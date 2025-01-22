Samoan Solutions Memberships 2025

(Annual Fee : $25)
Board & Officer voting rights for (18+), Eligible to serve as Board Member/Officer, assist with program & initiative development, assist with year round volunteer needs.
General Membership - FAMILY
$25
Valid for one year
FAMILY - 2 ADULTS (18+) & Children (17 & under) - All family members must reside at the same residence.
Board & Officer voting rights for (18+), Eligible to serve as Board Member/Officer, assist with program & initiative development, assist with year round volunteer needs.
Membership Plus
$75
Valid for one year
(Annual Fee : $75) Eligible for facility use, 2 FREE - Resident Artist Exhibit tickets, plus - All general membership benefits
Board & Officer voting rights for (18+), Eligible to serve as Board Member/Officer, assist with program & initiative development, assist with year round volunteer needs.
Partner Membership
$75
Valid for one year
Open to community organizations/efforts:
Eligible for facility use at discount rates, access to collaborative workspace through the week, 2 FREE Resident Artist Exhibit tickets
Pasefika Business Membership - Annual
$600
Valid for one year
(Annual Fee : $600,00)
Open to Pacific Islander Businesses in the SF Bay Area
Virtual P.O.Box - Mail sorting/storage, Access to collaborative workspace through the week, Pop Up Pasefika Maketi vendor space, Pasefika Business Mixers & Trainings
Pasefika Business Membership - Monthly
$50
Renews monthly
(Paid Monthly:
Annual Total : $600,00)
Open to Pacific Islander Businesses in the SF Bay Area
Virtual P.O.Box - Mail sorting/storage, Access to collaborative workspace through the week, Pop Up Pasefika Maketi vendor space, Pasefika Business Mixers & Trainings
Pasefika Resident Artist
$600
Valid for one year
(Annual Fee : $600,00)
1-Week long exhibit in the Ace Tago Visionary Space out of the year, Promotion of Exhibit on Social Media Platforms, Pasefika Maketi - Shelf display of good for sale in Le Maota space for 1 month.
