Salina Medical Outreach Silent Auction 2026

Enjoy a private dinner for up to six guests, generously donated by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman. The menu and theme are completely customizable by the winning bidder—Designed to suit your style, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a memorable night with friends.





This one-of-a-kind dining experience must be redeemed by October 31, 2026.





Est. Value: $750



Donated by Dr. Jacob & Meghan Hessman