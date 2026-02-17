Salt Water Initiative Inc
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Salt Water Initiative Inc

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Salt Water Initiative Inc

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Salt Water Initiative Party with a Purpose Silent Auction

$50 Snowy Owl Coffee Shop - Brewster Ma item
$50 Snowy Owl Coffee Shop - Brewster Ma
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 in gift cards to Snowy Owl in Brewster

$50 Snowy Owl Coffee Shop - Brewster Ma (Copy) item
$50 Snowy Owl Coffee Shop - Brewster Ma (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 in gift cards to Snowy Owl in Brewster

$40 Citizen Crust Gift Card - Patriot Place item
$40 Citizen Crust Gift Card - Patriot Place
$20

Starting bid

Pizza night at Patriot Place! $40 gift card to Citizen Crust

Breakfast Lovers Package item
Breakfast Lovers Package
$30

Starting bid

$25 gift card for the Muffin House & $25 gift card to Murph's Place (Norwood)

$100 Tavolino Gift Card item
$100 Tavolino Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Tavolino $100 Gift Card - Patriot Place

Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package
$65

Starting bid

4 Passes to the Swan Boats in Boston ($19)

2 Passes to Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence ($50)

2 Passes to Southwick Zoo in Mendon ($60)

Duck Tour item
Duck Tour
$50

Starting bid

2 free passes to Boston's famous Duck Boat Tour! Valued at $115

A Day at the Seaport! ICA & $100 to Moo Restaurant item
A Day at the Seaport! ICA & $100 to Moo Restaurant item
A Day at the Seaport! ICA & $100 to Moo Restaurant
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a day in the Seaport! 2 passes to the Institute of Contempoary Art and dinner at Moo Steakhouse!

EGO Power String Trimmer item
EGO Power String Trimmer
$50

Starting bid

Spring is here! Make yard work easier with an EGO 16" Cordless Powerload String Trimmer. Valued at $359. Model # ST1623T

$200 Island Creek Oyster item
$200 Island Creek Oyster
$100

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card to Island Creek Oyster (Delivery is an Option)

$50 to Blue on Highland Gift Card - Needham item
$50 to Blue on Highland Gift Card - Needham
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Needham! Blue on Highland is an eclectic suburban restaurant serving modern American cuisine in a contemporary, urban chic setting, located in Needham Heights.

$50 to Blue on Highland Gift Card - Needham (Copy) item
$50 to Blue on Highland Gift Card - Needham (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Needham! Blue on Highland is an eclectic suburban restaurant serving modern American cuisine in a contemporary, urban chic setting, located in Needham Heights.

1 Night Stay at Margaritaville Resort in Hyannis item
1 Night Stay at Margaritaville Resort in Hyannis
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 night stay at Margaritaville Resort in Hyannis with 4 water park passes! Valued at $500

2 Night Stay @ Chatham Bars Inn with Breakfast item
2 Night Stay @ Chatham Bars Inn with Breakfast
$650

Starting bid

2 night stay with complimentary breakfast for two at the luxury resort, Chatham Bars Inn.

Major holidays excluded, not valid June 15-Sept 15. Expires 3/21/27. Valued at $1300

$25 Gift Card - 99 Restaurant item
$25 Gift Card - 99 Restaurant
$20

Starting bid

Pick up or dine in at the 99 Restaurant with a $25 gift card

Dream Spa Facial & Gift Bag - Foxboro item
Dream Spa Facial & Gift Bag - Foxboro
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a facial at Dream Spa in Foxboro and a great gift bag with satin pillowcase, face mask, and water bottle. Valued at $300

4 Lynn & Liana Designs Stemless Wine Glasses & Wine item
4 Lynn & Liana Designs Stemless Wine Glasses & Wine item
4 Lynn & Liana Designs Stemless Wine Glasses & Wine
$15

Starting bid

4 beautiful resin painted stemless wine glasses and a bottle of wine. Valued at $100

Cordless Power Washer item
Cordless Power Washer
$30

Starting bid

This cordless power washer is a must-have to clean up your house, deck, and more after a tough winter like this one! Valued at $69

Magic AI Box Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Android item
Magic AI Box Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Android
$10

Starting bid

Magic AI Box Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Android. AI Box Carplay for streaming Netflix/YouTube/TikTok. Reviews suggest it will work for iPhone as well.

