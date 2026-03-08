San Angelo Central Kickoff Event

About this event
🪑 8 Reserved
Indoor Seats
🍽️ Dinner for 8
🧁 8 Bundt Cakes
🍺 2 Beer Buckets
🍷 1 Bottle of Wine
📣 Logo on Event
Media
🏈 SAISD Sports
Pass
📖 Full-Page
Program Ad
🪑 8 Reserved
Indoor Seats
🍽️ Dinner for 8
🍺 1 Beer Bucket
🍷 1 Bottle of Wine
📣 Logo on Event
Media
⛺ 8 Reserved
Outdoor Seats
🍽️ Dinner for 8
🍺 1 Beer Bucket
📣 Logo on Event
Signage
Only add this option if you are splitting the cost of a table. On the next section, be sure to list who you are splitting the table with.
Only add this option if you are splitting the cost of a table. On the next section, be sure to list who you are splitting the table with.
🍽️ 1 Dinner
⛺ Open seating
under the
outdoor tent
$
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