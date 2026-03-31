Savoy Swing Club

Hosted by

Savoy Swing Club

About this event

Salish Swing 2026

209 Monroe St

Port Townsend, WA 98368, USA

All Day Pass (for Leads) - Early Bird price until May 31
$30
Available until May 31

All workshops during the day plus the evening dance. There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Lead in the workshops.

All Day Pass (for Follows) - Early Bird price until May 31
$30

All workshops during the day plus the evening dance. There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Follow in the workshops.

Workshops Only (for Leads) - Early Bird price until May 31
$25

All workshops during the day (no evening dance). There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Lead in the workshops.

Workshops Only (for Follows) - Early Bird price until May 31
$25

All workshops during the day (no evening dance). There are two workshops from 1:30 - 4:00 pm. Purchase this ticket for the role as a Follow in the workshops.

Evening Dance Only - Early Bird price until May 31
$12

Evening dance only, including the pre-dance lesson at 6:30 pm. No daytime workshops.

Add a donation for Savoy Swing Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!