Salt Water Initiative Party with a Purpose Silent Auction

Set off on a uniquely curated 3-night getaway along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail designed for a group of four. Your stay includes immersive bourbon experiences with guided tours and tastings at Castle & Key Distillery and RD1 Distillery, giving you a deep dive into the craft behind Kentucky’s most celebrated spirit. Experience the race horse capital with either a visit to Keeneland race track or a local horse farm. End the day with dinner and drinks at a private, members-only club, Camel Club. Blending bourbon, dining, and thoroughbred tradition, this experience delivers the very best of the Bluegrass State in one unforgettable escape. Raise Away has a special partnership with each tour and dinner provider, offering an exclusive bourbon trail experience you cannot get anywhere else. Even if you’ve been to Lexington before, you’ve never done it like this!





The Accommodation





Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence in Lexington. The homes have been specially designed to compliment the perfect bourbon experience with high end finishes. All properties are 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, with a full kitchen, living room, and dining space, making it extremely comfortable for a group of four adults.





Includes

3-nights in a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom private luxury residence

Castle & Key Distillery exclusive tour + tasting

RD1 Distillery exclusive tour + tasting

Camel Club access + dinner ($240 credit)

Race Horse Experience (Keeneland race track or a horse farm depending on availability)

Accommodates 4 guests

Concierge services by Raise Away





Notes