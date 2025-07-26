Salem Literary Festival 2025 Online Auction

Hosted by
337 Essex Street, Salem, MA 01970
Starting bid
This beautifully hand-quilted wall hanging was created and donated by fabric artist Diane Smith Sheckells. Inspired by the gothic tone of Edgar Allan Poe’s work, the piece features thoughtful design elements that evoke a sense of mood and mystery.
Carefully stitched and artistically arranged, this quilt is both a tribute to classic literature and a fine example of textile craftsmanship. It would make a distinctive addition to any home, library, or art collection.
Wall Hanging measures 21"x24"
$350 value
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Salem’s rich literary and seaside charm with this thoughtfully curated gift set, inspired by the city’s most iconic landmark, The House of the Seven Gables.
This collection includes:
Perfect for lovers of New England history, classic architecture, or the legacy of Nathaniel Hawthorne, this set is a unique celebration of art, literature, and Salem’s enduring charm.
Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley
$150 value
Starting bid
Take your book club beyond the page with this unforgettable Lit Fest bundle. Featuring compelling historical fiction and the untold stories of remarkable women, this package includes books from the Top Secret: Mid-Century Historical Fiction panel at this year’s festival, plus the newly released book from the panel moderator. Rounding out this item are two live 30-minute Virtual Author Visits.
This bundle is perfect for book clubs that love historical fiction, untold women’s stories.
This bundle includes:
Three Signed Novels:
And two live 30-minute Virtual Author Visits for Your Book Club:
Juliette Fay, bestselling author of The Harvey Girls, will join your book group for a 30-minute virtual session. Dive into the fascinating world of the Harvey Girls—trailblazing women of the 1920s Southwest—as Juliette shares behind-the-scenes stories, historical inspiration, and answers your club’s questions.
Meet Galina Vromen and find out how she came to write a historic novel about families who moved to Los Alamos, where the world's first atomic bomb was built. What was life like there? What has been the impact of the use of the bomb on U.S. nuclear policy today? Discuss this and so much more in a special session with Galina as she drops into your Zoom book club for an exclusive conversation!
About the Books:
The Harvey Girls
Set in the 1920s, this compelling novel follows two women from different worlds who join the legendary Harvey Girls—one of the first all-female workforces in the American Southwest, in search of freedom, purpose, and a fresh start.
Hill of Secrets
In a hidden WWII desert outpost, secrecy is a way of life. As the war looms and questions begin to surface, the lives of scientists, families, and soldiers quietly unravel, revealing human truths beneath a shroud of silence.
The Women of Arlington Hall
A determined young woman joins a secretive postwar project, navigating danger, rivalry, and unexpected alliances in a world of espionage and secrets.
Don’t miss this chance to bring stories and storytellers into your next book group discussion!
$600 value
Starting bid
For fans of the eerie, the emotional, and the unforgettable, this signed set of three standout YA novels is both a collector’s dream and a reader’s descent into darkness, magic, and mystery.
This bundle includes signed copies of:
Rory Power’s Kill Creatures, a haunting mix of psychological suspense and supernatural horror
Skyla Arndt’s Together We Rot, her chilling and twisted debut novel
Shveta Thakrar’s Divining the Leaves, a lyrical tale of forest magic and belonging
These signed editions are perfect for readers of dark YA, collectors of exclusive books, and anyone drawn to stories where the strange and the beautiful intertwine.
As a bonus, this set comes packaged in an official Salem Lit Fest book bag. Perfect for carrying your next haunted read.
$60 Value
Starting bid
Note: Pies are for artistic and promotional purposes only, not for shipping or consumption.
This item offers a unique opportunity for visibility and artistic collaboration with Stephanie Hockersmith, the creative force behind Pie Lady Books, an Instagram sensation known for her stunning, story-inspired pies.
Stephanie will design a one-of-a-kind pie based on your favorite book, literary theme, or special occasion. These show-stopping creations aren’t meant for eating; they’re edible works of art designed to generate excitement and buzz, especially among book lovers, authors, and publishers.
The finished pie will be professionally photographed and featured on the popular @pieladybooks Instagram account, which has a large and loyal literary following.
Your post will include custom tags and mentions to help celebrate your book or highlight a title you love.
Perfect for:
Includes:
Each creation is a feast for the eyes, blending literary love with edible artistry.
$800 value
Starting bid
Elevate your book club experience with this exclusive bundle inspired by the “Conflict, Camaraderie, & Comedy” panel at this year’s Salem Literary Festival!
