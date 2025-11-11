San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition's Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction

A warm and cozy gift for anyone who lives on caffeine (or just loves a good morning ritual). This beautifully assembled basket includes an assortment of seasonal treats, coffee shop favorites, and holiday goodies. Inside you’ll find:

Pennsylvania Dutch Hot Chocolate Mix

Trader Joe’s Spiced Cookies

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Syrup

Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend

Starbucks Anniversary Blend

Starbucks Holiday Travel Cup

Starbucks Veranda Blend

Cat Mug

Original Gourmet Cookies

Additional holiday touches and snackable treats

Beautifully packaged in a woven holiday basket and ready for gifting.

Total value: $150