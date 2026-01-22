Salina Medical Outreach Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
We will contact you following the auction to coordinate drop-off for items!
Starting bid
Enjoy a private dinner for up to six guests, generously donated by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman. The menu and theme are completely customizable by the winning bidder—Designed to suit your style, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a memorable night with friends.
This one-of-a-kind dining experience must be redeemed by October 31, 2026.
Est. Value: $750
Donated by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman
Starting bid
Improve your performance and protect your body with a 3D Running Gait Analysis Package. This three-visit experience uses advanced motion-capture technology to analyze your stride, alignment, and movement over time, with personalized recommendations to improve efficiency, reduce injury risk, and enhance performance.
Est. Value: $600
Donated by Kansas Physical Therapy Partners
Starting bid
Enjoy a rare opportunity to play Prairie Dunes Golf Course in Hutchinson, Kansas, consistently ranked a Top 20 private course in America. This package includes a round of golf for two, generously donated by Kevin Quinley & Jacob Yarochowicz. With its challenging layout and stunning scenery, this exclusive experience is a must for any golf enthusiast.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Donated by Kevin Quinley & Jacob Yarochowicz
Starting bid
Escape for a night at this charming Airbnb, where fun & relaxation come together on a peaceful farm just minutes from Salina’s shops and attractions. Play pickleball, basketball, or ping-pong in the indoor gym, relax upstairs with foosball and a cozy lounge, and gather around the rustic farmhouse table for meals. Package also includes a $100 dinner gift card arranged with the owner.
Est. Value: $400
Donated by Dr. Linda Lawrence, Eric Lund, and Lydia & Tyler Lund
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1505414075994037951?adults=2&location=Salina%2C%20KS&search_mode=regular_search&check_in=2026-01-02&check_out=2026-01-07&children=0&infants=0&pets=0&source_impression_id=p3_1759360842_P32RtRhBL2aF-Bdv&previous_page_section_name=1001
Starting bid
Calling all baseball fans!
This is your chance to head to Kauffman Stadium and cheer on the Kansas City Royals with four tickets to any Monday–Thursday 2026 regular season home game. Pick the matchup that works best for you and enjoy a classic night at the ballpark
Estimated Value: $175
Donated by Kansas City Royals
Starting bid
Get your yard looking its best with a Yard cleanup Package donated by medical students. Leaves, debris, and general tidying included—perfect for giving your outdoor space a fresh, polished look!
Contact information will be provided to the winning bidder at the time of purchase.
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by SMO Students
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium beef bundle generously donated by the Niblock Family of Hoxie, KS. This package includes:
Perfect for family meals, grilling, and special occasions. Everything comes packed with a durable 29-quart Lifetime cooler.
Estimated Value: $400
Donated by The Niblock Family
Starting bid
This 11" x 14" original watercolor by local artist Meghan Hessman draws inspiration from the tiles on the west façade of the KU School of Medicine/School of Nursing, capturing its architectural beauty in a one-of-a-kind piece.
Est. Value: $500
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the cosmos into your home or office with this original watercolor galaxy and space painting, created by medical student Aurora Zwilling.
Est. Value: $150
Starting bid
Add a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece of art to your home or office with this original watercolor painting of a sunset, created by first-year medical student Aurora Zwilling.
Est. Value: $150
Starting bid
Bring a sense of calm and natural beauty into your space with this original watercolor landscape painting created by medical student, Aurora Zwilling.
Starting bid
Perfect for any reader, this basket features 16 books, a Red Fern tote, bookplates, and a $50 Red Fern Booksellers gift card to pick even more favorites.
Est. Value: $450
Donated by Red Fern Booksellers
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic night out with 2 tickets to any 2025–2026 Main Stage production at Salina Theatre, plus a $25 Barolo gift card for dinner or drinks before or after the show.
Est. Value: $125
Donated by Theatre Salina & Barolo Grille
Starting bid
Experience a night of soulful guitar & electrifying blues with 2 tickets to Devon Allman at the Stiefel Theatre on February 22nd.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by The Stiefel Theatre
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to see Vitamin String Quartet at the Stiefel Theatre on February 28th. Famous for turning popular songs into stunning string arrangements, this performance is perfect for music lovers or a fun night out.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by The Stiefel Theatre
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 hours of balloon art and entertainment by medical student Sarah Ward—perfect for parties and family events.
Est. Value: $150
Donated by Sarah Ward
Starting bid
Enjoy shopping, dining, and local favorites with this gift card bundle!
It includes $100 to Sam’s Club, $20 to Bogey’s, $25 to Blue Skye, $25 to Barolo, $50 to YaYa’s, two $10 Umami Bowl gift cards, & 4 free drink coupons to Moka’s—something for every occasion.
Est. Value: $260
Donated by Sam's Club, Bogey's, Blue Skye, Barolo, Yaya's, Umami Bowl, and Moka's
Starting bid
Take the night off! One evening of babysitting by medical students Brittanee White & Hanna Pohlmann lets you relax with confidence.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by Brittanee White & Hanna Pohlmann
Starting bid
Receive 4 online tutoring sessions with Joslyn Dinkel, a medical student with 10 years of experience, tailored to standardized exams or subjects like English, writing, and biological sciences.
