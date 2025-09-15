Bring Science to Life: Every bid helps fund marine-science programs!

Hosted by
Value $4,200
Artist Statement
Peggy Woods grew up drawing, painting and exploring the beaches and woods of the west coast. She spent hours in nature with her sketchbooks and paintbox, developing a deep connection to the natural world and teaching herself to observe and paint the things she loved. She excelled at an early age and won numerous awards throughout her academic years.
She channeled her art talents into a very successful career in illustration and graphic design for over 30 years. Over the last decade, she has returned to her original love of watercolors, recently moving to Anacortes, WA in order to build an art studio and live in the environment she loves to paint.
Peggy’s work has won numerous awards in national competitions. She is a strong advocate for the
natural environments she loves to paint, and has donated numerous paintings to national organizations to further that cause.
Her paintings are renowned for realism and detail, but her soulful connection to her subjects is what
makes them come alive. The play of light on water, whether glowing with strong contrast, or misty and soft, create tranquil dramas that convey the poignancy of everyday coastal life. Her quiet observation and remarkable touch with watercolors invite the observer to join her vision of celebrating this beautiful corner of the world.
Train your lens on one of Washington’s most captivating seabirds—the tufted puffin—on a custom, three hour small-group charter with a captain and a naturalist. We’ll position the boat for clean, low-angle backgrounds and hope for take-offs, and (with luck) fish-carry moments. Ethical wildlife viewing is paramount.
Experience the Salish Sea up close on a three hour small-group private outing guided by a captain and a dedicated marine naturalist—just for your crew. We’ll tailor the trip to your interests (whales, seabirds & seals, kelp forests, geology, or a little of everything) and, if you wish, include an island stop of your choosing for a short beach walk or photo break.
Discover the storied rocks and shorelines of Sucia Island Marine State Park on a private, small-group hike led by a Salish Sea School naturalist-educator. We’ll tailor the route to your pace and interests while exploring wave-carved sandstone, striking folded strata, and cliff-top vistas—plus the island’s human history from Coast Salish connections to classic maritime tales.
For Spring 2026. Enjoy a rare opportunity to witness the breathtaking spring wildflower bloom on Yellow Island, a stunning protected preserve owned by The Nature Conservancy. Your group of up to 15 will be guided by a naturalist who will share stories of the island’s unique history, ecology, and conservation significance while leading you through its vibrant meadows and shoreline.
Captured by local photographer Eric Ellingson, this striking image showcases a silhouetted gathering of cormorants perched against a glowing Salish Sea sunset. Their forms rise like a chorus in song, framed by fiery orange skies and the still reflection of the water below. Printed on an 8x10 gallery-wrapped canvas, this piece brings the beauty and spirit of Pacific Northwest evenings into your home.
Photographed by local artist Eric Ellingson, this intimate portrait captures the striking detail of a Brandt’s Cormorant in breeding plumage. Its iridescent blue eyes and elegant feather crests shine against the simplicity of a clear sky, highlighting the beauty and power of one of the Salish Sea’s iconic seabirds. Printed on an 8x10 gallery-wrapped canvas, this artwork brings the wild majesty of the Pacific Northwest into any space.
Taken by local photographer Eric Ellingson, this stunning composition features the snow-capped peak of Mount Baker rising over the Salish Sea, with a raft of cormorants gathered across the water’s surface. The crisp blue tones of sea and sky highlight the grandeur of the Pacific Northwest, while the flock adds a sense of life and movement to the tranquil seascape. Printed on an 8x10 gallery-wrapped canvas, this image captures both the wildness and serenity of our region.
Photographed by local artist Eric Ellingson, this rare and powerful portrait highlights the tufted puffin, a threatened species in Washington’s waters. Emerging from the deep blue swells of the Salish Sea, the puffin’s bright beak and distinctive golden plumes shine as a symbol of resilience and hope. Printed on an 8x10 gallery-wrapped canvas, this piece captures both the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the urgency of protecting its most vulnerable wildlife.
