San Diego Cowboys Baseball Club's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
What you will win!
Golf for 2 at Sycuan Singing Hills
1 Night Stay at Sycuan Casino Resort
Dinner for Two at Sycuan (excludes steakhouse)
Lottery Ticket Bundle
Valued @ $450
Starting bid
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
Sur La Table Ice Cream Bowls and Serving Tray
Hurley Orange Tote
Frost Buddy Water Bottle
Junk Ball Sundae Slugger Drip Bat and Ball Set
HolyElks Ice Cream Drip Sliding Mit
Ice Cream Drip Swim Trunks
Baseball Lifestyle Ice Cream Drip Socks
Ice Cream Cones
Hot Fudge and Caramel Toppings
Valued @ $350!
Starting bid
Your Choice of 5 people for Whale Watching OR Sunset Cruise
&
$100 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card
Valued @ $450!
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card - The Brigantine
$100 Gift Card - The Hills Pub
$50 Gift Card - D.Z. Akin's
$50 Gift Card - Eastbound Tavern
$50 Gift Card - Burning Beard + burger, beer and a growler
2 Burning Beard 4 packs
Valued @ $400
Starting bid
Beach Day Essentials - Cooler, towels, blanket and umbrella
Snacks & Treats - Sweat treats to keep you going
Bowling for 4
Ringers Fun Card for 4
Movie Passes for 4
$100 Eureka Gift Card
Dance Lessons for 2
Valued @ $600
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Padres Game
Manny Machado Bobblehead
Jake Cronenworth Autographed Baseball
Padres Team Photo
Padres Scarf
12 Pack of Alesmith .394 Pale Ale
Valued @ $400
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