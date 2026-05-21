Hosted by

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy

About this event

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Academy Golf Tournament

1231 E 16th St

Upland, CA 91784, USA

Single Golf Registration
$200

Includes one golf entry into the tournament, one round of scramble-style golf, 2 beverage tickets, and a goodie bag filled with items for each participant. Perfect for individual players looking to enjoy a great day on the course while supporting a great cause.

Twosome Golf Registration
$400

Includes entry for two golfers into the tournament, one round of scramble-style golf for both players, 2 beverage tickets per golfer, and a goodie bag for each participant. Grab a partner and enjoy a fun day of golf supporting the Tunnels for Towers nonprofit organization.

Threesome Golf Registration
$600

Includes three golf entries into the tournament, one round of scramble-style golf, 2 beverage tickets for each entry, and a goodie bag filled with items for each participant. Perfect for players looking to enjoy a great day with friends on the course while supporting a great cause.

Foursome Golf Registration
$800

Includes entry for four golfers into the tournament, one round of scramble-style golf for all players, 2 beverage tickets per golfer, and a goodie bag for each participant. Bring your team together for a fun-filled day on the course while supporting a meaningful cause.

Add a donation for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy

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