Rockstar Weddings Inc

Hosted by

Rockstar Weddings Inc

About this event

Salsa Nation March

4629 W 41st St

Tulsa, OK 74107, USA

Salsa Party Admission
$10

🎟️ Join the main event for $10 and enjoy our full Salsa Nation experience with dance lessons starting at 7 PM. All tickets are fully tax-deductible.

Student Tickets
$5

A special rate for Students. Please bring your student ID! Enjoy our full Salsa Nation experience with dance lessons starting at 7 PM. All tickets are fully tax-deductible.

At the door
$15

👟 Our final 50 Standing Room Only tickets are $15 each. These tickets are fully tax-deductible. If you see this option, it means tickets are going fast—so snag a ticket while you can!

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