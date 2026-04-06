San Diego Cowboys Baseball Club
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San Diego Cowboys Baseball Club

About this event

Sales closed

San Diego Cowboys Baseball Club's Silent Auction

The Gambler Gift Experience item
The Gambler Gift Experience
$50

Starting bid

What you will win!

Golf for 2 at Sycuan Singing Hills

1 Night Stay at Sycuan Casino Resort

Dinner for Two at Sycuan (excludes steakhouse)

Lottery Ticket Bundle


Valued @ $450

Sweet Swings and Ice Cream Things item
Sweet Swings and Ice Cream Things
$50

Starting bid

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Sur La Table Ice Cream Bowls and Serving Tray

Hurley Orange Tote

Frost Buddy Water Bottle

Junk Ball Sundae Slugger Drip Bat and Ball Set

HolyElks Ice Cream Drip Sliding Mit

Ice Cream Drip Swim Trunks

Baseball Lifestyle Ice Cream Drip Socks

Ice Cream Cones

Hot Fudge and Caramel Toppings


Valued @ $350!

Sail Away item
Sail Away
$50

Starting bid

Your Choice of 5 people for Whale Watching OR Sunset Cruise

&

$100 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card


Valued @ $450!

Taste of East County item
Taste of East County
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card - The Brigantine

$100 Gift Card - The Hills Pub

$50 Gift Card - D.Z. Akin's

$50 Gift Card - Eastbound Tavern

$50 Gift Card - Burning Beard + burger, beer and a growler

2 Burning Beard 4 packs


Valued @ $400

Choose Your Adventure item
Choose Your Adventure
$50

Starting bid

Beach Day Essentials - Cooler, towels, blanket and umbrella

Snacks & Treats - Sweat treats to keep you going

Bowling for 4

Ringers Fun Card for 4

Movie Passes for 4

$100 Eureka Gift Card

Dance Lessons for 2


Valued @ $600

Padres VIP Fan Basket item
Padres VIP Fan Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a Padres Game

Manny Machado Bobblehead

Jake Cronenworth Autographed Baseball

Padres Team Photo

Padres Scarf

12 Pack of Alesmith .394 Pale Ale


Valued @ $400

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!