San Bernardino County Association of School Psychologists

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San Bernardino County Association of School Psychologists

About the memberships

San Bernardino County Association of School Psychologist's Memberships

Regular Membership
$25

Valid until June 10, 2027

Regular Member shall be a credentialed school psychologist or Licensed Educational Psychologist

Associate Membership
$25

Valid until June 10, 2027

An Associate member shall be a person in an allied field and not practicing as a school psychologist

Student Membership
$15

Valid until June 10, 2027

A Student Member shall be a person enrolled in a graduate-level training program in school psychology

Retired Membership
$15

Valid until June 10, 2027

A Retired Member shall be a credentialed school psychologist or Licensed Educational Psychologist who has retired

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