America 250 Legacy Sponsor (Exclusive)-(Front Center)

Premier Event Sponsorship • Includes the Exclusive Center Front-Row VIP Table for Up to 10 Guests





Become the America 250 Signature Sponsor of the Salute to Service Celebration 2026 and stand at the forefront of one of the South Shore's premier America 250 commemorative events.





As the event's highest-level public sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition before, during, and after the celebration while demonstrating its commitment to honoring our nation's veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and America's 250th Anniversary.





Your sponsorship includes the exclusive center front-row VIP table—the most prestigious seating location in the venue—providing an exceptional experience for entertaining clients, recognizing employees, thanking valued customers, or hosting distinguished guests.

Your America 250 Signature Sponsorship Includes

• Recognition as the America 250 Signature Sponsor of the 2026 Salute to Service Celebration

• The exclusive center front-row VIP table for up to 10 guests

• The premier seating location in Plymouth Memorial Hall

• Opportunity to deliver 3–5 minutes of welcome remarks from the stage (optional)

• Opportunity to present the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award (optional)

• Exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM before the main event

• Catered dinner with fellow VIP guests: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM

• Premium sponsor recognition across event marketing, website, social media, event program, and throughout the celebration

• Recognition and marketing benefits as outlined in the Full Sponsorship Presentation

• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute

• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience





VIP Reception: 5:00 PM

General Admission Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Plymouth Memorial Hall • Plymouth, Massachusetts

Exclusive Opportunity

Only ONE America 250 Signature Sponsorship is available. This represents the highest level of public sponsorship for the 2026 Salute to Service Celebration and will be awarded on a first-commitment basis.





Before You Complete Your Sponsorship

Thank you for your interest in partnering with the Medic Now Foundation.

To ensure your organization receives the full value of its sponsorship, including recognition opportunities, event benefits, and VIP accommodations—we encourage you to contact us before completing your sponsorship purchase.

We're happy to answer any questions and review the sponsorship package with you to ensure it's the right fit for your organization.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (781) 412-5577