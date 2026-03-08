Central Bobcats Booster Club, Inc

Hosted by

Central Bobcats Booster Club, Inc

About this event

San Angelo Central Kickoff Event

3338 Jaycee Rd

San Angelo, TX 76904, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🪑 8 Reserved

Indoor Seats

🍽️ Dinner for 8

🧁 8 Bundt Cakes

🍺 2 Beer Buckets

🍷 1 Bottle of Wine

📣 Logo on Event

Media

🏈 SAISD Sports

Pass

📖 Full-Page

Program Ad

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🪑 8 Reserved

Indoor Seats

🍽️ Dinner for 8

🍺 1 Beer Bucket

🍷 1 Bottle of Wine

📣 Logo on Event

Media

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

⛺ 8 Reserved

Outdoor Seats

🍽️ Dinner for 8

🍺 1 Beer Bucket

📣 Logo on Event

Signage

SPLIT 1/4 Silver Table
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Only add this option if you are splitting the cost of a table. On the next section, be sure to list who you are splitting the table with.

SPLIT 1/2 Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Only add this option if you are splitting the cost of a table. On the next section, be sure to list who you are splitting the table with.

General Admission
$35

🍽️ 1 Dinner

⛺ Open seating

under the

outdoor tent

Add a donation for Central Bobcats Booster Club, Inc

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