Est. Value: $250
Donated by Joslyn Dinkel
Starting bid
Enjoy a worry-free night out with one evening of babysitting by medical students Jacelyn Salmans & Rachel Chatfield.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by Jacelyn Salmans & Rachel Chatfield
Starting bid
Sip & Snack Celebration Cooler with a pink Igloo cooler, wine tumbler, sparkling wine, Popt! popcorn, and edible cookie dough—perfect for cozy nights, picnics, or gifts.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by Something Blue Wedding Boutique
Starting bid
Familia Toy Store Fun Basket with toys and games for all ages, including LEGO, Spintastics yo-yo, Atomic Needog, card games, and a Ravensburger 500-piece puzzle—perfect for playtime, family game nights, or birthdays.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by Familia Toy Store
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy dinner for two at Renaissance Cafe in Assaria, Kansas, known for its warm atmosphere and freshly prepared, flavorful dishes—perfect for a night out or special occasion.
Est. Value: $200
Donated by Renaissance Cafe
Starting bid
The ultimate self-care experience with this Spa Basket which includes cleansing wipes, body butter, under-eye patches, face masks, hand and day cream, Skin Good mask, nail polish, body sponges, bath brush, foot buffer, & massage roller.
This basket also includes a $100 gift card to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, with locations in Wichita and Leawood, Kansas.
Est. Value: $250
Donated by Ron & Dianne Marstall
Starting bid
Golf for two at Salina Municipal Golf Course with green and cart fees included, plus a box of Bridgestone golf balls—perfect for a fun day on the course.
Est. Value: $145
Donated by Salina Municipal Golf Course & The Golf Shop
Starting bid
Deluxe dog gift basket with toys, treats, leash, collar, and grooming essentials—perfect for medium to large dogs.
Est. Value: $120
Donated by The Dinkel Family
Starting bid
Jump, play, and dine your way through Salina with a $25 Sky Trampoline Park gift card and 2 punch passes, plus a $25 gift card to Blue Skye.
Est. Value: $60
Donated by SKY Trampoline Park & Blue Skye Brewery and Eats
Starting bid
Show your Jayhawk pride with this KU etched stone, perfect for display at home, the office, or on game day.
Est. Value: $60
Donated by Focal Point
Starting bid
K-State Wildcat etched stone featuring the iconic logo—a stylish collectible for fans to display anywhere.
Est. Value: $60
Donated by Focal Point
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled night at the circus with 4 tickets to Hamid Circus on February 14 at 7:00 PM! Perfect for a family outing, this exciting show features classic circus entertainment, thrills, and fun for all ages.
Est. Value: $80
Donated by Tony's Pizza Events Center
Starting bid
Fire up your cookout with a Mr. Bar-B-1 XL Vertical Griller, chef-prepared ingredients from The Cook’s Nook, and 3 Jabuca hot sauces to elevate every bite.
Est. Value: $250
Donated by Hopp's Electric & Sound, The Cook's Nook, and Jabuca Hot Sauce
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a fresh new style with a $40 gift card for a haircut with Morgan at Hair Loft. Whether it’s a trim, a new cut, or a style refresh, Morgan’s expertise will leave you looking and feeling your best.
Est. Value: $40
Donated by Morgan at Hair Loft
Starting bid
Enjoy a Bowling Party at The Alley with 2 reserved lanes, shoe rentals, and up to 2 hours of bowling for 12 people—perfect for friends, family, or a team outing.
Est. Value: $180
Donated by The Alley
Starting bid
One-month membership to The Yard in Salina, with 24/7 access to batting cages, bullpens, and turf, plus weekly practices and discounts on lessons and gear—perfect for all skill levels.
Est. Value: $80
Donated by The Yard
Starting bid
Elle Sterling Silver Asymmetrical Oval Necklace, generously donated by Venable Jewelers. Modern, versatile, and perfect for casual or formal wear.
Est. Value: $140
Donated by Venable Jewelers
Starting bid
Vintage Nutcracker Gift Basket with a nutcracker ornament, coffee mugs, hand towel, and book—all arranged on a wooden tray for timeless charm.
Est. Value: $100
Donated by Country Seasons Boutique
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Blue Topaz Layered Necklace with delicate layers and genuine gemstones—perfect for day or evening wear.
Est. Value: $185
Donated by Riddle's Jewelry
Starting bid
Four children’s General Admission tickets to Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina—an exciting, educational adventure with wildlife from around the world.
Est. Value:$50
Donated by Rolling Hills Zoo
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish accessory package from Blushe Boutique, featuring a selection of bracelets and a $25 gift card—ideal for treating yourself or adding a special piece to your collection.
Est. Value: $75
Donated by Blushe Boutique
Starting bid
Enjoy four tickets to The Garage Automotive Museum to explore classic, vintage, and specialty cars in a unique, ever-changing exhibit, and treat yourself with four free drink tickets to Moka’s.
Est. Value: $85
Donated by The Garage Automotive Museum & Moka's
