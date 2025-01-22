Samoan Solutions Memberships 2025

(Annual Fee : $25) FAMILY - 2 ADULTS (18+) & Children (17 & under) - All family members must reside at the same residence. Board & Officer voting rights for (18+), Eligible to serve as Board Member/Officer, assist with program & initiative development, assist with year round volunteer needs.

(Annual Fee : $25) FAMILY - 2 ADULTS (18+) & Children (17 & under) - All family members must reside at the same residence. Board & Officer voting rights for (18+), Eligible to serve as Board Member/Officer, assist with program & initiative development, assist with year round volunteer needs.

More details...