history with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Monticello! After your immersive visit, enjoy a culinary treat with a $50 gift certificate to Simeon Market, perfect for sampling fresh, local flavors.
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A perfect pairing of history and local flavor - bid now for a truly historic experience!
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Get ready for action-packed fun with four passes to Bogeys Sports Park! Enjoy an opportunity for a round of mini-golf, range balls, batting cage tokens, or a nine hole round of Little Links golf. A perfect outing for friends or family to spend some quality time together while exercising their competitive spirit.
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Bid now to score big on fun!
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Cheer on the Richmond Flying Squirrels with four Baseline tickets to any game (excluding Opening Day) at the brand-new CarMax Stadium! Enjoy an exciting day or night of baseball, great food, and unforgettable memories.
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Hit a home run with this fun outing - bid now!
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Enjoy a night under the stars with one carload ticket (up to seven individuals) to the nostalgic Goochland Drive-In Theater! Bring the whole family or a group of friends and catch a movie of your choice for an extraordinary evening of entertainment.
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Make movie night magical, bid now!
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Challenge your mind and have some fun with this collection of almost 20 jigsaw and other puzzles, lovingly collected by the high school classes at Salem Christian School! As a helpful addition, this collection comes complete with a puzzle mat to make assembly and clean-up easier and more enjoyable.
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Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts of all ages - bid now for hours of fun!
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Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with two general admission tickets to the Made in America – Toby Keith Tribute on May 1, 2026, at Hanover Vegetable Farm in Ashland, VA. Sing along to the hits that we all know and love while soaking in the live concert atmosphere!
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Bid now so you don’t miss the opportunity to hear this tribute to a country music legend!
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Rock out to country hits with two general admission tickets to Luke Combs UK: A Tribute to Luke Combs on June 20, 2026, at Hanover Vegetable Farm. Experience an evening of great music, lively atmosphere, and unforgettable memories with the world’s leading tribute band to Luke Combs!
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Bid now for a night of country music fun!
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Get ready for thrills and laughter during a memorable day at Busch Gardens or Water Country USA with Ms. Hume and a guest of your choice! Enjoy the rides, shows, and excitement of either theme park in great company.
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Bid now to not miss this chance for an unforgettable adventure with SCS’s own Ms. Hume!
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Treat Mr. Todd Brooking to lunch at your favorite spot! Support Salem Christian School while making sure our beloved faithful leader is well fed. This is a unique opportunity to connect, enjoy great conversation, and show Mr. B how much we appreciate him.
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Bid now for this one-of-a-kind experience!
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Enjoy this farm-themed fun and collectibles basket with this exciting offering from Colonial Farm Credit! Includes Farm Credit swag, a Lego combine, and four tickets to the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights—a perfect gift for anybody that likes tractors.
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Bid now to learn more about the evolution of tractors and build your own!
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Who doesn’t need a new pair of sunglasses for the summer? Sleek, modern, and built for performance, these Costa Del Mar Taxman sunglasses feature a durable matte gray frame and blue mirror polarized 580 lenses for superior clarity and glare reduction. Perfect for bright, sunny conditions on the water or stylish enough for everyday wear.
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Bid now for an opportunity to take home a pair of one of Costa Del Mar’s most popular sunglasses.
While you are sporting your new shades, keep your adventures cool and hands-free with this durable Yukon Outfitters Dockside Backpack Cooler from C&F Bank. Designed for convenience, it features insulated compartments to keep drinks and snacks chilled, along with comfortable padded straps for easy carrying. Perfect for beach days, picnics, tailgates, or boating trips—this versatile cooler is your go-to companion for outdoor fun!
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Keep your vehicle looking its best with a 1-month “The Works” membership to Tommy’s Express Car Wash. Enjoy unlimited washes for a full month, including premium services designed to clean, shine, and protect your vehicle.
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Don’t let your busy schedule be the reason you don’t have a consistently clean ride, bid now!
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Everybody needs a little pick-me-up in the mornings. This cozy coffee basket has everything you need to sip in style! Perfect for early risers, caffeine lovers, and anyone who believes life is better brewed.
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Bid now to be prepared to start your day off right!
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Enjoy a relaxing escape with two day passes to the beautiful Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Stroll through vibrant blooms, peaceful paths, and seasonal displays, perfect for a refreshing day outdoors with a friend.
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Bid now to experience some of God’s creation in bloom!
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Enjoy greens fees with a cart for you and three others at Lake Monticello Golf Club. Play the almost 7,000 yard Bermuda grass and bent grass green course, located in Palmyra. Take on this challenging course and soak in the scenic views, all you need is your best swing (or just your best attitude). Perfect for a fun day out with friends!
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One of the best golf courses in the state awaits, bid now!
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Enjoy a luxurious skin rejuvenation package from Advanced Aesthetics USA, designed to help you look and feel your best. Choose one of several options in this customizable package to improve your skin condition.
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Bid now to personalize this experience that offers a comprehensive approach to rejuvenation and self-care!
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This beautifully crafted Byzantine-style necklace is made from 14K yellow gold, featuring a classic woven design that offers both durability and sophistication. Measuring 18 inches in length and 6.57 mm in width, it sits comfortably at the neckline and is secured with a sturdy jumble spring clasp. A versatile and enduring piece, perfect for elevating everyday wear or complementing a special occasion look.
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Don’t delay, bid now on a truly unique piece of jewelry!
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Enjoy a full year of adventure and learning with an annual pass for up to 12 people to the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. Walk through authentic farm settings, interact with costumed interpreters, and discover the stories of early American and European settlers as you learn what daily life was like for early settlers. Perfect for families, group outings, or history enthusiasts, this pass offers a unique opportunity to learn, explore, and enjoy the past all year long.
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Come experience frontier culture at its finest, bid now!
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Bring warmth and artistry into your space with this coordinated set of three prints from a local artist. Featuring soft, painterly compositions, each piece highlights rich tones and vibrant floral arrangements. Designed to complement one another, this trio creates a cohesive and inviting display, perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office. A beautiful collection that blends color, texture, and timeless style.
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Bid now to brightening up a room, start a gallery wall, or just add a cozy, creative feel to your home.
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Enjoy a little slice of bliss with a gift certificate to Purify RVA - choose one rejuvenating sauna session or bring a friend and take advantage of a New Client BOGO (that’s two sessions for the price of one!).
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Bid now to relax, detox, and leave glowing - your future self will thank you.
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Grab this set of 4 tubing vouchers from James River Runners and treat yourself (and three lucky friends) to a laid-back adventure on the river. Whether you’re chasing sunshine, laughter, or just an excuse to unplug, this experience delivers easygoing fun with a splash of excitement
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Bid now to paddle less, relax more and let the current do the work!
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