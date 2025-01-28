Inspire Jewish Heritage – Win Prizes

The vibrant colors and scents of the fruit her mother brought from the market every week, were the inspiration for Tair Bet Or when creating her collaborative art display. Named after her mother, Galia, this creation provides endless possibilities to craft artful displays of nature, art and more. Match your favorite fruit with a few pieces from the Galia set and create your own one -of-a-kind ceramic display that will color your space and brighten your day. This collaborative art display was designed for you to express your vision and have the freedom to change it around as you see fit. Tair Bet Or is a designer who loves following the sun and exploring new cultures through her eyes and camera 3 available Valued at $250

The vibrant colors and scents of the fruit her mother brought from the market every week, were the inspiration for Tair Bet Or when creating her collaborative art display. Named after her mother, Galia, this creation provides endless possibilities to craft artful displays of nature, art and more. Match your favorite fruit with a few pieces from the Galia set and create your own one -of-a-kind ceramic display that will color your space and brighten your day. This collaborative art display was designed for you to express your vision and have the freedom to change it around as you see fit. Tair Bet Or is a designer who loves following the sun and exploring new cultures through her eyes and camera 3 available Valued at $250

seeMoreDetailsMobile