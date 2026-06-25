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About this event
General Admission Ticket Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating service, sacrifice, and America's 250th Anniversary in America's Hometown.
Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Admission to the Salute to Service Celebration 2026
• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute
• Presentation of the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award
• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience
• Access to all General Admission seating areas
Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Event Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Location: Plymouth Memorial Hall, Plymouth, Massachusetts
Come together with veterans, military families, community leaders, and supporters for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and celebration.
General Admission seating is first-come, first-served within designated General Admission sections. Early arrival is encouraged for the best available seating.
VIP Table (Seats Up to 8 Guests)
Experience the Salute to Service Celebration 2026 from your own reserved VIP table and enjoy an unforgettable evening honoring America's 250th Anniversary in America's Hometown.
Your VIP Table includes:
• Reserved VIP table seating for up to 8 guests
• Exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM before the main event
• Catered dinner with fellow VIP guests: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM
• Premium floor seating throughout the evening
• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute
• Presentation of the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award
• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience
VIP Reception Begins: 5:00 PM
General Admission Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Event Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Location: Plymouth Memorial Hall, Plymouth, Massachusetts
Perfect for entertaining clients, recognizing employees, celebrating with family and friends, or showing your support for those who have served while enjoying one of the South Shore's premier America 250 celebrations.
Premium VIP Table (Seats Up to 10 Guests) (Third Row)
Enjoy one of the best experiences of the evening from a Premium VIP Table, located in the third row from the stage for exceptional views of every featured presentation and performance.
Perfect for entertaining clients, recognizing employees, thanking valued supporters, or celebrating with family and friends, this exclusive package offers premium seating and hospitality throughout the evening.
Your Premium VIP Table includes:
• Reserved premium table seating for up to 10 guests in the third row from the stage
• Exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM before the main event
• Catered dinner with fellow VIP guests: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM
• Premium floor seating for the entire evening
• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute
• Presentation of the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award
• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience
VIP Reception: 5:00 PM
General Admission Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Plymouth Memorial Hall • Plymouth, Massachusetts
Premium VIP Tables are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Includes a Reserved VIP Table for Up to 10 Guests (Second Row)
Become a Heritage Sponsor of the Salute to Service Celebration 2026 and help make one of the South Shore's premier America 250 commemorative events possible.
As a Heritage Sponsor, your organization demonstrates its commitment to honoring our nation's veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and the enduring spirit of American service while receiving valuable recognition throughout the event.
Your sponsorship includes one of our premier VIP tables in the second row from the stage, creating an exceptional experience for entertaining clients, recognizing employees, thanking valued customers, or celebrating with family and friends.
• Recognition as an official Heritage Sponsor of the 2026 Salute to Service Celebration
• Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests in the second row from the stage
• Exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM before the main event
• Catered dinner with fellow VIP guests: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM
• Premium floor seating throughout the evening
• Sponsor recognition and marketing benefits as outlined in the Full Sponsorship Presentation
• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute
• Presentation of the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award
• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience
VIP Reception: 5:00 PM
General Admission Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Plymouth Memorial Hall • Plymouth, Massachusetts
Only a limited number of Heritage Sponsorships are available and will be awarded on a first-commitment basis.
Thank you for your interest in partnering with the Medic Now Foundation.
To ensure your organization receives the full value of its sponsorship, including recognition opportunities, event benefits, and VIP accommodations, we encourage you to contact us before completing your sponsorship purchase.
We're happy to answer any questions and review the sponsorship package with you to ensure it's the right fit for your organization.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (781) 412-5577
Liberty Sponsor – (First Row) (Doors Open at 5:00 PM)
Includes a Reserved Front-Row VIP Table for Up to 10 Guests
Become a Liberty Sponsor of the Salute to Service Celebration 2026 and partner with the Medic Now Foundation in presenting one of the South Shore's premier America 250 commemorative events.
As one of only four Liberty Sponsors, your organization will receive prominent event recognition while demonstrating its commitment to honoring our nation's veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and the enduring spirit of American service.
Your sponsorship includes one of our exclusive front-row VIP tables, providing the closest seating to the stage and an exceptional experience for entertaining clients, recognizing employees, thanking valued customers, or hosting distinguished guests.
• Recognition as an official Liberty Sponsor of the 2026 Salute to Service Celebration
• Reserved front-row VIP table for up to 10 guests
• The closest VIP seating to the stage for every featured presentation and performance
• Exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM before the main event
• Catered dinner with fellow VIP guests: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM
• Enhanced sponsor recognition and marketing benefits as outlined in the Full Sponsorship Presentation
• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute
• Presentation of the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award
• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience
VIP Reception: 5:00 PM
General Admission Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Plymouth Memorial Hall • Plymouth, Massachusetts
Only four Liberty Sponsorships are available and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thank you for your interest in partnering with the Medic Now Foundation.
To ensure your organization receives the full value of its sponsorship, including recognition opportunities, event benefits, and VIP accommodations, we encourage you to contact us before completing your sponsorship purchase.
We're happy to answer any questions and review the sponsorship package with you to ensure it's the right fit for your organization.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (781) 412-5577
America 250 Legacy Sponsor (Exclusive)-(Front Center)
Premier Event Sponsorship • Includes the Exclusive Center Front-Row VIP Table for Up to 10 Guests
Become the America 250 Signature Sponsor of the Salute to Service Celebration 2026 and stand at the forefront of one of the South Shore's premier America 250 commemorative events.
As the event's highest-level public sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition before, during, and after the celebration while demonstrating its commitment to honoring our nation's veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and America's 250th Anniversary.
Your sponsorship includes the exclusive center front-row VIP table—the most prestigious seating location in the venue—providing an exceptional experience for entertaining clients, recognizing employees, thanking valued customers, or hosting distinguished guests.
• Recognition as the America 250 Signature Sponsor of the 2026 Salute to Service Celebration
• The exclusive center front-row VIP table for up to 10 guests
• The premier seating location in Plymouth Memorial Hall
• Opportunity to deliver 3–5 minutes of welcome remarks from the stage (optional)
• Opportunity to present the Carmine A. Casciano Salute to Service Award (optional)
• Exclusive VIP Cocktail Reception from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM before the main event
• Catered dinner with fellow VIP guests: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM
• Premium sponsor recognition across event marketing, website, social media, event program, and throughout the celebration
• Recognition and marketing benefits as outlined in the Full Sponsorship Presentation
• The Torch of Service — an original America 250 theatrical tribute
• Live concert performance by Chicago Total Access, America's premier Chicago tribute experience
VIP Reception: 5:00 PM
General Admission Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Plymouth Memorial Hall • Plymouth, Massachusetts
Only ONE America 250 Signature Sponsorship is available. This represents the highest level of public sponsorship for the 2026 Salute to Service Celebration and will be awarded on a first-commitment basis.
Thank you for your interest in partnering with the Medic Now Foundation.
To ensure your organization receives the full value of its sponsorship, including recognition opportunities, event benefits, and VIP accommodations—we encourage you to contact us before completing your sponsorship purchase.
We're happy to answer any questions and review the sponsorship package with you to ensure it's the right fit for your organization.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (781) 412-5577
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