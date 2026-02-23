Dyslexia House

Hosted by

Dyslexia House

About this event

SALT Parent Night 2026

7700 W Camino Real suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33433, USA

Noodles for Knowledge Combo #1
$20

Includes:

  • 1 Pasta Entrée 🍝
    • Pasta type selected at the truck
    • Sauce selected at the truck
  • 1 Fresh-Baked Cookie 🍪
  • 1 Drink 🥤



🎟 sauce selection will be made when you arrive at the food truck.


Balling for Literacy Combo # 2
$25

Includes:

  • 1 Regular Pasta Entrée 🍝
    • Pasta type selected at the truck
    • Sauce selected at the truck
  • Side of Meatballs 🥩
  • 1 Fresh-Baked Cookie 🍪
  • 1 Drink 🥤



🎟 sauce selection will be made when you arrive at the food truck.


GLUTEN-FREE Noodles for Knowledge Combo #3
$25

Includes:

  • 1 GLUTEN FREE Pasta Entrée 🍝
    • Pasta type selected at the truck
    • Sauce selected at the truck
  • 1 Fresh-Baked Cookie 🍪
  • 1 Drink 🥤



🎟 sauce selection will be made when you arrive at the food truck.

GLUTEN-FREE Balling For Literacy Combo #4
$30

Includes:

  • 1 Gluten-Free Pasta Entrée 🍝
    • Pasta type selected at the truck
    • Sauce selected at the truck
  • Side of Meatballs 🥩
  • 1 Fresh-Baked Cookie 🍪
  • 1 Drink 🥤



🎟 sauce selection will be made when you arrive at the food truck.


Single Drink (No Combo)
$2.50

Water, Soda or Diet Soda

Miscellaneous Merchandise ($)
$1

Swag, Keychain, Toy , sticker

Miscellaneous Merchandise ($)
$5

Toy, Swag, Magnet etc.

Hot Sauce
$8

Homemade Hotsauce

Magnet
$5
Fidgets
$7
Add a donation for Dyslexia House

$

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