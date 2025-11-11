San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition's Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This Gorham crystal cat salt and pepper shaker set features two beautifully detailed feline figures crafted from fine clear crystal. A charming and elegant addition to any table or collection. Value: $50
Starting bid
Delicate birds perch atop curling, leafy branches - resulting in a winter wonderland-esque stocking holder for your mantel.Stockings not included.
Iron, aluminum, brass
Dimensions: 8"H, 28"L, 8"W. Value: $75
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind 42” x 55” cat-themed quilt features intricate block designs, quality cotton fabrics, and careful craftsmanship. $48 in fabric alone, made with premium materials and many hours of work. A distinctive keepsake that combines artistry and warmth. Value $150
Starting bid
Set of three hand-crafted chunky resin cats, each about 4 inches tall by 3 inches wide, featuring one-of-a-kind color patterns and textures. Cute, sturdy, and perfect for brightening a shelf, office, or gift basket.
Starting bid
Perfect for the bookworm in your life! Includes two $25 gift cards ($50), a charming cat-themed novel We’ll Prescribe You a Cat ($25), and a sturdy “Book Nerd Society” tote bag ($20). Total Value: $95
Starting bid
This handmade Christmas teardrop wreath features bright red branches with curled striped ribbons, green mesh accents, and festive holiday picks. It measures 24” long x 18” wide and has a fully finished back with a built-in hanging loop for easy display.
Value: $180
Starting bid
A playful cat silhouette made from cabinet-grade Baltic birch, topped with a glossy resin acrylic pour in turquoise swirls. One-of-a-kind handmade in the USA. Cat (24” x 8”), butterfly (3” x 2”)
Starting bid
A wreath for Spring and Summer! The wreath base is an 18” grapevine wreath with purple and white flowers, eucalyptus and other greenery. The black cat is 12” tall and is reaching for a butterfly. There is a twine loop on the back of the wreath for hanging. Finished size is closer to 20” tall and 18” wide.
Value: $150
Starting bid
This beautiful handcrafted resin art piece features a heart shape with a paw print cutout, showcasing vibrant swirls of purple, blue, gold, and white. Perfect as wall décor, a shelf display, or a thoughtful gift for any pet lover, this heart captures the bond between humans and their furry family members.
Starting bid
Hand-painted side table featuring a bold, colorful cat surrounded by bright florals. Functional art for any cat lover’s home. (11” D x 21” W x 24” H)
Starting bid
Charming solid-wood cat figurine paired with two pastel-finished candlesticks. Soft colors and carved details make this a sweet accent set for any space. Candlesticks are 14" tall. Value $40
Starting bid
Score big! A great gift for the non-cat people on your list! This Dallas Cowboys fan set includes a licensed NFL Igloo cooler, a cozy 54" x 84" sweatshirt blanket, a glass cutting board, and an NFL stainless steel water bottle. Approximate value: $150
Starting bid
One 12” x 7.5” ceramic vase with a serene winterscape on the front and a sleek two-tone finish on the back. A beautiful seasonal accent. Value: $35
Starting bid
Brand new, never opened “Catasaurus” felt cat tunnel in cheerful green. Zippers together to create a fun, enclosed space for your cats to explore. Size: Large 24” x 11" Photo shown is a sample image for reference; actual item is unused and still in its original bag. Value: $60
Starting bid
Bright, playful, and full of personality, this one-of-a-kind children’s desk features a hand-painted design of colorful flowers and whimsical cats. The desk includes two functional drawers with decorative pulls and comes with a matching painted stool. Perfect for homework, art projects, or adding a cheerful pop of color to a child’s room. (Desk: 16” D x 30” W x 28” H)
Starting bid
This handcrafted 2 1/2 " by 1 1/4" sterling silver pendant features a small emerald eye and is on a black cord. Original purchase price: $239
Starting bid
A cat themed snuggly and warm throw perfect for those nights on the couch! New and in the package. Size: 50" x 60" Value: $50
Starting bid
The framed cat is 19 3/4" & 15 3/4." A majestic cat in radiant rainbow tones - This is a diamond dotz "painting"
comprised of 8,559 resin drills that have been individually placed onto a
flocked background. Value: $145
Starting bid
A fun and colorful tote featuring a playful all-over cat pattern. Spacious, sturdy, and perfect for everyday use, errands, or carrying your cat-themed goodies. This quilted bag features 2 outside zippers, a large "snap" compartment on the other side, and multiple pockets on the inside. Bag dimensions: 19" X 13”. Value: $70
Starting bid
A whimsical calico cat design, hand-painted by a professional muralist, brings this wooden side table to life. Perfect as an accent or coffee table. (18” D x 28” W x 21” H)
Starting bid
2 hours of tattooing valued at $300 from Ink Couture Tattoos in San Marcos, Texas
Starting bid
A fun, bakery-themed cardboard cat box hand-painted with charming details and playful illustrations. Features multiple hideouts and openings for curious cats to explore. A fun, one-of-a-kind piece that doubles as décor. (16” D x 28” H x 30” W)
Starting bid
Handmade in Italy, this charming ceramic platter features whimsical scenes with painted cats, each crafted with delicate brushstrokes and artisan detail. Perfect for serving or display. Value: $45
Starting bid
A cozy, handmade knitted purse featuring four adorable cats on the front and a fun leopard-print fabric lining inside. Soft, sturdy, and uniquely crafted, perfect for cat lovers who want a one-of-a-kind accessory.
Starting bid
Give your favorite cat friend the ultimate treat with this beautifully wrapped cat-themed gift basket. Nestled inside a plush donut-style cat bed is a curated collection of premium goodies every kitty will love, from high-quality Redford Naturals salmon food to irresistible treats and fun toys guaranteed to spark playtime joy.
Includes:
Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift! Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
A rare find for collectors — this James Avery hedgehog charm features intricate detailing and an UNCUT loop, meaning it has never been worn or added to a bracelet. Current resale value: $150–$180.
Starting bid
Unwind with a Classic Serene Pedicure at Salay’s Nails. Includes a eucalyptus soak, nail and cuticle care, exfoliation, massage, and warm towel finish. Dry polish or Buff & Shine included. $60 value.
Starting bid
A warm and cozy gift for anyone who lives on caffeine (or just loves a good morning ritual). This beautifully assembled basket includes an assortment of seasonal treats, coffee shop favorites, and holiday goodies. Inside you’ll find:
Beautifully packaged in a woven holiday basket and ready for gifting.
Total value: $150
Starting bid
Keep your feline warm and protected year-round with this durable wooden heated cat house. Featuring a heating pad, insulation, PVC door flap, asphalt roof, and raised floor for all-weather comfort. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use! 🐾
Product Dimensions: 35.43"L x 29.13"W x 30.42"H
Starting bid
This beautifully curated wine basket is packed with gourmet treats and festive goodies—perfect for holiday hosting, gifting, or a cozy night in. The basket includes:
Wines:
Gourmet Pairings & Treats:
