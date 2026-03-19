YWCA Great Falls

Hosted by

YWCA Great Falls

About this event

Salute to Women 2026 Gala (Sponsorships)

1301 20th St S

Great Falls, MT 59405, USA

Iris Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo placement in event Tribute Book

Logo placement on all print and electronic event

invitations and flyers

Recognition on event tables

Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Scaled recognition on event webpage, event program, and presentation. Social media mention. Table signage.

Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Same as Table Sponsor, plus:  Marketing your promotional materials at the event (includes logo red carpet recognition with all attendees). Recognition in newsletter. Company banner at event (provided by company). Listing in press releases. ¼ page in Event Program.

Premiere Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Same as Event Sponsor, plus:  Scaled recognition in pre/post emails. ½ page in Event Program. Verbal recognition from podium.

Award Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Scaled recognition on event webpage, event program, and presentation. Social media mention. Recognition engraved on the honoree’s awards and company products in honoree’s gift bags.

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