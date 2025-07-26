Salem Literary Festival 2025 Online Auction

Hosted by

Nevermore Hand-Quilted Wall Hanging
$100

Starting bid

This beautifully hand-quilted wall hanging was created and donated by fabric artist Diane Smith Sheckells. Inspired by the gothic tone of Edgar Allan Poe’s work, the piece features thoughtful design elements that evoke a sense of mood and mystery.


Carefully stitched and artistically arranged, this quilt is both a tribute to classic literature and a fine example of textile craftsmanship. It would make a distinctive addition to any home, library, or art collection.


Wall Hanging measures 21"x24"


$350 value

A Piece of Salem: The House of the Seven Gables Collection
$40

Starting bid

Bring home a piece of Salem’s rich literary and seaside charm with this thoughtfully curated gift set, inspired by the city’s most iconic landmark, The House of the Seven Gables.


This collection includes:

  • Framed painting on Bristol paper with oil and acrylic paint (7.5”x9” image; 13”x16” frame) capturing the historic house and its lush seaside garden.
  • Matching hand-painted postcard (5”x7”)
  • Sticker (3.5”x2.75”) featuring the same original artwork

Perfect for lovers of New England history, classic architecture, or the legacy of Nathaniel Hawthorne, this set is a unique celebration of art, literature, and Salem’s enduring charm.


Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley


$150 value

Virtual Book Club Visit: History Alive!
$100

Starting bid

Take your book club beyond the page with this unforgettable Lit Fest bundle. Featuring compelling historical fiction and the untold stories of remarkable women, this package includes books from the Top Secret: Mid-Century Historical Fiction panel at this year’s festival, plus the newly released book from the panel moderator. Rounding out this item are two live 30-minute Virtual Author Visits.


This bundle is perfect for book clubs that love historical fiction, untold women’s stories.


This bundle includes:

Three Signed Novels:

  • The Harvey Girls by Juliette Fay
  • Hill of Secrets by Galina Vromen
  • The Women of Arlington Hall by Jane Healey

And two live 30-minute Virtual Author Visits for Your Book Club:


Juliette Fay, bestselling author of The Harvey Girls, will join your book group for a 30-minute virtual session. Dive into the fascinating world of the Harvey Girls—trailblazing women of the 1920s Southwest—as Juliette shares behind-the-scenes stories, historical inspiration, and answers your club’s questions.


Meet Galina Vromen and find out how she came to write a historic novel about families who moved to Los Alamos, where the world's first atomic bomb was built. What was life like there? What has been the impact of the use of the bomb on U.S. nuclear policy today? Discuss this and so much more in a special session with Galina as she drops into your Zoom book club for an exclusive conversation!


About the Books:


The Harvey Girls
Set in the 1920s, this compelling novel follows two women from different worlds who join the legendary Harvey Girls—one of the first all-female workforces in the American Southwest, in search of freedom, purpose, and a fresh start.


Hill of Secrets
In a hidden WWII desert outpost, secrecy is a way of life. As the war looms and questions begin to surface, the lives of scientists, families, and soldiers quietly unravel, revealing human truths beneath a shroud of silence.


The Women of Arlington Hall

A determined young woman joins a secretive postwar project, navigating danger, rivalry, and unexpected alliances in a world of espionage and secrets.


Don’t miss this chance to bring stories and storytellers into your next book group discussion!


$600 value

2025 Lit Fest Panel: SIGNED Fantasy with Teeth & Romance
$25

Starting bid

For fans of the eerie, the emotional, and the unforgettable, this signed set of three standout YA novels is both a collector’s dream and a reader’s descent into darkness, magic, and mystery.


This bundle includes signed copies of:


Rory Power’s Kill Creatures, a haunting mix of psychological suspense and supernatural horror


Skyla Arndt’s Together We Rot, her chilling and twisted debut novel


Shveta Thakrar’s Divining the Leaves, a lyrical tale of forest magic and belonging


These signed editions are perfect for readers of dark YA, collectors of exclusive books, and anyone drawn to stories where the strange and the beautiful intertwine.


As a bonus, this set comes packaged in an official Salem Lit Fest book bag. Perfect for carrying your next haunted read.


$60 Value

Your Moment in the "Pie Light"
$125

Starting bid

Note: Pies are for artistic and promotional purposes only, not for shipping or consumption.


This item offers a unique opportunity for visibility and artistic collaboration with Stephanie Hockersmith, the creative force behind Pie Lady Books, an Instagram sensation known for her stunning, story-inspired pies.


Stephanie will design a one-of-a-kind pie based on your favorite book, literary theme, or special occasion. These show-stopping creations aren’t meant for eating; they’re edible works of art designed to generate excitement and buzz, especially among book lovers, authors, and publishers.


The finished pie will be professionally photographed and featured on the popular @pieladybooks Instagram account, which has a large and loyal literary following.


Your post will include custom tags and mentions to help celebrate your book or highlight a title you love.


