Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Community Business Directory

Full Page Vertical 8.25" x 10.75"

Accepted File Formats

High-resolution, print-quality PDF (with fonts embedded)

High-resolution JPG

PNG

Resolution

300 DPI or higher (required for print quality)

Document Size

Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option

Do NOT include:

Extra margins

Crop marks

Bleed marks

Any non-printing information





Delivery Method

Email

Send completed ads to:

[email protected]

advertiser name_adsize

(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)





Subject Line: Blades Business Directory

In Your Email Please Include:

Contact name

Business name

Phone number and/or email

Ad size purchased

File name

File Naming Format: advertiser-name.pdf

Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf