SALT Performing Arts Season Sponsorships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
As a Patron Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:
Ad posted on SALT social media platforms bi-annually
Valid until December 31
As a Benefactor Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:
Valid until December 31
As an Ambassador Circle Sponsorship, you will receive the following benefits:
Renews yearly on: December 30
As a Visionary Season Sponsorship, you will receive the following benefits:
Valid until December 30
As a Spotlight Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:
Valid until December 30
As a Legacy Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:
Valid until December 30
As a Premier Season Sponsor, you will receive the following benefits:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!