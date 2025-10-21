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Salem Swim Club

About this event

Sales closed

Salem Swim Club's Online Silent Auction

Hotel Collection 12 clear Collins Tumblers item
Hotel Collection 12 clear Collins Tumblers
$20

Starting bid

3 sets of 4 Tumblers. Valued at $50

Polar Express item
Polar Express item
Polar Express item
Polar Express
$5

Starting bid

Mini Polar Express Kit. 2 large golden tickets, 2 silver bells in mini bags with a believe tag and golden ticket sticker. Valued at $20

Arena Goggles item
Arena Goggles
$5

Starting bid

Arena Air speed Mirror googles in anthracite grey. Valued at $

Arena Junior Swimming Basket item
Arena Junior Swimming Basket item
Arena Junior Swimming Basket
$25

Starting bid

Arena Drawstring bag, yellow mesh gear bag, the swim book, 3 USA swimming pencils, the one junior arena goggles for 6-12 year olds, and 5 junior fun silicone swim caps. Valued at $115.

Baseball Birthday Package item
Baseball Birthday Package item
Baseball Birthday Package
$32

Starting bid

Uncommon Goods Baseball Wood Bingo Game, Baseball Birthday Garland, Set of 20 Plates, Napkins and forks, Baseball tablecloths, 96 baseball temporary tattoos, 25 baseball Kroc charms, 24 silicone Baseball bracelets, Baseball Stadium Parks Cookbook. Valued at $128

Board Game and Pizza Night item
Board Game and Pizza Night
$55

Starting bid

Spend a night with friends playing games and enjoying pizza. 2- Dominoes Pizza Gift Cards, Mysterium, Summer Camp and Cascadia Board Games. Qwixx, travel cribbage board, Monopoly Deal and Fourth Down Card Games. Valued at $210

Arena Duffle Bag Package item
Arena Duffle Bag Package item
Arena Duffle Bag Package
$30

Starting bid

Arena 40L Team Duffle Bag Black, Arena The One Goggles, Custom SSC Beach Towel, USA Swimming Pencils with journal, Arena blue gear bag, and blue water bottle with swim stickers inside. Valued at $130

Pendleton Twin Quilt Set item
Pendleton Twin Quilt Set item
Pendleton Twin Quilt Set
$47

Starting bid

Cotton Twin Quilt with 1 standard pillow sham in Yellowstone Stripe Fawn Color. Valued at $189

Pendelton Lunch Bag with Cabela's Gift Card item
Pendelton Lunch Bag with Cabela's Gift Card item
Pendelton Lunch Bag with Cabela's Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Mystic Lake Lunch Bag and $25 Cabela's Gift Card.

Viking Lego Set item
Viking Lego Set
$40

Starting bid

Lego Creator Viking Set #31132, Lego Creator Viking Village and metal lego sign. Valued at $250

Carwashes and Coffee item
Carwashes and Coffee
$25

Starting bid

1 book of 10 car washes and $20 to Starbucks. Valued at $10

Fuse Beads Art Kit item
Fuse Beads Art Kit
$10

Starting bid

Fuse Beads, assorted plastic templates. Valued at $45

Thanksgiving Crafts item
Thanksgiving Crafts
$12

Starting bid

12 coloring thanksgiving placemats, 16 thanksgiving bingo cards, 24 scratch art leaves, 12 wood pumpkins to paint, 20 I am Thankful place cards, 1 Fall sign, 1 package of 50 paper napkins, set of 3 pumpkins decor and Fall felt garland. Valued at $48

Christmas Craft Basket item
Christmas Craft Basket
$5

Starting bid

6 Paint Suncatcher ornaments, Count Down to Christmas Paper Chain Kit, 24 scratch art ornaments, 12 bead Wreath Ornament Kit, 6 melty bead Christmas kit, 36 wood ornaments paint and brushes. Valued at $21

Cammoo Binoculars item
Cammoo Binoculars
$24

Starting bid

12 X 42 Binoculars with low light vision, compact waterproof. fog proof, great binoculars for bird watching, hunting or traveling. Large field BAKA 4 prism and MC Lens. Valued at $99

Christmas Themed Teacher or Hostess Gift item
Christmas Themed Teacher or Hostess Gift
$5

Starting bid

Christmas Post it set with $10 Starbucks card. Valued at $15

Sport Emma Weyent Rose Weekender Bag Package item
Sport Emma Weyent Rose Weekender Bag Package
$50

Starting bid

Emma Weyant Sporti Weekender Bag, Custom SSC towel, 2 Alex & Gretchen Walsh Caps, Arena Python Goggle, Arena Dry Clutch, 2 Sporti Hair ties, Pink Arena Mesh Gear Bag, Making it Happen Journal and Swimmer Bracelet. Valued at $150

$50 Gift Certificate toward Custom Goods item
$50 Gift Certificate toward Custom Goods
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Pizza & Pearls Designs towards the purchase of customized goods. Pizza & Pearls makes shirts, tumblers, ornaments, magnets and more!

Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package
$50

Starting bid

$50 in Dairy Queen Gift Cards, $75 in gift cards to Red Robin, 2 - $20 arcade cards to Bullwinkle's Family Fun Center, 2 passes to Wings and Waves Water Park and a month of Tuesday play at Salem Gymnastic Center. Valued at $280

Arena Junior and Adult Snorkel Set item
Arena Junior and Adult Snorkel Set
$42

Starting bid

Arena Junior Snorkeling Set (face mask and snorkel) and Adult Snorkeling Set (face mask and snorkel), arena mesh bag and Arena Dry bag. Valued at $170

Christmas Cookie Kit item
Christmas Cookie Kit
$10

Starting bid

Red bowl with cookie mix, sprinkles, frosting, cookie cutters, whisk and spatula. Valued at $30

Oregon Wildflower Honey item
Oregon Wildflower Honey
$5

Starting bid

2- 8oz Raw Oregon Wildflower Honey

Arena Mens Shirt item
Arena Mens Shirt
$5

Starting bid

Men's Grey Arena Shirt - Size Lare

Arena Sweatpants item
Arena Sweatpants item
Arena Sweatpants
$5

Starting bid

Arena Sweatpants Size Women XS

Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes item
Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes item
Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Basketball Shoes
$10

Starting bid

Size 6.5Y

Christmas Lego Set item
Christmas Lego Set
$24

Starting bid

Lego Metal Sign, Limited Edition Lego Set #40484 Building Toy and New Lego Set #40785 Northern Lights Diorama Set. Valued at $95

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