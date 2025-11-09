Salt Lake Children's Theatre's Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.
Value $134
Starting bid
4 Admission Passes to Utah's Hogle Zoo
Valid through 11/24/2026
Value: $76-88
These tickets are valid for general admission for one adult or one child ages 3+. Please note the tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other offer or special nighttime events such as Zoo Brews, BooLights, or Zoolights.
Starting bid
Red Butte Garden Membership Certificate, which can be redeemed for one Circle of Friends Membership ($90 value) or one Family Membership ($95 value)
Starting bid
Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets to Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed (Dec 5-30) and Two medium t-shirts
Value: $100 *Must be picked up in person
Starting bid
Improv Salt Lake - 4 tickets to the December 19th Improv show.
Starting bid
Desert Star Playhouse - 2 Playhouse admissions
Value: $60
Starting bid
Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 All-Area, All Day Lift Passes
Value: $380
Starting bid
Ballet West - 2 ticket vouchers to Legends of Sleepy Hollow March 27, 7pm
Value: $74
Starting bid
Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Ticket vouchers to select performances. See website below for further details.
visit usuo.org/exchange
Value: $80
Starting bid
Repertory Dance Theatre - Two tickets to Emerge, January 10-11.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Tracy Aviary - 4 Admission Vouchers
Value: $60
Starting bid
Discovery Gateway - 4 Admission Vouchers
Value: $58
Starting bid
Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 Tickets to Ten Brave Seconds, Valid Mon-Thurs
Value: $168
Starting bid
Each Day at the Museum package contains:
