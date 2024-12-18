Salisbury Beach Partnership

This majestic Christmas tree stands adorned with a whimsical and elegant theme, capturing the festive spirit with a bold and playful color palette. Charming Santa Claus ornaments dance across the branches, their jolly faces bringing a touch of classic holiday cheer to the tree. The ribbon, featuring repeated images of Santa Claus provides a playful narrative element to the tree. It winds around the branches, connecting the decorations and adding a sense of movement and fun to the overall design.
The ornaments echo the ribbon's color scheme, with a sophisticated mix of red, black, and white baubles that catch the light and add depth to the tree's decorations along with the traditional Christmas stocking. The contrast between the bright red, crisp white, and deep black creates a dramatic and eye-catching display that moves beyond traditional holiday color palettes.
Originally 7 1/2 feet but adorned with ornaments and topping 9 feet completed!
This majestic Christmas tree stands adorned with a whimsical and elegant theme, capturing the festive spirit with a bold and playful color palette. Charming Santa Claus ornaments dance across the branches, their jolly faces bringing a touch of classic holiday cheer to the tree. The ribbon, featuring repeated images of Santa Claus provides a playful narrative element to the tree. It winds around the branches, connecting the decorations and adding a sense of movement and fun to the overall design.
The ornaments echo the ribbon's color scheme, with a sophisticated mix of red, black, and white baubles that catch the light and add depth to the tree's decorations along with the traditional Christmas stocking. The contrast between the bright red, crisp white, and deep black creates a dramatic and eye-catching display that moves beyond traditional holiday color palettes.
Originally 7 1/2 feet but adorned with ornaments and topping 9 feet completed!
The Peace
$650
Starting bid
This Christmas tree stands with flocked branches creating a soft, snow-like canvas that evokes the gentle tranquility of a winter shoreline. Rich royal blue ball ornaments gleam like deep ocean waters. Royal blue garland winds artfully through the branches, mimicking the fluid movement of ocean currents and creating a sense of graceful continuity. Interspersed among the ornaments are handcrafted clear glass spheres, each one a unique treasure holding delicate collections of sand and sea glass. It feels less like a traditional Christmas tree and more like a personal meditation piece, a visual representation of finding peace amidst the often chaotic holiday season.
Originally 7 1/2 feet but adorned with ornaments and topping 9 feet completed!
This Christmas tree stands with flocked branches creating a soft, snow-like canvas that evokes the gentle tranquility of a winter shoreline. Rich royal blue ball ornaments gleam like deep ocean waters. Royal blue garland winds artfully through the branches, mimicking the fluid movement of ocean currents and creating a sense of graceful continuity. Interspersed among the ornaments are handcrafted clear glass spheres, each one a unique treasure holding delicate collections of sand and sea glass. It feels less like a traditional Christmas tree and more like a personal meditation piece, a visual representation of finding peace amidst the often chaotic holiday season.
Originally 7 1/2 feet but adorned with ornaments and topping 9 feet completed!
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