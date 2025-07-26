Salem Literary Festival 2025 Online Auction

Take your book club beyond the page with this unforgettable Lit Fest bundle. Featuring compelling historical fiction and the untold stories of remarkable women, this package includes books from the Top Secret: Mid-Century Historical Fiction panel at this year’s festival, plus the newly released book from the panel moderator. Rounding out this item are two live 30-minute Virtual Author Visits.





This bundle is perfect for book clubs that love historical fiction, untold women’s stories.





This bundle includes:

Three Signed Novels:

The Harvey Girls by Juliette Fay

Hill of Secrets by Galina Vromen

The Women of Arlington Hall by Jane Healey

And two live 30-minute Virtual Author Visits for Your Book Club:





Juliette Fay, bestselling author of The Harvey Girls, will join your book group for a 30-minute virtual session. Dive into the fascinating world of the Harvey Girls—trailblazing women of the 1920s Southwest—as Juliette shares behind-the-scenes stories, historical inspiration, and answers your club’s questions.





Meet Galina Vromen and find out how she came to write a historic novel about families who moved to Los Alamos, where the world's first atomic bomb was built. What was life like there? What has been the impact of the use of the bomb on U.S. nuclear policy today? Discuss this and so much more in a special session with Galina as she drops into your Zoom book club for an exclusive conversation!





About the Books:





The Harvey Girls

Set in the 1920s, this compelling novel follows two women from different worlds who join the legendary Harvey Girls—one of the first all-female workforces in the American Southwest, in search of freedom, purpose, and a fresh start.





Hill of Secrets

In a hidden WWII desert outpost, secrecy is a way of life. As the war looms and questions begin to surface, the lives of scientists, families, and soldiers quietly unravel, revealing human truths beneath a shroud of silence.





The Women of Arlington Hall

A determined young woman joins a secretive postwar project, navigating danger, rivalry, and unexpected alliances in a world of espionage and secrets.





Don’t miss this chance to bring stories and storytellers into your next book group discussion!





$600 value