SAME Charleston Post

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SAME Charleston Post

About this event

SAME Charleston Post 2026 Industry Day + Golf Tournament

170 Lockwood Dr

Charleston, SC 29403, USA

Golf Sponsorship - Beverage
$500

Reach out to Melvin Williams - [email protected] to finalize your sponsorship.


Sponsor allowed to place sign on beverage cart, allowed to give koozies to participants or allowed to place koozies in goodie bag.

SAME Member (Full Price)
$500

Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.

Non SAME Member (Full Price)
$600

Save on tickets - become a SAME member today!


https://www.same.org/membership-communities/join/


Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.

Active Duty Military/Government Employee
$50

Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March. Reserved for active duty military and government (must show ID at registration).

SAME Student Member
Free

Includes 1 ticket to Industry Day on 19 March.

Charleston Post Annual Sponsor
Free

Reserved for 2026 Annual Sponsors. Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.

Speaker/Presenter
Free

1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.

Golf (Individual)
$150

For golf registration please email Melvin Williams, [email protected]

Golf (Team)
$575

For golf registration please email Melvin Williams, [email protected]

Golf (Active Duty Military/Government)
$60

For golf registration please email Melvin Williams, [email protected]

Golf (Individual Annual Sponsor)
Free

For golf registration please email Melvin Williams, [email protected]

Premier Exhibit Table at Industry Day
$800

Company will receive first choice of booth location and electricity. Includes 1 ticket to Industry Day/Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception.

Exhibit Table at Industry Day
$700

Includes 1 ticket to Industry Day/Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception.

Additional Boat Cruise Ticket
$125
Add a donation for SAME Charleston Post

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