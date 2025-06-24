San Diego County Dental Foundation's 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2-night stay, 2 spa treatments, and dinner for 2 with wine
Welcome to the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, a tropical hideaway in San Diego’s Pacific Beach community. Whether you enjoy sunbathing at the beach, relaxing by the pool, rejuvenating in The Catamaran Spa’s hot tub that overlooks the bay, paddle boarding, or cruising up and down the boardwalk on a bike, we have something for everyone. Offering casual elegance with palm trees, lush vegetation, tiki torches, koi ponds, waterfalls, and exotic birds that like to strike up conversations with guests. With Mission Bay as our backyard and the Pacific Ocean across the street, there's no better choice among Pacific Beach San Diego hotels.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
7-night stay for 2 in Kona, Hawaii. Valid October 2025 - October 2026; not valid the first week of October or during Ironman week. Subject to availability.
**Subject to availability. Not valid the first week of October or during Ironman week.
Value $1750
Donated by: Dr. Robert Chakarian
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing