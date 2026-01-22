University of Kansas School of Medicine Salina

University of Kansas School of Medicine Salina

Salina Medical Outreach Silent Auction 2026

We will contact you following the auction to coordinate drop-off for items!

Private Dinner for 6 by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman
Enjoy a private dinner for up to six guests, generously donated by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman. The menu and theme are completely customizable by the winning bidder—Designed to suit your style, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a memorable night with friends.


This one-of-a-kind dining experience must be redeemed by October 31, 2026.


Est. Value: $750


Donated by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman

3D Running Gait Analysis Platform Package
Improve your performance and protect your body with a 3D Running Gait Analysis Package. This three-visit experience uses advanced motion-capture technology to analyze your stride, alignment, and movement over time, with personalized recommendations to improve efficiency, reduce injury risk, and enhance performance.


Est. Value: $600


Donated by Kansas Physical Therapy Partners

Prairie Dunes Golf Trip for 2
Enjoy a rare opportunity to play Prairie Dunes Golf Course in Hutchinson, Kansas, consistently ranked a Top 20 private course in America. This package includes a round of golf for two, generously donated by Kevin Quinley & Jacob Yarochowicz. With its challenging layout and stunning scenery, this exclusive experience is a must for any golf enthusiast.


Estimated Value: $1,000


Donated by Kevin Quinley & Jacob Yarochowicz

Staycation Package: Night at AirBNB with Dinner
Escape for a night at this charming Airbnb, where fun & relaxation come together on a peaceful farm just minutes from Salina’s shops and attractions. Play pickleball, basketball, or ping-pong in the indoor gym, relax upstairs with foosball and a cozy lounge, and gather around the rustic farmhouse table for meals. Package also includes a $100 dinner gift card arranged with the owner.


Est. Value: $400


Donated by Dr. Linda Lawrence, Eric Lund, and Lydia & Tyler Lund


https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1505414075994037951?adults=2&location=Salina%2C%20KS&search_mode=regular_search&check_in=2026-01-02&check_out=2026-01-07&children=0&infants=0&pets=0&source_impression_id=p3_1759360842_P32RtRhBL2aF-Bdv&previous_page_section_name=1001

4 Tickets to Kansas City Royals Home Game
Calling all baseball fans!

This is your chance to head to Kauffman Stadium and cheer on the Kansas City Royals with four tickets to any Monday–Thursday 2026 regular season home game. Pick the matchup that works best for you and enjoy a classic night at the ballpark


Estimated Value: $175


Donated by Kansas City Royals

Yard Cleanup by SMO Students
Get your yard looking its best with a Yard cleanup Package donated by medical students. Leaves, debris, and general tidying included—perfect for giving your outdoor space a fresh, polished look!


Contact information will be provided to the winning bidder at the time of purchase.


Estimated Value: $200


Donated by SMO Students

Local Farm-Raised Beef Bundle & Cooler
Enjoy a premium beef bundle generously donated by the Niblock Family of Hoxie, KS. This package includes:

  • 10 lbs ground beef
  • 6 lbs hamburger patties
  • 6 lb roast
  • 5 lbs minute steak
  • 1 package KC Strip steaks
  • 1 package Bacon Wrapped Filets
  • 2 packages ribeyes

Perfect for family meals, grilling, and special occasions. Everything comes packed with a durable 29-quart Lifetime cooler.


Estimated Value: $400


Donated by The Niblock Family

1. Original Tile Watercoloring Painting by Meghan Hessman
This 11" x 14" original watercolor by local artist Meghan Hessman draws inspiration from the tiles on the west façade of the KU School of Medicine/School of Nursing, capturing its architectural beauty in a one-of-a-kind piece.


Est. Value: $500

2. Galaxy Watercolor Painting by Aurora Zwilling
Bring the beauty of the cosmos into your home or office with this original watercolor galaxy and space painting, created by medical student Aurora Zwilling.


Est. Value: $150

3. Sunset Watercolor Painting by Aurora Zwilling
Add a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece of art to your home or office with this original watercolor painting of a sunset, created by first-year medical student Aurora Zwilling.