This package includes:
One signed copy of each of the books featured at the panel:
Two Live 30-Minute Virtual Author Visits for Your Book Club allowing you to connect directly with the authors for unforgettable book club conversations:
Bonuses:
This one-of-a-kind package is perfect for book clubs that love to dive deeper, connect with authors, and explore the laughter, conflict, and love at the heart of family stories.
Don’t miss this rare chance to bring the authors—and their stories—into your book club!
$650 value
Starting bid
Bid now for a rare and intimate opportunity to connect with author Galina Vromen in a private virtual coffee talk!
This one-on-one (or one-on-two) session offers an exclusive chance to delve into Galina's writing journey, discover the inspirations behind Hill of Secrets, and engage directly in a relaxed, meaningful conversation tailored just for you.
Unlike typical group events, this unique experience allows for an in-depth, personalized discussion, perfect for avid readers and fans looking to go beyond the page, with exclusive tips from Galina on getting started with writing and storytelling.
$400 value
Starting bid
Celebrate the rich literary and historical legacy of Salem with this Nathaniel Hawthorne-inspired set.
Included is:
Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley
$75.00 Value
Starting bid
An Exclusive Culinary Bundle Featuring Acclaimed Authors and Unique Extras
Take home a flavorful slice of today’s cookbook world with this one-of-a-kind package featuring works from celebrated authors who’ve turned food into story, science, and art.
This curated bundle includes:
Signed copies of:
In addition to these four standout cookbooks, the winner will enjoy all three of Dan Pashman’s award-winning pasta shapes:
Cascatelli, Quattrotini, and Vesuvio — designed for optimal sauce-holding, fork-ability, and bite.
Also included are:
$150 value
Starting bid
This literary bundle features four acclaimed novels signed by the authors that explore family, identity, and the messiness of modern life.
In Catherine Newman's Sandwich, a beach vacation becomes a tender reflection on motherhood, aging, and the quiet beauty of ordinary moments.
Weike Wang’s Rental House follows a couple through two family vacations as they navigate cultural differences, relationship tension, and shifting expectations.
Also included:
Perfect for fans of emotionally rich, character-driven fiction.
$90 value
Starting bid
Bring the enchantment of Hocus Pocus to life with this deluxe stationery set featuring iconic filming locations from the beloved Halloween classic. Perfect for fans and collectors alike, this set includes:
Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering the magic, this bundle is a must-have tribute to the film that cast a spell on generations
Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley
$115 value
Starting bid
This exciting item captures the charm of historic Essex Street with this set celebrating Salem’s rich heritage. This set includes:
Perfect for Salem lovers and history buffs alike, this bundle is a unique tribute to one of the city’s most beloved streets.
Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley
$75 value
Starting bid
Transport yourself (or a lucky reader) a century or more into the past with this charming collection of vintage children's books — perfect for collectors, history lovers, and book enthusiasts alike.
Included in this nostalgic bundle:
Bonus Gift:
$370 value
Starting bid
Celebrate your love for the Salem Lit Fest with this merch bundle, perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.
Included in this bundle:
Whether you're discovering the Salem Lit Fest for the first time or have been part of its story for years, this bundle is a perfect way to celebrate Lit Fest 2025.
$45 Value
Starting bid
Step into the world of Scottish myth and mystery with this enchanting bundle featuring a signed copy of Selkie Moon by Kelly Jarvis.
This coming-of-age novella seamlessly weaves Scottish folklore into the story of a young girl as she discovers her family’s past and her own identity.
This curated bundle includes:
• A matching bookmark and seal sticker
• Postcards showcasing rich Scottish traditions
• A candle to evoke the seaside atmosphere
• A tin of Scottish Breakfast tea
• Traditional Scottish shortbread
• A handcrafted mini pin (0.75” at its widest)
mini pin in Scotland
Immerse yourself in the timeless magic of selkie legends and the spirit of Scotland with this unique collection.
$40 value
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to connect with an impactful public art initiative!
Located in Salem’s historic "El Punto" neighborhood, the Punto Urban Art Museum showcases more than 73 large-scale murals by artists from around the world. The collection is designed to foster community pride, challenge xenophobia, and support local economic development.
Enjoy a mural tour for up to 10 guests led by Saniego Sanchez, Director of the Punto Urban Art Museum (PUAM) in Salem, MA.
Details:
Blackout Dates:
$350 value
