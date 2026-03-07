Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association

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Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association

About this event

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Salute To Service Classic – VAUSA Golf Tournament

52381 Battalion Ave

Fort Hood, TX 76544

Add a donation for Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association

$

Players Registration - Individual
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Individual players will be teaming with available players on site. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch.

Players Registration - 4-Person Team
$300

4-Person team registration. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch.

Guest / Non-Player
$30

Guest for ceremony and lunch

Bronze Sponsorship Tier
$500

The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:

  • Scholarships for undergraduate students
  • Heroes Honors Programs recognizing service members and Gold Star families
  • Mentorship programs for young service members
  • Care packages for deployed troops
  • Annual VAUSA Honor Galas
  • Community outreach that uplifts Vietnamese American service members and their families


  • 2 player registrations included
  • Logo on newsletter and social media
  • Recognition at ceremony
  • Option to sponsor individual hole sponsorship
Silver Sponsorship Tier
$1,000

The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:

  • Scholarships for undergraduate students
  • Heroes Honors Programs recognizing service members and Gold Star families
  • Mentorship programs for young service members
  • Care packages for deployed troops
  • Annual VAUSA Honor Galas
  • Community outreach that uplifts Vietnamese American service members and their families


  • 4 player registrations included
  • Logo on newsletter and social media
  • Recognition at ceremony
  • Option to sponsor snacks or player gift bags
Gold Sponsorship Tier
$2,000

The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:

  • Scholarships for undergraduate students
  • Heroes Honors Programs recognizing service members and Gold Star families
  • Mentorship programs for young service members
  • Care packages for deployed troops
  • Annual VAUSA Honor Galas
  • Community outreach that uplifts Vietnamese American service members and their families


  • 8 player registrations included
  • Prominent logo placement
  • Recognition at ceremony
  • Option to sponsor hole‑in‑one contest or trophies
Platinum Sponsorship Tier
$5,000

The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:

  • Scholarships for undergraduate students
  • Heroes Honors Programs recognizing service members and Gold Star families
  • Mentorship programs for young service members
  • Care packages for deployed troops
  • Annual VAUSA Honor Galas
  • Community outreach that uplifts Vietnamese American service members and their families


  • 8 player registrations included
  • Premium recognition at ceremony
  • Logo on newsletter, social media, and event materials
  • Acknowledgment during Vietnam War Veterans Presentation
  • Option to sponsor lunch, awards, or major presentation
Vietnam Veterans Presentation
Pay what you can

These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.

Player Gift Bags
Pay what you can

These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.

Trophies and Awards
Pay what you can

These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.

HOLE-IN-ONE Sponsorship
Pay what you can

These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.

Hole Sponsorship
Pay what you can

These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.

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