San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition

San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition

San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition's Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction

119 E Turbo Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216, USA

Gorham Cat Salt & Pepper Shaker item
Gorham Cat Salt & Pepper Shaker
$30

Starting bid

This Gorham crystal cat salt and pepper shaker set features two beautifully detailed feline figures crafted from fine clear crystal. A charming and elegant addition to any table or collection. Value: $50

One Bronze Christmas Birdie Stocking Holder
$40

Starting bid

Delicate birds perch atop curling, leafy branches - resulting in a winter wonderland-esque stocking holder for your mantel.Stockings not included.

Iron, aluminum, brass

Dimensions: 8"H, 28"L, 8"W. Value: $75

Cat Themed Handcrafted Quilt
$60

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind 42” x 55” cat-themed quilt features intricate block designs, quality cotton fabrics, and careful craftsmanship. $48 in fabric alone, made with premium materials and many hours of work. A distinctive keepsake that combines artistry and warmth. Value $150

Three Chunky Cats Figurines
$30

Starting bid

Set of three hand-crafted chunky resin cats, each about 4 inches tall by 3 inches wide, featuring one-of-a-kind color patterns and textures. Cute, sturdy, and perfect for brightening a shelf, office, or gift basket.

Book Lover’s Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Perfect for the bookworm in your life! Includes two $25 gift cards ($50), a charming cat-themed novel We’ll Prescribe You a Cat ($25), and a sturdy “Book Nerd Society” tote bag ($20). Total Value: $95

Festive Christmas Teardrop Wreath – 24” x 18”
$50

Starting bid

This handmade Christmas teardrop wreath features bright red branches with curled striped ribbons, green mesh accents, and festive holiday picks. It measures 24” long x 18” wide and has a fully finished back with a built-in hanging loop for easy display.

Value: $180

Playful Cat Silhouette Art
$35

Starting bid

A playful cat silhouette made from cabinet-grade Baltic birch, topped with a glossy resin acrylic pour in turquoise swirls. One-of-a-kind handmade in the USA. Cat (24” x 8”), butterfly (3” x 2”)

Colorful Spring Wreath
$50

Starting bid

A wreath for Spring and Summer! The wreath base is an 18” grapevine wreath with purple and white flowers, eucalyptus and other greenery.  The black cat is 12” tall and is reaching for a butterfly.  There is a twine loop on the back of the wreath for hanging.  Finished size is closer to 20” tall and 18” wide.   

Value: $150

Large Heart with Paw (15" x 18") item
Large Heart with Paw (15" x 18")
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful handcrafted resin art piece features a heart shape with a paw print cutout, showcasing vibrant swirls of purple, blue, gold, and white. Perfect as wall décor, a shelf display, or a thoughtful gift for any pet lover, this heart captures the bond between humans and their furry family members.

Colorful Cat Accent Table
$60

Starting bid

Hand-painted side table featuring a bold, colorful cat surrounded by bright florals. Functional art for any cat lover’s home. (11” D x 21” W x 24” H)

Pastel Cat & Candlestick Set – Solid Wood
$30

Starting bid

Charming solid-wood cat figurine paired with two pastel-finished candlesticks. Soft colors and carved details make this a sweet accent set for any space. Candlesticks are 14" tall. Value $40

Dallas Cowboys bundle
$50

Starting bid

Score big! A great gift for the non-cat people on your list! This Dallas Cowboys fan set includes a licensed NFL Igloo cooler, a cozy 54" x 84" sweatshirt blanket, a glass cutting board, and an NFL stainless steel water bottle. Approximate value: $150

Winterscape Ceramic Vase – Two-Tone
$20

Starting bid

One 12” x 7.5” ceramic vase with a serene winterscape on the front and a sleek two-tone finish on the back. A beautiful seasonal accent. Value: $35

Brand New “Catasaurus” Felt Cat Tunnel
$30

Starting bid

Brand new, never opened “Catasaurus” felt cat tunnel in cheerful green. Zippers together to create a fun, enclosed space for your cats to explore. Size: Large 24” x 11" Photo shown is a sample image for reference; actual item is unused and still in its original bag. Value: $60

Hand-Painted Children’s Desk with Matching Stool
$50

Starting bid

Bright, playful, and full of personality, this one-of-a-kind children’s desk features a hand-painted design of colorful flowers and whimsical cats. The desk includes two functional drawers with decorative pulls and comes with a matching painted stool. Perfect for homework, art projects, or adding a cheerful pop of color to a child’s room. (Desk: 16” D x 30” W x 28” H)

Silver Cat Necklace
$75

Starting bid

This handcrafted 2 1/2 " by 1 1/4" sterling silver pendant features a small emerald eye and is on a black cord. Original purchase price: $239

Cozy Soft Cat Throw item
Cozy Soft Cat Throw
$30

Starting bid

A cat themed snuggly and warm throw perfect for those nights on the couch! New and in the package. Size: 50" x 60" Value: $50

