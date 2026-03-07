Salute To Service Classic – VAUSA Golf Tournament

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About this event
Fort Hood, TX 76544
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Individual players will be teaming with available players on site. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch.
4-Person team registration. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, and lunch.
Guest for ceremony and lunch
The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:
The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:
The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:
The support of our sponsors fuels more than just this event.
It strengthens VAUSA’s mission year‑round through:
These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.
These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.
These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.
These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.
These additional sponsorship activities assist us with this event’s administration and execution. Please support as much as you can.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!