Movie Night! item
Movie Night!
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an outdoor movie night with a Magcubic's projector, 5 piece Ceramic popcorn holder and $25 gift card to Roche Brothers!

Beach Cooler Bag Package item
Beach Cooler Bag Package
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful Cooler Bag, a double walled wine glass and 2 bottles of wine, all you need to enjoy a day at the beach!

Picnic Backpack & Roche Bros $25 Gift Card item
Picnic Backpack & Roche Bros $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a romantic day out with this amazing picnic backpack and a $25 gift card to Roche Brothers

Football Party Games & Autographs item
Football Party Games & Autographs
$10

Starting bid

Football checkers board game, Football drinking game, Patriot Poker Chips and 2 small sized Football helmets signed by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Onwenu and others.

$40 Jack's Abby - Framingham item
$40 Jack's Abby - Framingham
$25

Starting bid

Savor hand crafted lagers brewed by Jack's Abby with this $40 gift card. You can pick up some brews or plan a visit to their Beer Hall and Kitchen in Framingham for a night out.

Trustees of Reservations Family Membership item
Trustees of Reservations Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

This family membership provides one year of access to more than 120 reservations, thousands of programs and events, and more! Free or reduced admission (including parking) to our more than 120 reservations, including Crane Beach, deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, the Old Manse, World’s End, Rocky Woods, Cape Poge , and Notchview.

Triston Casas Autographed Ball item
Triston Casas Autographed Ball
$20

Starting bid

Triston Casas signed baseball with authenticity certificate

Nail Touch Spa $50 Gift Card - Foxboro item
Nail Touch Spa $50 Gift Card - Foxboro
$30

Starting bid

$50 to Nail Touch Spa in Foxboro

$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield item
$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield

$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield (Copy) item
$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Basil Restaurant - Medfield

Wegmans $100 Gift Card item
Wegmans $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Wegmans

Splitsville Patriots Place - Virtual Top Golf Party item
Splitsville Patriots Place - Virtual Top Golf Party
$100

Starting bid

Your Custom Topgolf Swing Suite Party Includes:

- 1 Premier Topgolf Swing suite for 2 Hours (Up to 8 People)

- Unlimited Games & rentals for up to 8 people

- 2 Pizzas of your choice

- 1 Platter of hand breaded parmesan chicken tenders

- Non-alcoholic beverages for up to 8 people

- Sunday-Thursday Redemption Only

Value: $395

$75 Dynasty Barbershop Gift Card & Beard Trimming Kit item
$75 Dynasty Barbershop Gift Card & Beard Trimming Kit
$20

Starting bid

$75 giftcard to Dynasty Barbershop and Beard Trimming kit

$75 Servedwell Hospitality Gift Card item
$75 Servedwell Hospitality Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$75 Giftcard to a variety of Servedwell locations such as Cisco Brewery,Whale's Tail, and The Black Whale.

Cove Cape Cod Themed Basket item
Cove Cape Cod Themed Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket filled with an array of items. a few are hand creams, Glass water bottle, and some cute toys

1 Month Unlimited Yoga at Universal Power Yoga item
1 Month Unlimited Yoga at Universal Power Yoga
$75

Starting bid

One month of Unlimited classes! A $179 Value

$50 Dunn Gaherin's Pub - Needham item
$50 Dunn Gaherin's Pub - Needham
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at Dunn's!

$50 Dunn Gaherin's Pub - Needham (Copy) item
$50 Dunn Gaherin's Pub - Needham (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at Dunn's!

