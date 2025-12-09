Samskruthi - Tallahassee Telugu Samithi

Hosted by

Samskruthi - Tallahassee Telugu Samithi

About this event

Raagin Band Telugu Live Concert

7200 Lawton Chiles Ln

Tallahassee, FL 32312, USA

1 Adult Sponsor Ticket for Concert
$100

Please check seating chart in the description. VIP tickets are reserved.

What's included
- Entry Fee for 1 Adult (not family) and reserved seat in the front rows

- Light Dinner included only for Sponsor ticket

Family Ticket
$100

Ticket for a family of 4.


Adult Ticket for Concert
$50

What's included
- Entry Fee for 1 Adult

Student Ticket for Concert
$30

Only for enrolled students

ID for FSU/FAMU/TSC has to be presented


What's included
- Entry Fee

Child VIP Ticket for Concert
$10

Ticket for High school or below

Must be bought with atleast one Adult VIP ticket

Not eligible for individual purchase

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!