Saltmarsh Dance of Jacksonville 2025-2026 Registration

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly payment plan is due on 1st of the month for 10 mos. Aug 2025 - May 2026. Late fees apply after the 5th.
$110 (x10) Aug-May
Renews monthly
Monthly payment plan is due on 1st of the month for 10 mos. Aug 2025 - May 2026. Late fees apply after the 5th.
$130 (x10) Aug-May
Renews monthly
Monthly payment plan is due on 1st of the month for 10 mos. Aug 2025 - May 2026. Late fees apply after the 5th.
$210 (x10) Aug-May
Renews monthly
Monthly payment plan is due on 1st of the month for 10 mos. Aug 2025 - May 2026. Late fees apply after the 5th.
$345 (x10) Aug-May
Renews monthly
Monthly payment plan is due on 1st of the month for 10 mos. Aug 2025 - May 2026. Late fees apply after the 5th.
$395 (x10) Aug-May
No expiration
Private Lessons Standard rate $75/hr
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!