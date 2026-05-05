San Bernardino County Association of School Psychologist's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 10, 2027
Regular Member shall be a credentialed school psychologist or Licensed Educational Psychologist
Valid until June 10, 2027
An Associate member shall be a person in an allied field and not practicing as a school psychologist
Valid until June 10, 2027
A Student Member shall be a person enrolled in a graduate-level training program in school psychology
Valid until June 10, 2027
A Retired Member shall be a credentialed school psychologist or Licensed Educational Psychologist who has retired
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!