Salem Christian School's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

Enjoy an exciting indoor climbing experience at Peak Experiences! This package includes three full-day passes, valid at either the Midlothian or Richmond location. The best part, all necessary gear is included - just show up and climb. Perfect for beginners or seasoned climbers looking for a fun, active adventure.

Includes:

Three (3) day passes

Gear rental (shoes, harness, belay equipment)

Access to both Richmond area locations

Bid now and reach new heights!