Est. Value: $150

4. Landscape Watercolor Painting by Aurora Zwilling
Bring a sense of calm and natural beauty into your space with this original watercolor landscape painting created by medical student, Aurora Zwilling.

5. Book Lover's Basket with Gift Card
Perfect for any reader, this basket features 16 books, a Red Fern tote, bookplates, and a $50 Red Fern Booksellers gift card to pick even more favorites.


Est. Value: $450


Donated by Red Fern Booksellers

6. Theatre Salina Night Out
Enjoy a classic night out with 2 tickets to any 2025–2026 Main Stage production at Salina Theatre, plus a $25 Barolo gift card for dinner or drinks before or after the show.


Est. Value: $125


Donated by Theatre Salina & Barolo Grille


https://salinatheatre.com/

7. Two Tickets to Devon Allman at the Stiefel on Feb. 22
Experience a night of soulful guitar & electrifying blues with 2 tickets to Devon Allman at the Stiefel Theatre on February 22nd.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by The Stiefel Theatre

8. Two Tickets to Vitamin String Quartet @Stiefel on Feb. 28
Enjoy 2 tickets to see Vitamin String Quartet at the Stiefel Theatre on February 28th. Famous for turning popular songs into stunning string arrangements, this performance is perfect for music lovers or a fun night out.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by The Stiefel Theatre

9. Balloon Art Entertainment Package
Enjoy 2 hours of balloon art and entertainment by medical student Sarah Ward—perfect for parties and family events.


Est. Value: $150


Donated by Sarah Ward

10. Salina Favorites Gift Card Bundle
Enjoy shopping, dining, and local favorites with this gift card bundle!


It includes $100 to Sam’s Club, $20 to Bogey’s, $25 to Blue Skye, $25 to Barolo, $50 to YaYa’s, two $10 Umami Bowl gift cards, & 4 free drink coupons to Moka’s—something for every occasion.


Est. Value: $260


Donated by Sam's Club, Bogey's, Blue Skye, Barolo, Yaya's, Umami Bowl, and Moka's

11. Babysitting by Medical Students Brittanee & Hanna
Take the night off! One evening of babysitting by medical students Brittanee White & Hanna Pohlmann lets you relax with confidence.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by Brittanee White & Hanna Pohlmann

12. Personalized Online Tutoring Sessions (4)
Receive 4 online tutoring sessions with Joslyn Dinkel, a medical student with 10 years of experience, tailored to standardized exams or subjects like English, writing, and biological sciences.


Est. Value: $250


Donated by Joslyn Dinkel

13. Babysitting By Medical Students Jacelyn & Rachel
Enjoy a worry-free night out with one evening of babysitting by medical students Jacelyn Salmans & Rachel Chatfield.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by Jacelyn Salmans & Rachel Chatfield

14. Sip & Snack Celebration Package
Sip & Snack Celebration Cooler with a pink Igloo cooler, wine tumbler, sparkling wine, Popt! popcorn, and edible cookie dough—perfect for cozy nights, picnics, or gifts.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by Something Blue Wedding Boutique

15. Familia Toy Store Fun Basket
Familia Toy Store Fun Basket with toys and games for all ages, including LEGO, Spintastics yo-yo, Atomic Needog, card games, and a Ravensburger 500-piece puzzle—perfect for playtime, family game nights, or birthdays.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by Familia Toy Store

16. Dinner for 2 at Renaissance Cafe- Assaria, KS
Enjoy a cozy dinner for two at Renaissance Cafe in Assaria, Kansas, known for its warm atmosphere and freshly prepared, flavorful dishes—perfect for a night out or special occasion.


Est. Value: $200


Donated by Renaissance Cafe

17. Spa Basket with $100 Gift Card
The ultimate self-care experience with this Spa Basket which includes cleansing wipes, body butter, under-eye patches, face masks, hand and day cream, Skin Good mask, nail polish, body sponges, bath brush, foot buffer, & massage roller.


This basket also includes a $100 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, with locations in Wichita and Leawood, Kansas.


Est. Value: $250


Donated by Ron & Dianne Marstall

18. Salina Golf Package for 2
Golf for two at Salina Municipal Golf Course with green and cart fees included, plus a box of Bridgestone golf balls—perfect for a fun day on the course.