Framed Cat Art item
Framed Cat Art
$75

Starting bid

The framed cat is 19 3/4" & 15 3/4." A majestic cat in radiant rainbow tones - This is a diamond dotz "painting"
comprised of 8,559 resin drills that have been individually placed onto a
flocked background. Value: $145

Meow Cat Bag
$35

Starting bid

A fun and colorful tote featuring a playful all-over cat pattern. Spacious, sturdy, and perfect for everyday use, errands, or carrying your cat-themed goodies. This quilted bag features 2 outside zippers, a large "snap" compartment on the other side, and multiple pockets on the inside. Bag dimensions:  19" X 13”. Value: $70 

Hand-Painted Side Table by Professional Muralist
$40

Starting bid

A whimsical calico cat design, hand-painted by a professional muralist, brings this wooden side table to life. Perfect as an accent or coffee table. (18” D x 28” W x 21” H)

Work Horse Tattoos item
Work Horse Tattoos
$250

Starting bid

2 hours of tattooing valued at $300 from Ink Couture Tattoos in San Marcos, Texas

Hand-Painted Cat Box – “Paws & Pastries”
$25

Starting bid

A fun, bakery-themed cardboard cat box hand-painted with charming details and playful illustrations. Features multiple hideouts and openings for curious cats to explore. A fun, one-of-a-kind piece that doubles as décor. (16” D x 28” H x 30” W)

Cat Platter item
Cat Platter
$25

Starting bid

Handmade in Italy, this charming ceramic platter features whimsical scenes with painted cats, each crafted with delicate brushstrokes and artisan detail. Perfect for serving or display. Value: $45

Hand-Knitted Cat Purse
$20

Starting bid

A cozy, handmade knitted purse featuring four adorable cats on the front and a fun leopard-print fabric lining inside. Soft, sturdy, and uniquely crafted, perfect for cat lovers who want a one-of-a-kind accessory.

Cozy Cat Lover’s Gift Basket item
Cozy Cat Lover’s Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Give your favorite cat friend the ultimate treat with this beautifully wrapped cat-themed gift basket. Nestled inside a plush donut-style cat bed is a curated collection of premium goodies every kitty will love, from high-quality Redford Naturals salmon food to irresistible treats and fun toys guaranteed to spark playtime joy.

Includes:

  • Redford Naturals Adult Salmon Cat Food (4 lb)
  • Plush donut-style cat bed
  • Catnip plush veggie-themed toys (4-count)
  • Redford Naturals Freeze-Dried Salmon Treats
  • Catnip toys
  • Mittens Pickins’ Center-Filled Salmon Treats
  • Kicker fuzzy toy for energetic play

Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift! Estimated value: $100

James Avery Sterling Silver Hedgehog Charm
$50

Starting bid

A rare find for collectors — this James Avery hedgehog charm features intricate detailing and an UNCUT loop, meaning it has never been worn or added to a bracelet. Current resale value: $150–$180.

Classic Serene Pedicure item
Classic Serene Pedicure
$35

Starting bid

Unwind with a Classic Serene Pedicure at Salay’s Nails. Includes a eucalyptus soak, nail and cuticle care, exfoliation, massage, and warm towel finish. Dry polish or Buff & Shine included. $60 value.

Coffee Lover’s Holiday Basket item
Coffee Lover’s Holiday Basket
$50

Starting bid

A warm and cozy gift for anyone who lives on caffeine (or just loves a good morning ritual). This beautifully assembled basket includes an assortment of seasonal treats, coffee shop favorites, and holiday goodies. Inside you’ll find:

  • Pennsylvania Dutch Hot Chocolate Mix
  • Trader Joe’s Spiced Cookies
  • Williams Sonoma Peppermint Syrup
  • Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend
  • Starbucks Anniversary Blend
  • Starbucks Holiday Travel Cup
  • Starbucks Veranda Blend
  • Cat Mug
  • Original Gourmet Cookies
  • Additional holiday touches and snackable treats

Beautifully packaged in a woven holiday basket and ready for gifting.
Total value: $150

Cozy Wooden Heated Cat House with Insulation item
Cozy Wooden Heated Cat House with Insulation
$160

Starting bid

Keep your feline warm and protected year-round with this durable wooden heated cat house. Featuring a heating pad, insulation, PVC door flap, asphalt roof, and raised floor for all-weather comfort. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use! 🐾


Product Dimensions: 35.43"L x 29.13"W x 30.42"H

Wine Lovers Gift Basket item
Wine Lovers Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This beautifully curated wine basket is packed with gourmet treats and festive goodies—perfect for holiday hosting, gifting, or a cozy night in. The basket includes:

Wines:

  • Renewal Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley (2024)
  • McNab Mendocino County Chardonnay
  • Vineyard Block Estate 329 Reserve Red Blend

Gourmet Pairings & Treats:

  • Trader Joe’s Espresso Beans
  • Trader Joe’s Chevre Fine Herb Cheese
  • Trader Joe’s Soppressata Salami
  • Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Bars (3)
  • Trader Joe’s Candy Cane Chocolate
  • And more!

