Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Association

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Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Association

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Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Community Business Directory

Full Page Vertical 8.25" x 10.75" Add Space item
Full Page Vertical 8.25" x 10.75" Add Space
$100

5 left!

Full Page Vertical 8.25" x 10.75"

Accepted File Formats

  • High-resolution, print-quality PDF (with fonts embedded)
  • High-resolution JPG
  • PNG

Resolution

  • 300 DPI or higher (required for print quality)

Document Size

Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option

Do NOT include:

Extra margins

Crop marks

Bleed marks

Any non-printing information


Delivery Method

Email

Send completed ads to:

[email protected]

advertiser name_adsize

(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)


Subject Line: Blades Business Directory

In Your Email Please Include:

  • Contact name
  • Business name
  • Phone number and/or email
  • Ad size purchased
  • File name

File Naming Format: advertiser-name.pdf

Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf

Half Page Horizontal 8.25" x 5.25" Add Space item
Half Page Horizontal 8.25" x 5.25" Add Space
$50

5 left!

Half Page Horizontal 8.25" x 5.25"


Accepted File Formats

  • High-resolution, print-quality PDF (with fonts embedded)
  • High-resolution JPG
  • PNG

Resolution

  • 300 DPI or higher (required for print quality)

Document Size

Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option

Do NOT include:

Extra margins

Crop marks

Bleed marks

Any non-printing information


Delivery Method

Email

Send completed ads to:

[email protected]

advertiser name_adsize

(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)

Subject Line: Blades Business Directory

In Your Email Please Include:

  • Contact name
  • Business name
  • Phone number and/or email
  • Ad size purchased
  • File name

File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize

Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf

Vertical or Horizontal 4" x 5" Add Space item
Vertical or Horizontal 4" x 5" Add Space
$25

5 left!

Vertical or Horizontal

4" x 5"


Accepted File Formats

  • High-resolution, print-quality PDF (with fonts embedded)
  • High-resolution JPG
  • PNG

Resolution

  • 300 DPI or higher (required for print quality)

Document Size

  • Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option
  • Do NOT include:
    • Extra margins
    • Crop marks
    • Bleed marks
    • Any non-printing information

Delivery Method

Email

Send completed ads to:

[email protected]

advertiser name_adsize

(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)

Subject Line: Blades Business Directory

In Your Email Please Include:

  • Contact name
  • Business name
  • Phone number and/or email
  • Ad size purchased
  • File name

File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize

Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf

INSIDE FRONT COVER FULL PAGE 8.25" x 10.75" item
INSIDE FRONT COVER FULL PAGE 8.25" x 10.75"
$250

5 left!

INSIDE FRONT COVER


Full Page Vertical

8.25" x 10.75"

$100

Inside Front cover: $250

Inside Back Cover: $250

Accepted File Formats

  • High-resolution, print-quality PDF (with fonts embedded)
  • High-resolution JPG
  • PNG

Resolution

  • 300 DPI or higher (required for print quality)

Document Size

  • Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option
  • Do NOT include:
    • Extra margins
    • Crop marks
    • Bleed marks
    • Any non-printing information

Delivery Method

Email

Send completed ads to:

[email protected]

advertiser name_adsize

(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)

Subject Line: Blades Business Directory

In Your Email Please Include:

  • Contact name
  • Business name
  • Phone number and/or email
  • Ad size purchased
  • File name

File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize

Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf

INSIDE BACK COVER FULL PAGE 8.25" x 10.75" item
INSIDE BACK COVER FULL PAGE 8.25" x 10.75"
$250

5 left!

INSIDE BACK COVER FULL PAGE VERTICAL 8.25" x 10.75"


Accepted File Formats

  • High-resolution, print-quality PDF (with fonts embedded)
  • High-resolution JPG
  • PNG

Resolution

  • 300 DPI or higher (required for print quality)

Document Size

  • Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option
  • Do NOT include:
    • Extra margins
    • Crop marks
    • Bleed marks
    • Any non-printing information

Delivery Method

Email

Send completed ads to:

[email protected]

advertiser name_adsize

(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)

Subject Line: Blades Business Directory

In Your Email Please Include:

  • Contact name
  • Business name
  • Phone number and/or email
  • Ad size purchased
  • File name

File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize

Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf

Add a donation for Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Association

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