Salish Swing 2026

Hosted by
About this event
All workshops during the day plus the evening dance. There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Lead in the workshops.
All workshops during the day plus the evening dance. There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Follow in the workshops.
All workshops during the day (no evening dance). There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Lead in the workshops.
All workshops during the day (no evening dance). There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Follow in the workshops.
Evening dance only, including the pre-dance lesson at 6:30 pm. No daytime workshops.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!