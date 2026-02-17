Salud Fundraising Dinner at Mama Rose's

Suggested donation levels:

$64—Comprehensive Health Screening

$104—Sick Child Office Visit

$240—Behavioral Health Visit

$800—Pediatric Root Canal

*Please note that these examples are reflective of best estimates for the type of service mentioned and varies from patient to patient depending on numerous factors, including health insurance status and/or sliding-fee scale rating per household. Your donations will not be earmarked for the specific service listed but, rather, used to keep the clinic operational and provide financial assistance to patients in need.