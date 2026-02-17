Salt Water Initiative Party with a Purpose Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy $50 in gift cards to Snowy Owl in Brewster
Starting bid
Enjoy $50 in gift cards to Snowy Owl in Brewster
Starting bid
Pizza night at Patriot Place! $40 gift card to Citizen Crust
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$25 gift card for the Muffin House & $25 gift card to Murph's Place (Norwood)
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Tavolino $100 Gift Card - Patriot Place
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4 Passes to the Swan Boats in Boston ($19)
2 Passes to Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence ($50)
2 Passes to Southwick Zoo in Mendon ($60)
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2 free passes to Boston's famous Duck Boat Tour! Valued at $115
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Enjoy a day in the Seaport! 2 passes to the Institute of Contempoary Art and dinner at Moo Steakhouse!
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Spring is here! Make yard work easier with an EGO 16" Cordless Powerload String Trimmer. Valued at $359. Model # ST1623T
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$200 Gift Card to Island Creek Oyster (Delivery is an Option)
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Enjoy a night out in Needham! Blue on Highland is an eclectic suburban restaurant serving modern American cuisine in a contemporary, urban chic setting, located in Needham Heights.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Needham! Blue on Highland is an eclectic suburban restaurant serving modern American cuisine in a contemporary, urban chic setting, located in Needham Heights.
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Enjoy a 1 night stay at Margaritaville Resort in Hyannis with 4 water park passes! Valued at $500
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2 night stay with complimentary breakfast for two at the luxury resort, Chatham Bars Inn.
Major holidays excluded, not valid June 15-Sept 15. Expires 3/21/27. Valued at $1300
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Pick up or dine in at the 99 Restaurant with a $25 gift card
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Enjoy a facial at Dream Spa in Foxboro and a great gift bag with satin pillowcase, face mask, and water bottle. Valued at $300
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4 beautiful resin painted stemless wine glasses and a bottle of wine. Valued at $100
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This cordless power washer is a must-have to clean up your house, deck, and more after a tough winter like this one! Valued at $69
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Magic AI Box Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Android. AI Box Carplay for streaming Netflix/YouTube/TikTok. Reviews suggest it will work for iPhone as well.
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Enjoy an outdoor movie night with a Magcubic's projector, 5 piece Ceramic popcorn holder and $25 gift card to Roche Brothers!
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Beautiful Cooler Bag, a double walled wine glass and 2 bottles of wine, all you need to enjoy a day at the beach!
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Enjoy a romantic day out with this amazing picnic backpack and a $25 gift card to Roche Brothers
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Football checkers board game, Football drinking game, Patriot Poker Chips and 2 small sized Football helmets signed by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Onwenu and others.
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Savor hand crafted lagers brewed by Jack's Abby with this $40 gift card. You can pick up some brews or plan a visit to their Beer Hall and Kitchen in Framingham for a night out.
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This family membership provides one year of access to more than 120 reservations, thousands of programs and events, and more! Free or reduced admission (including parking) to our more than 120 reservations, including Crane Beach, deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, the Old Manse, World’s End, Rocky Woods, Cape Poge , and Notchview.
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Triston Casas signed baseball with authenticity certificate
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$50 to Nail Touch Spa in Foxboro
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$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield
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$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield
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$100 Gift Card to Wegmans
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Your Custom Topgolf Swing Suite Party Includes:
- 1 Premier Topgolf Swing suite for 2 Hours (Up to 8 People)
- Unlimited Games & rentals for up to 8 people
- 2 Pizzas of your choice
- 1 Platter of hand breaded parmesan chicken tenders
- Non-alcoholic beverages for up to 8 people
- Sunday-Thursday Redemption Only
Value: $395
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$75 giftcard to Dynasty Barbershop and Beard Trimming kit
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$75 Giftcard to a variety of Servedwell locations such as Cisco Brewery,Whale's Tail, and The Black Whale.
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Gift basket filled with an array of items. a few are hand creams, Glass water bottle, and some cute toys
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One month of Unlimited classes! A $179 Value
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Enjoy a meal at Dunn's!
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at Dunn's!
Starting bid
2 seats in Field Box 50 Row C seats 1 and 2. Tickets grant access to the Royal Rooters Club. Enter the park 2 hours ahead of time, eat there and watch batting practice! Picture is actual view! Face value $324, worth over $1000.
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A beautiful Cape Cod landscape acrylic painting by SWI's founder Lynne Abbott. Painting is 16X20 on canvas and 21x24 with the frame.
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2 insulated tumblers and official concert Coldplay Bag from the Music of the Spheres World Tour!
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Enjoy a night out at Walpole's Finnegan's Wake restaurant!
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Family takeout night from Family Pizzeria!
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Enjoy a night out at Conrad's or grab takeout!
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Beautiful basket with a $25 gift card to Dazzle Studio Nail Salon, 2 pink candles, a pink scarf and 5 pairs of fuzzy pink socks.
Starting bid
Set off on a uniquely curated 3-night getaway along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail designed for a group of four. Your stay includes immersive bourbon experiences with guided tours and tastings at Castle & Key Distillery and RD1 Distillery, giving you a deep dive into the craft behind Kentucky’s most celebrated spirit. Experience the race horse capital with either a visit to Keeneland race track or a local horse farm. End the day with dinner and drinks at a private, members-only club, Camel Club. Blending bourbon, dining, and thoroughbred tradition, this experience delivers the very best of the Bluegrass State in one unforgettable escape. Raise Away has a special partnership with each tour and dinner provider, offering an exclusive bourbon trail experience you cannot get anywhere else. Even if you’ve been to Lexington before, you’ve never done it like this!
The Accommodation
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence in Lexington. The homes have been specially designed to compliment the perfect bourbon experience with high end finishes. All properties are 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, with a full kitchen, living room, and dining space, making it extremely comfortable for a group of four adults.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
2 round-trip tickets from New Bedford to Martha's Vineyard!
Starting bid
Tony's Place Italian Restaurant and Pizza $25.00 Gift Card in West Roxbury
Starting bid
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Accommodations
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!