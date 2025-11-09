Hosted by

Salt Lake Children's Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Salt Lake Children's Theatre's Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

6448 Tresa Dr, Taylorsville, UT 84129, USA

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong
$10

Starting bid

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Hale Center Theatre - 2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

2 tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Hale Center Theatre.


Value $134

Utah's Hogle Zoo - Admission Passes item
Utah's Hogle Zoo - Admission Passes
$8

Starting bid

4 Admission Passes to Utah's Hogle Zoo


Valid through 11/24/2026

Value: $76-88


These tickets are valid for general admission for one adult or one child ages 3+. Please note the tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other offer or special nighttime events such as Zoo Brews, BooLights, or Zoolights.



Friends/Family Membership Certificate item
Friends/Family Membership Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Red Butte Garden Membership Certificate, which can be redeemed for one Circle of Friends Membership ($90 value) or one Family Membership ($95 value)

Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets item
Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Salt Lake Acting Company - 2 Tickets to Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed (Dec 5-30) and Two medium t-shirts

Value: $100 *Must be picked up in person

Improv Salt Lake - 4 Tickets item
Improv Salt Lake - 4 Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Improv Salt Lake - 4 tickets to the December 19th Improv show.

Desert Star Playhouse- 2 Admissions item
Desert Star Playhouse- 2 Admissions
$10

Starting bid

Desert Star Playhouse - 2 Playhouse admissions


Value: $60

Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 Lift Passes item
Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 Lift Passes
$10

Starting bid

Snowbird Mountain Resort - 2 All-Area, All Day Lift Passes


Value: $380

Ballet West - 2 Tickets item
Ballet West - 2 Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Ballet West - 2 ticket vouchers to Legends of Sleepy Hollow March 27, 7pm

Value: $74

Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Tickets item
Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Utah Symphony/Utah Opera - 2 Ticket vouchers to select performances. See website below for further details.


visit usuo.org/exchange

Value: $80

Repertory Dance Theatre item
Repertory Dance Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Repertory Dance Theatre - Two tickets to Emerge, January 10-11.


Value: $40

Repertory Dance Theatre (Copy) item
Repertory Dance Theatre (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Repertory Dance Theatre - Two tickets to Emerge, January 10-11.


Value: $40

Tracy Aviary - 4 Admissions item
Tracy Aviary - 4 Admissions
$8

Starting bid

Tracy Aviary - 4 Admission Vouchers

Value: $60

Discovery Gateway - 4 Admissions item
Discovery Gateway - 4 Admissions
$8

Starting bid

Discovery Gateway - 4 Admission Vouchers


Value: $58

Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 tickets to Ten Brave Seconds item
Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 tickets to Ten Brave Seconds
$5

Starting bid

Pioneer Theatre Company - 2 Tickets to Ten Brave Seconds, Valid Mon-Thurs

Value: $168

Natural History Museum of Utah - Day at the Museum Package item
Natural History Museum of Utah - Day at the Museum Package
$10

Starting bid

Package Contents

Each Day at the Museum package contains:

  • One coupon that provides 4 people free entry to the Natural History Museum of Utah 
  • One 20% off coupon valid at the NHMU Museum Store on the day of the visit
  • One Natural History Museum of Utah reusable stainless-steel water bottle
  • One NHMU sticker 
  • One coupon for 4 free drinks from the Museum Café to be used on the day of the visit

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!