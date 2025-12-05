Salt & Light Wythe Co's Shop

Offered by
A soft, comfortable everyday t-shirt featuring the Salt + Light green logo on the back. Designed to be worn often while sharing a meaningful message, this tee supports the mission and work of Salt and Light.
A soft, comfortable everyday t-shirt featuring the Salt + Light grey logo on the back. Designed to be worn often while sharing a meaningful message, this tee supports the mission and work of Salt and Light.
A soft, comfortable everyday t-shirt featuring the Salt + Light logo on the front with "SALTY" on the back. Designed to be worn often while sharing a meaningful message, this tee supports the mission and work of Salt and Light.
A cozy, everyday hoodie made for comfort and easy layering, this hoodie is perfect for cool days while sharing a meaningful message. Each purchase helps support the mission and work of Salt and Light.
A comfortable olive camo hoodie featuring the ”Salt and Light.” Designed for everyday wear, this hoodie combines a classic camo look with a meaningful message. Soft, warm, and easy to layer, it’s perfect for cooler days while supporting the mission of Salt and Light.
A soft, cozy sand-colored camo crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Salt and Light logo. Designed for everyday comfort, this sweatshirt offers a classic, relaxed fit with a meaningful message. Perfect for cooler days and easy layering, all while supporting the mission of Salt and Light.
This Salt & Light towel is a Turkish-style cotton beach towel, known for its lightweight feel and versatile design. Made from woven cotton, it’s soft, breathable, and quick-drying — perfect for beach days, poolside lounging, lake trips, or travel.
Turkish towels are thinner than traditional plush towels, making them easy to pack while still being absorbent and functional. Finished with classic fringe detailing and our Salt & Light logo, this towel is both practical and meaningful.
