Hosted by

SAME Charleston Post

About this event

SAME April Meeting

3800 Paramount Dr

North Charleston, SC 29405, USA

SAME - Member Ticket
$35

Ticket for those who are current SAME members. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

SAME - Non Member Ticket
$45

Ticket for those who are not current SAME members. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

SAME - Government Ticket
$15

Ticket for those who are government employees. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

Sponsor/Speaker
Free

Complimentary ticket for annual sponsors or speakers. Grants entry to the event with lunch included.

Add a donation for SAME Charleston Post

$

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