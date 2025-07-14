Salsa & Silent Bids

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Sleek, sharp, and ready for action—this duo makes meal prep a breeze while elevating your countertop aesthetic.
Starting bid
A timeless touch of elegance—perfect for everyday dinners or hosting with flair.
Starting bid
For the serious grill master—power through cleanup with ease and keep the BBQ blazing.
Starting bid
Precision meets passion. Cook every steak, roast, or filet to perfection.
Starting bid
Set the tone with soothing light and essential oils—relaxation starts here.
Starting bid
Skip the café line and brew your favorite pick-me-ups at home, chilled and fresh.
Starting bid
Outdoor feasting made easy. Dual surfaces give you twice the sizzle for family cookouts or weekend tailgates.
Starting bid
Bold, iconic, and performance-ready—these high-end frames are made for action and style.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Meal prep magic—dice veggies with speed and accuracy like a pro sous-chef.
Starting bid
A blank canvas for your little Picasso—nurture creativity with this sturdy art setup.
Starting bid
Add functional charm to your kitchen or outdoor dining setup.
Starting bid
Professional portraits that preserve your story in stunning detail.
30-Minute Photo Session
Starting bid
A grill-lover’s dream: bold flavors, tools of the trade, and a few indulgent surprises.
Starting bid
A curated taste of the finer things—perfect for gifting or indulging in a night of self-care.
Starting bid
Rugged, rechargeable, and ready for any adventure or stormy night–perfect visibility for both runners and cyclist, wherever the road or trail leads.
Starting bid
Upgrade your ride with premium tinting—style, comfort, and protection all in one.
Starting bid
Salon-worthy shine and fast-dry technology—your hair deserves it.
Starting bid
Smile bright with an Oral B iO Series 6 toothbrush, Crest essentials, and more—care and confidence bundled together.
Starting bid
Ready to level up your pizza nights? This versatile, high-performance set from Copper Chef turns your kitchen into a pizzeria with gourmet flair! Whether you’re craving crispy thin crust, gooey deep dish, or fully loaded stuffed creations, this pan delivers perfection every time.
Starting bid
Breakfast Bliss in Every Bite
Elevate your morning routine or brunch spread with this sleek and easy-to-use Parini Belgian Waffle Maker. Its compact design makes it perfect for any kitchen, while its standout features offer both convenience and quality.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!