Offered by

Community Uplift Initiatives

About this shop

Sampson Juneteenth Apparel

Sampson Juneteenth Event Tshirt item
Sampson Juneteenth Event Tshirt
$20

FRONT

Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
Honor T-shirt item
Honor T-shirt
$25

FRONT & BACK Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
Clinton-Sampson Juneteenth T-Shirt item
Clinton-Sampson Juneteenth T-Shirt
$20

FRONT

Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
Gold -Sampson Juneteenth Event Tshirt item
Gold -Sampson Juneteenth Event Tshirt
$20

FRONT

Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
Gold -We are Sampson item
Gold -We are Sampson item
Gold -We are Sampson
$25

FRONT & BACK

Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
Black -We are Sampson item
Black -We are Sampson item
Black -We are Sampson
$25

FRONT & BACK

Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
Juneteenth- Dream T-shirt item
Juneteenth- Dream T-shirt
$20

FRONT ( Gold)

Gildan Unisex T-Shirts small-5X


Created as pictured


Local pickup in

108 Sampson St., Clinton, NC

0
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