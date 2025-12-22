Sam Academy

Hosted by

Sam Academy

About this raffle

Sam Academy's End of the Year Raffle 2025

Basket #1
$5

Magic Bullet, Hand Blender Bombo, Utensil Set, and Comforter.

Basket #2
$5

Nuts, Brioche Toasts, Jam, Puzzle, and Serving Board.

Basket #3
$5

Black Water Bottle, $20 Regal Gift Card, $20 In-N-Out Gift Card, and $20 Starbucks Card.

Basket #4
$5

FS Cap, FS Magnet, FS T-Shirt, FS Slim Can Cooler, FS Water Bottle, FS Bobblehead, FS Lanyard, and FS Thermobag.

Basket #5
$5

An Assortment of Jams, Nuts, Chocolate, Cracker Assortment, Kitchen Towel, and Serving Board Set.

Basket #6
$5

Coffee Grinder, Treat Tower, Starbucks Coffee, SB coffee, and 2 Coffee Cups.

Basket #7
$5

Chanel Perfume, Realistic Flicker Flame Candles, Blanket, and Box of Truffles.

Basket #8
$5

Gumball Machine.

Basket #9
$5

Set of 2 (two) Slow Cookers.

Add a donation for Sam Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!