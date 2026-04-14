Woodland Sunrise Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Woodland Sunrise Rotary Foundation

About this event

26th Annual Salmon/Tri-Tip BBQ & Auction - Benefiting Pioneer High School Athletic Program

Waite Hall

Yolo County Fairgrounds,1250 E Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776, USA

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General Admission
$85

Enjoy a Hosted Bar, Raffle, Scrumptious Dinner & Live Auction

Phantom Salmon Sponsorship (One Only)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

16 tickets, Full Page Ad in event brochure, your Banner displayed at event, Introduction at live auction, the Opportunity to welcome those in attendance, PA announcements, Large display easel at event.

Angel of the Stream Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets, 1/2 Page Ad in event brochure, PA announcements, Large display easel at event.

Christine's Catch Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets, 1/4 Page Ad in event brochure, PA announcements, Large display easel at event.

Raoul's Run Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets, Listing in event brochure, PA announcements, display easel at event.

Music of the Night Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, Listing in event brochure.

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