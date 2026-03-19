Salute to Women 2026 Gala (Sponsorships)

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About this event
Logo placement in event Tribute Book
Logo placement on all print and electronic event
invitations and flyers
Recognition on event tables
Scaled recognition on event webpage, event program, and presentation. Social media mention. Table signage.
Same as Table Sponsor, plus: Marketing your promotional materials at the event (includes logo red carpet recognition with all attendees). Recognition in newsletter. Company banner at event (provided by company). Listing in press releases. ¼ page in Event Program.
Same as Event Sponsor, plus: Scaled recognition in pre/post emails. ½ page in Event Program. Verbal recognition from podium.
Scaled recognition on event webpage, event program, and presentation. Social media mention. Recognition engraved on the honoree’s awards and company products in honoree’s gift bags.
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