Red Sox Tickets vs. Minnesota Twins - Fri May 22nd at 7:10 item
Red Sox Tickets vs. Minnesota Twins - Fri May 22nd at 7:10
$100

Starting bid

2 seats in Field Box 50 Row C seats 1 and 2. Tickets grant access to the Royal Rooters Club. Enter the park 2 hours ahead of time, eat there and watch batting practice! Picture is actual view! Face value $324, worth over $1000.

Cape Cod Original Painting By SWI's Founder - Lynne Abbott item
Cape Cod Original Painting By SWI's Founder - Lynne Abbott
$150

Starting bid

A beautiful Cape Cod landscape acrylic painting by SWI's founder Lynne Abbott. Painting is 16X20 on canvas and 21x24 with the frame.

Coldplay Kiss Cam Set item
Coldplay Kiss Cam Set
$10

Starting bid

2 insulated tumblers and official concert Coldplay Bag from the Music of the Spheres World Tour!

$50 Gift Card to Finnegan''s Wake item
$50 Gift Card to Finnegan''s Wake
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Walpole's Finnegan's Wake restaurant!

$50 Family Pizzeria item
$50 Family Pizzeria
$25

Starting bid

Family takeout night from Family Pizzeria!

$50 Conrad's item
$50 Conrad's
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Conrad's or grab takeout!

Think Pink Gift Basket item
Think Pink Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful basket with a $25 gift card to Dazzle Studio Nail Salon, 2 pink candles, a pink scarf and 5 pairs of fuzzy pink socks.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail Getaway for 4 item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail Getaway for 4
$3,900

Starting bid

Set off on a uniquely curated 3-night getaway along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail designed for a group of four. Your stay includes immersive bourbon experiences with guided tours and tastings at Castle & Key Distillery and RD1 Distillery, giving you a deep dive into the craft behind Kentucky’s most celebrated spirit. Experience the race horse capital with either a visit to Keeneland race track or a local horse farm. End the day with dinner and drinks at a private, members-only club, Camel Club. Blending bourbon, dining, and thoroughbred tradition, this experience delivers the very best of the Bluegrass State in one unforgettable escape. Raise Away has a special partnership with each tour and dinner provider, offering an exclusive bourbon trail experience you cannot get anywhere else. Even if you’ve been to Lexington before, you’ve never done it like this!


The Accommodation


Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence in Lexington. The homes have been specially designed to compliment the perfect bourbon experience with high end finishes. All properties are 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, with a full kitchen, living room, and dining space, making it extremely comfortable for a group of four adults.


Includes

  • 3-nights in a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom private luxury residence
  • Castle & Key Distillery exclusive tour + tasting
  • RD1 Distillery exclusive tour + tasting
  • Camel Club access + dinner ($240 credit)
  • Race Horse Experience (Keeneland race track or a horse farm depending on availability)
  • Accommodates 4 guests
  • Concierge services by Raise Away


Notes

  • Included tours are a part of a fixed schedule occurring on Tuesdays and Saturdays
  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Guests must be at least 21 years of age to go to distilleries and Camel Club
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
  • Cleaning fee not included; $199 fee will be due at the time of booking
  • Blackout dates include: April, October, Kentucky Derby, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week and New Years Week. 
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Ferry to Martha's Vineyard item
Ferry to Martha's Vineyard
$20

Starting bid

2 round-trip tickets from New Bedford to Martha's Vineyard!

$25 Tony's Place Italian Restaurant & Pizza - West Roxbury item
$25 Tony's Place Italian Restaurant & Pizza - West Roxbury
$15

Starting bid

Tony's Place Italian Restaurant and Pizza $25.00 Gift Card in West Roxbury

Bella Toscana - A Luxury Italian Getaway for 2 item
Bella Toscana - A Luxury Italian Getaway for 2
$2,200

Starting bid

Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.


The Accommodations


Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.


Includes

  • 4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
  • A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
  • 3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
  • Wine and olive oil tasting experience
  • Daily breakfast
  • Accommodates 2 guests
  • Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinance

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!