Perfect for:

  • Authors seeking standout book promotion
  • Publishers launching a new title
  • Book lovers who want to see a beloved novel turned into edible art

Includes:

  • A custom-designed pie inspired by your selected book or theme
  • High-quality photos of the pie
  • A dedicated feature on Pie Lady Books’ Instagram

Each creation is a feast for the eyes, blending literary love with edible artistry.


$800 value

Virtual Book Club Bundle: Mothers and Daughters
$100

Starting bid

Elevate your book club experience with this exclusive bundle inspired by the “Conflict, Camaraderie, & Comedy” panel at this year’s Salem Literary Festival!


This package includes:


One signed copy of each of the books featured at the panel:

  • All the Mothers by Domenica Ruta
  • The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis
  • Who Loves You Best by Marilyn Simon Rothstein

Two Live 30-Minute Virtual Author Visits for Your Book Club allowing you to connect directly with the authors for unforgettable book club conversations:

  • Domenica Ruta, New York Times bestselling author, will join your group live to discuss All the Mothers (or another of her works your club selects). Expect behind-the-scenes stories, writing insights, and a dose of juicy author gossip in a lively and engaging session.
  • Marilyn Simon Rothstein will bring her trademark humor and warmth to a 30-minute virtual visit with your group, diving into her witty, heartfelt take on mother-daughter relationships and the inspiration behind her characters.

Bonuses:

  • A themed mug from Marilyn Simon Rothstein
  • An official Salem Lit Fest book bag to carry your signed collection in style

This one-of-a-kind package is perfect for book clubs that love to dive deeper, connect with authors, and explore the laughter, conflict, and love at the heart of family stories.
Don’t miss this rare chance to bring the authors—and their stories—into your book club!


$650 value

Virtual Coffee Chat with Author Galina Vromen item
Virtual Coffee Chat with Author Galina Vromen
$80

Starting bid

Bid now for a rare and intimate opportunity to connect with author Galina Vromen in a private virtual coffee talk!


This one-on-one (or one-on-two) session offers an exclusive chance to delve into Galina's writing journey, discover the inspirations behind Hill of Secrets, and engage directly in a relaxed, meaningful conversation tailored just for you.


Unlike typical group events, this unique experience allows for an in-depth, personalized discussion, perfect for avid readers and fans looking to go beyond the page, with exclusive tips from Galina on getting started with writing and storytelling.


$400 value

Hawthorne Inspired Stationery Set
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the rich literary and historical legacy of Salem with this Nathaniel Hawthorne-inspired set.


Included is:

  • Handcrafted notebook (6.25”x8.5”) featuring original artwork of the House of the Seven Gables and its seaside garden, the iconic setting of one of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novels, perfect for writing your own stories inspired by this timeless place. 
  • Mini handcrafted notebook (3”x3”) offers a charming, pocket-sized companion to capture your thoughts on the go. 
  • Hand-painted postcard (5”x7”) showcasing the East India Marine Hall, a favorite haunt of Hawthorne himself
  • Magnet (2.25”x2.5”) featuring the House of the Seven Gables to bring a touch of literary history to your space. A must-have for literary lovers, Hawthorne fans, or anyone enchanted by the history and mystique of Salem.

Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley


$75.00 Value

Well Read and Well Fed: Cooking the Books item
Well Read and Well Fed: Cooking the Books
$50

Starting bid

An Exclusive Culinary Bundle Featuring Acclaimed Authors and Unique Extras


Take home a flavorful slice of today’s cookbook world with this one-of-a-kind package featuring works from celebrated authors who’ve turned food into story, science, and art.


This curated bundle includes:


Signed copies of:

  • The Feast & Fettle Cookbook by Maggie Mulvena Pearson
  • Anything’s Pastable by Dan Pashman
  • New England Brunch by Tammy Donroe Inman
  • America's Test Kitchen 25th Anniversary Cookbook: 500 Recipes That Changed the Way America Cooks by America’s Test Kitchen

In addition to these four standout cookbooks, the winner will enjoy all three of Dan Pashman’s award-winning pasta shapes:


Cascatelli, Quattrotini, and Vesuvio — designed for optimal sauce-holding, fork-ability, and bite.


Also included are:

  • A stoneware baking pan, perfect for everything from baked pasta to weekend brunch bakes
  • A bottle of premium olive oil to bring your recipes to life
  • A set of "ghost napkins" inspired by this year’s One Book, One Salem selection: The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

$150 value

Heart & Home: A Literary Set of Modern Life item
Heart & Home: A Literary Set of Modern Life
$40

Starting bid

This literary bundle features four acclaimed novels signed by the authors that explore family, identity, and the messiness of modern life.


In Catherine Newman's Sandwich, a beach vacation becomes a tender reflection on motherhood, aging, and the quiet beauty of ordinary moments.


Weike Wang’s Rental House follows a couple through two family vacations as they navigate cultural differences, relationship tension, and shifting expectations.


