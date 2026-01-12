SAME Charleston Post 2026 Industry Day + Golf Tournament

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About this event
Reach out to Melvin Williams - [email protected] to finalize your sponsorship.
Sponsor allowed to place sign on beverage cart, allowed to give koozies to participants or allowed to place koozies in goodie bag.
Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.
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Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.
Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March. Reserved for active duty military and government (must show ID at registration).
Includes 1 ticket to Industry Day on 19 March.
Reserved for 2026 Annual Sponsors. Includes 1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.
1 ticket to Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception on 18 March and Industry Day on 19 March.
Company will receive first choice of booth location and electricity. Includes 1 ticket to Industry Day/Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception.
Includes 1 ticket to Industry Day/Sunset Boat Cruise Welcome Reception.
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