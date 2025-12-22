Sam Academy's End of the Year Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Magic Bullet, Hand Blender Bombo, Utensil Set, and Comforter.
Nuts, Brioche Toasts, Jam, Puzzle, and Serving Board.
Black Water Bottle, $20 Regal Gift Card, $20 In-N-Out Gift Card, and $20 Starbucks Card.
FS Cap, FS Magnet, FS T-Shirt, FS Slim Can Cooler, FS Water Bottle, FS Bobblehead, FS Lanyard, and FS Thermobag.
An Assortment of Jams, Nuts, Chocolate, Cracker Assortment, Kitchen Towel, and Serving Board Set.
Coffee Grinder, Treat Tower, Starbucks Coffee, SB coffee, and 2 Coffee Cups.
Chanel Perfume, Realistic Flicker Flame Candles, Blanket, and Box of Truffles.
Gumball Machine.
Set of 2 (two) Slow Cookers.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!