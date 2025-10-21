Salem Swim Club's Online Silent Auction

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Starting bid
3 sets of 4 Tumblers. Valued at $50
Starting bid
Mini Polar Express Kit. 2 large golden tickets, 2 silver bells in mini bags with a believe tag and golden ticket sticker. Valued at $20
Starting bid
Arena Air speed Mirror googles in anthracite grey. Valued at $
Starting bid
Arena Drawstring bag, yellow mesh gear bag, the swim book, 3 USA swimming pencils, the one junior arena goggles for 6-12 year olds, and 5 junior fun silicone swim caps. Valued at $115.
Starting bid
Uncommon Goods Baseball Wood Bingo Game, Baseball Birthday Garland, Set of 20 Plates, Napkins and forks, Baseball tablecloths, 96 baseball temporary tattoos, 25 baseball Kroc charms, 24 silicone Baseball bracelets, Baseball Stadium Parks Cookbook. Valued at $128
Starting bid
Spend a night with friends playing games and enjoying pizza. 2- Dominoes Pizza Gift Cards, Mysterium, Summer Camp and Cascadia Board Games. Qwixx, travel cribbage board, Monopoly Deal and Fourth Down Card Games. Valued at $210
Starting bid
Arena 40L Team Duffle Bag Black, Arena The One Goggles, Custom SSC Beach Towel, USA Swimming Pencils with journal, Arena blue gear bag, and blue water bottle with swim stickers inside. Valued at $130
Starting bid
Cotton Twin Quilt with 1 standard pillow sham in Yellowstone Stripe Fawn Color. Valued at $189
Starting bid
Mystic Lake Lunch Bag and $25 Cabela's Gift Card.
Starting bid
Lego Creator Viking Set #31132, Lego Creator Viking Village and metal lego sign. Valued at $250
Starting bid
1 book of 10 car washes and $20 to Starbucks. Valued at $10
Starting bid
Fuse Beads, assorted plastic templates. Valued at $45
Starting bid
12 coloring thanksgiving placemats, 16 thanksgiving bingo cards, 24 scratch art leaves, 12 wood pumpkins to paint, 20 I am Thankful place cards, 1 Fall sign, 1 package of 50 paper napkins, set of 3 pumpkins decor and Fall felt garland. Valued at $48
Starting bid
6 Paint Suncatcher ornaments, Count Down to Christmas Paper Chain Kit, 24 scratch art ornaments, 12 bead Wreath Ornament Kit, 6 melty bead Christmas kit, 36 wood ornaments paint and brushes. Valued at $21
Starting bid
12 X 42 Binoculars with low light vision, compact waterproof. fog proof, great binoculars for bird watching, hunting or traveling. Large field BAKA 4 prism and MC Lens. Valued at $99
Starting bid
Christmas Post it set with $10 Starbucks card. Valued at $15
Starting bid
Emma Weyant Sporti Weekender Bag, Custom SSC towel, 2 Alex & Gretchen Walsh Caps, Arena Python Goggle, Arena Dry Clutch, 2 Sporti Hair ties, Pink Arena Mesh Gear Bag, Making it Happen Journal and Swimmer Bracelet. Valued at $150
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Pizza & Pearls Designs towards the purchase of customized goods. Pizza & Pearls makes shirts, tumblers, ornaments, magnets and more!
Starting bid
$50 in Dairy Queen Gift Cards, $75 in gift cards to Red Robin, 2 - $20 arcade cards to Bullwinkle's Family Fun Center, 2 passes to Wings and Waves Water Park and a month of Tuesday play at Salem Gymnastic Center. Valued at $280
Starting bid
Arena Junior Snorkeling Set (face mask and snorkel) and Adult Snorkeling Set (face mask and snorkel), arena mesh bag and Arena Dry bag. Valued at $170
Starting bid
Red bowl with cookie mix, sprinkles, frosting, cookie cutters, whisk and spatula. Valued at $30
Starting bid
2- 8oz Raw Oregon Wildflower Honey
Starting bid
Men's Grey Arena Shirt - Size Lare
Starting bid
Arena Sweatpants Size Women XS
Starting bid
Size 6.5Y
Starting bid
Lego Metal Sign, Limited Edition Lego Set #40484 Building Toy and New Lego Set #40785 Northern Lights Diorama Set. Valued at $95
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