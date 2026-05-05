San Diego Craft Collective

Hosted by

San Diego Craft Collective

About this event

Fiber Fest Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

2590 Truxtun Rd #106, San Diego, CA 92106, USA

Young Kids Craft Basket #1 - fun for ages 5+ years! item
Young Kids Craft Basket #1 - fun for ages 5+ years!
$30

Starting bid

This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • Model Magic
  • Kids Paint with Brushes
  • Large Sunflower Wood Cutout
  • Patata! game, ages 8+
  • Super Genius Compound Words learning flashcards 8+
  • Super Genius Reading 1 learning flashcards 6+
  • Super Genius Reading 2 learning flashcards 6+

(The approximate value of this basket is $100.)

Young Kids Craft Basket #2 - fun for ages 5+ years! item
Young Kids Craft Basket #2 - fun for ages 5+ years!
$30

Starting bid

This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • How to Draw Super Cute Things Coloring Book
  • Dual tip markers
  • Patata! game 8+
  • Super Genius First Words learning flashcards 5+
  • Super Genius Animals learning flashcards 6+
  • Super Genius Fruits & Veggies learning flashcards 6+

(The approximate value of this basket is $110.)

Young Kids Craft Basket #3 - fun for ages 5+ years! item
Young Kids Craft Basket #3 - fun for ages 5+ years!
$30

Starting bid

This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • Scenic Coloring Book
  • Dual tip markers
  • Patata! game 8+
  • Color Scramble
  • Super Genius Alphabet learning flashcards 3+

(The approximate value of this basket is $95.)

Kids Craft Basket #4 - fun for all ages! item
Kids Craft Basket #4 - fun for all ages!
$100

Starting bid

This fun Kids' Craft Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • Wooden Balance board
  • Model Magic
  • Kids Paint with Brushes
  • Small Sunflower Wood Cutout
  • Patata! game 8+
  • Super Genius Animals learning flashcards 6+
  • Yarn skeins
  • Crochet hook

(The approximate value of this basket is $195.)

Kids Craft Basket #5 - fun for all ages! item
Kids Craft Basket #5 - fun for all ages!
$75

Starting bid

This fun Kids' Craft Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • a Pogo stick
  • Patata! game 8+
  • Dr. Eureka board game with white lab coat
  • Super Genius Fruits & Veggies learning flashcards 6+

(The approximate value of this basket is $140.)

All Ages Handmaking Basket #1 - for all ages! item
All Ages Handmaking Basket #1 - for all ages!
$60

Starting bid

This Handmaking Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • Macrame cord
  • