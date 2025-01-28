Inspire Jewish Heritage – Win Prizes

Oded Halahmy is an artist whose abstract sculptures, the bulk of his work, incorporate themes and the aesthetics of the Iraq he knew. Born in Baghdad in 1938, he moved to Israel in 1951 and now splits his time between his home in New York’s SoHo district and the artist colony in the old city of Jaffa. His sculptures are in the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington DC, the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, and many other public and private collections. This Hanukiyah is a limited edition produced by Oded in his SoHo workshop. Designed to be used for Chanukah. Valued at $2,400
$1000 Cash
$10
*Disclaimer: only drawn if the minimum is reached.
Sectional fruit platter by Tair Bet Or
$10
The vibrant colors and scents of the fruit her mother brought from the market every week, were the inspiration for Tair Bet Or when creating her collaborative art display. Named after her mother, Galia, this creation provides endless possibilities to craft artful displays of nature, art and more. Match your favorite fruit with a few pieces from the Galia set and create your own one -of-a-kind ceramic display that will color your space and brighten your day. This collaborative art display was designed for you to express your vision and have the freedom to change it around as you see fit.
Tair Bet Or is a designer who loves following the sun and exploring new cultures through her eyes and camera
3 available
Valued at $250
Mimouna in a Box
$10
In May 2024 JUTD partnered with SAMi Global to create Mimouna in a Box which was successfully integrated into programs on four college campuses in Florida. College campuses have shown a keen interest in ready-made programs that raise awareness of Jewish identity and diversity.
Valued at $250
Gold plated earrings by Anat Eyal
$10
Anat Eyal is an Israeli jewelry designer whose innovative creations mirror nature's landscapes.
2 available
Valued at $250
Silver plated earrings by Anat Eyal
$10
Anat Eyal is an Israeli jewelry designer whose innovative creations mirror nature's landscapes.
4 available
Valued at $220
BOOK: Jews and Muslims in Morocco: Their Intersecting Worlds
$10
Jews and Muslims in Morocco: Their Intersecting Worlds, Yossi Chetrit, Jane Gerber, and Drora Arussy
Valued at $122
2 Signed Cookbook Bundle
$10
1. Salsa! A Cuban Kosher Cookbook, by Genie Milgrom
2. Iraqi Cooking: Exile is Home, by Oded Halahmy
