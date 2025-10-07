$5 Salt Springs Neighborhood Association Membership 2025-26

Membership dues for SSNA have just been reduced to $5 for the next year. Why? Because we need numbers, we need YOU, more than we need your money. There is strength in numbers, and we know that much more than $5 will make some people pause in joining. We want SSNA membership to be accessible to everyone.





Support SSNA with No Hidden Fees—Just Neighborly Trust





We’re offering an option to pay 2025-2026 SSNA Membership dues through Zeffy, a platform that ensures 100% of your contribution goes directly to our neighborhood association—no processing fees, no deductions. If you pay dues by the end of the year, we'll count them for both 2025 and 2026!





If you want or need make other arrangements, that's fine, just contact me below. (The amount you pay will only be visible to the four officers of the Association.) You can make an additional donation to SSNA if you like. You can also pay through Venmo or send a check to SSNA, c/o Michael Messina-Yauchzy, Treasurer, 435 E Genesee Parkway, Syracuse NY 13214. Or contact me at 315-663-5640 or [email protected] to pay cash.





Zeffy sustains itself through optional tips. You’ll see a suggested amount (17%) added to your total. The 17% tip on $5 is $.85 (85 cents), for a total of $5.85. To opt out of paying this tip, simply select “Other” and enter $0 (or another amount).





Your $5 dues will help fund community events as well as initiatives to support and improve our neighborhood! Your choice keeps our collective contributions focused on Salt Springs.





Thank you for showing up with clarity, care, and pride.