Also included:

  • We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman
  • Joan Is Okay by Weike Wang
  • A striped beach bag
  • Two iced beverage cups

Perfect for fans of emotionally rich, character-driven fiction.


$90 value

Deluxe Hocus Pocus Stationery Set
$30

Starting bid

Bring the enchantment of Hocus Pocus to life with this deluxe stationery set featuring iconic filming locations from the beloved Halloween classic. Perfect for fans and collectors alike, this set includes:

  • Large Notebook (8" x5.5") featuring the Ropes Mansion (Allison’s house) and Max & Dani’s house
  • Small Notebook (2"x2") adorned with the historic Old Town Hall (the iconic “I Put a Spell on You” dance)
  • Set of Hand-Painted Postcards (5"x7") showcasing the Ropes Mansion, Max & Dani’s house, and Old Town Hall
  • Stickers (3.5"x2.75") of both iconic houses
  • Magnets (2.25"x2.5") capturing the charm of Salem’s most memorable movie spots

Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering the magic, this bundle is a must-have tribute to the film that cast a spell on generations


Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley


$115 value

Essex Street Memories
$30

Starting bid

This exciting item captures the charm of historic Essex Street with this set celebrating Salem’s rich heritage. This set includes:

  • Matted painting that brings the vibrant spirit of Essex Street to life
  • Magnet of the legendary Witch House
  • Stickers of the recently restored Almy’s Clock and the Peabody Essex Museum

Perfect for Salem lovers and history buffs alike, this bundle is a unique tribute to one of the city’s most beloved streets.


Painted and created by local artist Russell Findley


$75 value

Step Back In TIME — Rare Children's Book Collection item
Step Back In TIME — Rare Children's Book Collection
$90

Starting bid

Transport yourself (or a lucky reader) a century or more into the past with this charming collection of vintage children's books — perfect for collectors, history lovers, and book enthusiasts alike.


Included in this nostalgic bundle:

  • Five Riverdale Stories by Oliver Optic, authentic 19th-century editions, are included in this collection. These classic tales of adventure and youth, written by one of the most beloved children's authors of the 1800s, are valued at $50 each and offer a true glimpse into the storytelling of a bygone era.
  • Two Uncle Wiggily books from the 1920s, featuring whimsical stories by Howard R. Garis. Valued at up to $50 each, these charming tales offer a delightful glimpse into early 20th-century children’s storytelling and the enduring appeal of this iconic character.

Bonus Gift:

  • Antique mini-book holiday ornament — a perfect vintage accent for your library or Christmas tree

$370 value

$20

Starting bid

Celebrate your love for the Salem Lit Fest with this merch bundle, perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.


Included in this bundle:

  • A khaki tote bag featuring stunning, full-color 2025 poster artwork by artist Kate Kopplin. Durable and roomy – perfect for books, groceries, or everyday use.
  • A sleek and sturdy white mug with a black handle that showcases the official Salem Lit Fest logo. A must-have for your morning brew.
  • Exclusive Stickers: 1 Salem Lit Fest logo sticker and 1 2025 poster art sticker featuring artwork by artist Kate Kopplin. Perfect for decorating laptops, water bottles, or notebooks.

Whether you're discovering the Salem Lit Fest for the first time or have been part of its story for years, this bundle is a perfect way to celebrate Lit Fest 2025.


$45 Value

$20

Starting bid

Step into the world of Scottish myth and mystery with this enchanting bundle featuring a signed copy of Selkie Moon by Kelly Jarvis.


This coming-of-age novella seamlessly weaves Scottish folklore into the story of a young girl as she discovers her family’s past and her own identity.


This curated bundle includes:


• A matching bookmark and seal sticker
Postcards showcasing rich Scottish traditions
• A candle to evoke the seaside atmosphere
• A tin of Scottish Breakfast tea
• Traditional Scottish shortbread
• A handcrafted mini pin (0.75” at its widest)

mini pin in Scotland


Immerse yourself in the timeless magic of selkie legends and the spirit of Scotland with this unique collection.


$40 value

$100

Starting bid

Don’t miss your chance to connect with an impactful public art initiative!


Located in Salem’s historic "El Punto" neighborhood, the Punto Urban Art Museum showcases more than 73 large-scale murals by artists from around the world. The collection is designed to foster community pride, challenge xenophobia, and support local economic development.


Enjoy a mural tour for up to 10 guests led by Saniego Sanchez, Director of the Punto Urban Art Museum (PUAM) in Salem, MA.

Details:

  • Tour for up to 10 people
  • Duration: ~75 minutes
  • Location: El Punto, Salem, MA
  • Led by PUAM Director Saniego Sanchez
  • The tour takes place outdoors and involves walking along typical urban sidewalks; comfortable shoes are recommended.
  • Must be redeemed within one year of purchase.

Blackout Dates:

  • 2025: October 4–November 7, November 19–21, December 19–31
  • 2026: January 30–February 11, April 1–4

$350 value

