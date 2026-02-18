San Bernardino Police Officers Foundation's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Motor Officer Jarvis memorial t-shirt
Small
Motor Officer Jarvis memorial t-shirt
Medium
Motor Officer Jarvis memorial t-shirt
Large
Motor Officer Jarvis memorial t-shirt
XLarge
Motor Officer Jarvis memorial t-shirt
2XLarge
2023 Badge, Gun, Handcuffs
Small
2023 Badge, Gun, Handcuffs
XLarge
2024 Salute to Sacrifice
Small
2024 Salute to Sacrifice
Medium
2024 Salute to Sacrifice
Large
2024 Salute to Sacrifice
XLarge
2024 Salute to Sacrifice
2XLarge
2024 Salute to Sacrifice
3XLarge
2025 Honor The Fallen
Small
2025 Honor The Fallen
Medium
2025 Honor The Fallen
Large
2025 Honor The Fallen
2XLarge
2025 Honor The Fallen
3XLarge
San Bernardino Police Officers Foundation
Bryce Hanes Memorial
Thin Blue Line Heart
Small
Thin Blue Line Heart
Medium
Thin Blue Line Heart
Large
Thin Blue Line Heart
XLarge
Glass Cup with POA logo
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!