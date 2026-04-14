SALT Performing Arts

Offered by

SALT Performing Arts

About the memberships

SALT Performing Arts Season Sponsorships

Patron Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: January 1

As a Patron Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:


Ad posted on SALT social media platforms bi-annually

  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms bi-annually.
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 4 show tickets to next season
Benefactor Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until December 31

As a Benefactor Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Invitation to Exclusive SALT Sponsor Events and Behind The Scenes Experiences
  • Ad on Venue TV’s at SALT Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • 2 Event Tickets to SALT’s Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms quarterly
  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 4 show tickets to next season


Ambassador Circle Sponsorship
$2,500

Valid until December 31

As an Ambassador Circle Sponsorship, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Invitation to Exclusive SALT Sponsor Events and Behind The Scenes Experiences
  • Ad on Venue TV’s at SALT Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • 4 Event Tickets to SALT’s Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms quarterly
  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 6 show tickets to next season


Visionary Sponsorship
$5,000

Renews yearly on: December 30

As a Visionary Season Sponsorship, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Invitation to Exclusive SALT Sponsor Events and Behind The Scenes Experiences
  • Ad on Venue TV’s at SALT Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • 6 Event Tickets to SALT’s Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms monthly
  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 8 show tickets to next season


Spotlight Sponsorship
$10,000

Valid until December 30

As a Spotlight Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:

  • One Free Fall/Spring Stagelight Session -OR- One Free 2 Week Stagelight Summer Camp
  • Invitation to Exclusive SALT Sponsor Events and Behind The Scenes Experiences
  • Ad on Venue TV’s at SALT Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • 8 Event Tickets to SALT’s Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms monthly
  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 10 show tickets to next season


Legacy Sponsorship
$15,000

Valid until December 30

As a Legacy Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:


  • Live Performers at your workplace, company party, etc.
  • One Free Fall/Spring Stagelight Session -OR- One Free 2 Week Stagelight Summer Camp
  • Invitation to Exclusive SALT Sponsor Events and Behind The Scenes Experiences
  • Ad on Venue TV’s at SALT Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • 10 Event Tickets to SALT’s Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms monthly
  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 12 show tickets to next season
Premier Sponsor
$20,000

Valid until December 30

As a Premier Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:


  • PRIVATE Performance for 145 guests for 1 show in the 2026 Season -OR- 8 Free Weeks of Stagelight Summer Camp
  • Invitation to Exclusive SALT Sponsor Events and Behind The Scenes Experiences
  • Ad on Venue TV’s at SALT Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • 12 Event Tickets to SALT’s Annual Gala Fundraiser
  • Ad posted on SALT social media platforms monthly
  • Ad on SALT website
  • Ad on Lobby TV’s at both Chester Springs & West Chester Locations
  • 14 show tickets to next season

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!