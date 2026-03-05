Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Community Business Directory

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About this event
5 left!
Full Page Vertical 8.25" x 10.75"
Accepted File Formats
Resolution
Document Size
Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option
Do NOT include:
Extra margins
Crop marks
Bleed marks
Any non-printing information
Delivery Method
Send completed ads to:
advertiser name_adsize
(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)
Subject Line: Blades Business Directory
In Your Email Please Include:
File Naming Format: advertiser-name.pdf
Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf
5 left!
Half Page Horizontal 8.25" x 5.25"
Accepted File Formats
Resolution
Document Size
Files must be created to the exact dimensions listed in the selected ad size option
Do NOT include:
Extra margins
Crop marks
Bleed marks
Any non-printing information
Delivery Method
Send completed ads to:
advertiser name_adsize
(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)
Subject Line: Blades Business Directory
In Your Email Please Include:
File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize
Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf
5 left!
Vertical or Horizontal
4" x 5"
Accepted File Formats
Resolution
Document Size
Delivery Method
Send completed ads to:
advertiser name_adsize
(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)
Subject Line: Blades Business Directory
In Your Email Please Include:
File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize
Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf
5 left!
INSIDE FRONT COVER
Full Page Vertical
8.25" x 10.75"
$100
Inside Front cover: $250
Inside Back Cover: $250
Accepted File Formats
Resolution
Document Size
Delivery Method
Send completed ads to:
advertiser name_adsize
(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)
Subject Line: Blades Business Directory
In Your Email Please Include:
File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize
Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf
5 left!
INSIDE BACK COVER FULL PAGE VERTICAL 8.25" x 10.75"
Accepted File Formats
Resolution
Document Size
Delivery Method
Send completed ads to:
advertiser name_adsize
(ex: Print_quarterpage.pdf)
Subject Line: Blades Business Directory
In Your Email Please Include:
File Naming Format: advertisername_adsize
Example: Print_QuarterPage.pdf
$
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