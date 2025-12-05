Salt & Light Wythe Co's Shop

This Salt & Light towel is a Turkish-style cotton beach towel, known for its lightweight feel and versatile design. Made from woven cotton, it’s soft, breathable, and quick-drying — perfect for beach days, poolside lounging, lake trips, or travel.





Turkish towels are thinner than traditional plush towels, making them easy to pack while still being absorbent and functional. Finished with classic fringe detailing and our Salt & Light logo, this towel is both practical and meaningful.