Immerse yourself in a world-class performance at the stunning Benaroya Hall in Seattle. Choose from these unforgettable concerts in the 2025/2026 season:
1. A Pirate's Life: National Geographic Live — Mon Oct 27, 2025 @ 7:30 pm
2. Beethoven & Bruckner — Sat Nov 5, 2025 @ 8:00 pm
3. Handel’s Messiah — Thu Dec 18, 2025
4. Chasing Monarchs: National Geographic Live — Mon Jan 26, 2026 @ 7:30 pm
Captured by local photographer Eric Ellingson, this timeless Pacific Northwest scene features a Washington State ferry gliding across the Salish Sea with the jagged Cascade Mountains rising in the background. The soft golden light casts a sense of calm over the journey, blending human passage with the grandeur of nature. Printed on an 8x10 gallery-wrapped canvas, this piece celebrates the everyday beauty of life in the islands.
Fuel your next project with a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware — perfect for home, garden, or DIY needs.
$140 Gift Certificate for Wheel Alignment (Two- or Four-Wheel)
Keep your car running smoothly with a professional two- or four-wheel alignment (valued up to $140). Drive with confidence and extend the life of your tires.
Woodland Park Zoo Package: 6 general admission tickets + merchandise (includes backpack, Café Vita Woodland Park Zoo special reserve coffee, mug, “Forest for All” pin, conservation cards connecting children, values and the natural world)
Sip, savor, and relax at Salt & Vine, Anacortes’ cozy wine and cheese bar. Use your $50 certificate toward curated wines, craft beers, artisan cheeses, or a memorable evening with friends.
Create your own custom candle at the Candle Bar or shop beautifully crafted scents, gifts, and home décor at this charming Oak Harbor boutique. A $25 certificate to spark a little joy.
Enjoy coffee, tea, and fresh bites in Anacortes’ welcoming Creative Hub & Coffeehouse — a space that blends community, art, and great food. Your $30 certificate is the perfect excuse to linger and connect.
Step into Seattle’s home of music, sci-fi, horror, gaming, and pop culture icons. Wander immersive galleries, see legendary instruments and costumes, and geek out in one of the city’s most creative spaces.
Celebrate the magic of our intertidal world with this one-of-a-kind ceramic trio—sea star, sea slug, and jelly—hand-built and glazed by Elizabeth Drozda, beloved Salish Sea School teacher and accomplished artist. Each piece captures the texture and movement of Salish Sea life. A beautiful conversation starter for ocean lovers—and your winning bid helps bring marine science to life for local students.
(Updated & Expanded), by Richard Louv — Credited with sparking the “nature-deficit disorder” movement, this updated edition by Richard Louv explores the essential role of nature in children’s development.
Forest ecologist Suzanne Simard shares her groundbreaking discovery of how trees communicate and support each other through vast underground networks.
A collection of conversations guided by Kurt Russo with Coast Salish leaders, offering wisdom on Indigenous relationships with the natural world; features illustrations by local artist Fiorella De La O who is also a graduate of Salish Sea School’s inaugural Guardians of the Sea Program, Summer 2020)
Tufted Puffin knit winter hat with pompom (toque style)
Hand-knit by our amazing volunteers, this ultra-soft merino wool beanie wraps you in Salish Sea warmth. A ring of cheerful tufted puffins swims across sea-blue waves, finished with a plush pom on top. The stretchy, ribbed brim fits most adults comfortably and keeps ears cozy on ferry rides and winter dock walks.
Soar through aviation history at Seattle’s world-class Museum of Flight. Explore iconic aircraft, immersive space galleries, and hands-on exhibits the whole family will love.
Value: $116
Captured by local photographer Eric Ellingson, this serene portrait features two common murres sharing a quiet moment atop a drift log, surrounded by the soft ripples of the Salish Sea. The composition highlights their elegant lines and companionable posture, inviting a sense of calm and connection to our coastal waters. Presented in a sleek black frame and ready to hang, this 11×19 piece brings understated Pacific Northwest beauty to any space.
Captured by local photographer Eric Ellingson, this dynamic portrait freezes a pair of long-tailed ducks winging low across the Salish Sea. Crisp feather detail and the species’ signature trailing tail streamers create a sense of motion and grace above the rippling water. Presented in a sleek black frame and ready to hang, this 11×19 piece brings the wild elegance of Pacific Northwest winters into any space.