Est. Value: $145


Donated by Salina Municipal Golf Course & The Golf Shop

19. Deluxe Dog Gift Basket
Deluxe dog gift basket with toys, treats, leash, collar, and grooming essentials—perfect for medium to large dogs.


Est. Value: $120


Donated by The Dinkel Family

20. Fun Day Out in Salina!
Jump, play, and dine your way through Salina with a $25 Sky Trampoline Park gift card and 2 punch passes, plus a $25 gift card to Blue Skye.


Est. Value: $60


Donated by SKY Trampoline Park & Blue Skye Brewery and Eats

21. KU Jayhawk Stone
Show your Jayhawk pride with this KU etched stone, perfect for display at home, the office, or on game day.


Est. Value: $60


Donated by Focal Point

22. K-State Wildcats Stone
K-State Wildcat etched stone featuring the iconic logo—a stylish collectible for fans to display anywhere.


Est. Value: $60


Donated by Focal Point

4 Tickets to Hamid Circus on February 14th
Enjoy a fun-filled night at the circus with 4 tickets to Hamid Circus on February 14 at 7:00 PM! Perfect for a family outing, this exciting show features classic circus entertainment, thrills, and fun for all ages.


Est. Value: $80


Donated by Tony's Pizza Events Center

24. Ultimate Gourmet & Grilling Package
Fire up your cookout with a Mr. Bar-B-1 XL Vertical Griller, chef-prepared ingredients from The Cook’s Nook, and 3 Jabuca hot sauces to elevate every bite.


Est. Value: $250


Donated by Hopp's Electric & Sound, The Cook's Nook, and Jabuca Hot Sauce

25. Gift Card to Hair Loft
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a fresh new style with a $40 gift card for a haircut with Morgan at Hair Loft. Whether it’s a trim, a new cut, or a style refresh, Morgan’s expertise will leave you looking and feeling your best.


Est. Value: $40


Donated by Morgan at Hair Loft

26. Bowling Party Package at The Alley
Enjoy a Bowling Party at The Alley with 2 reserved lanes, shoe rentals, and up to 2 hours of bowling for 12 people—perfect for friends, family, or a team outing.


Est. Value: $180


Donated by The Alley

27. One Month Membership to The Yard in Salina
One-month membership to The Yard in Salina, with 24/7 access to batting cages, bullpens, and turf, plus weekly practices and discounts on lessons and gear—perfect for all skill levels.


Est. Value: $80


Donated by The Yard

28. Elle Sterling Silver Opal Necklace
Elle Sterling Silver Asymmetrical Oval Necklace, generously donated by Venable Jewelers. Modern, versatile, and perfect for casual or formal wear.


Est. Value: $140


Donated by Venable Jewelers

29. Vintage Nutcracker Basket
Vintage Nutcracker Gift Basket with a nutcracker ornament, coffee mugs, hand towel, and book—all arranged on a wooden tray for timeless charm.


Est. Value: $100


Donated by Country Seasons Boutique

30. Sterling Silver Blue Topaz Layered Necklace
Sterling Silver Blue Topaz Layered Necklace with delicate layers and genuine gemstones—perfect for day or evening wear.


Est. Value: $185


Donated by Riddle's Jewelry

31. Wild Adventure at Rolling Hills Zoo
Four children’s General Admission tickets to Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina—an exciting, educational adventure with wildlife from around the world.


Est. Value:$50


Donated by Rolling Hills Zoo

32. Blushe Boutique Bracelets & Gift Card
Enjoy a stylish accessory package from Blushe Boutique, featuring a selection of bracelets and a $25 gift card—ideal for treating yourself or adding a special piece to your collection.


Est. Value: $75


Donated by Blushe Boutique

33. Salina Cars & Coffee Experience
Enjoy four tickets to The Garage Automotive Museum to explore classic, vintage, and specialty cars in a unique, ever-changing exhibit, and treat yourself with four free drink tickets to Moka’s.


Est. Value: $85


Donated by The Garage Automotive Museum & Moka's

