26th Annual Salmon/Tri-Tip BBQ & Auction - Benefiting Pioneer High School Athletic Program

About this event
Yolo County Fairgrounds,1250 E Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776, USA
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Enjoy a Hosted Bar, Raffle, Scrumptious Dinner & Live Auction
16 tickets, Full Page Ad in event brochure, your Banner displayed at event, Introduction at live auction, the Opportunity to welcome those in attendance, PA announcements, Large display easel at event.
8 tickets, 1/2 Page Ad in event brochure, PA announcements, Large display easel at event.
6 tickets, 1/4 Page Ad in event brochure, PA announcements, Large display easel at event.
4 tickets, Listing in event brochure, PA announcements, display easel at event.
2 tickets, Listing in event brochure.
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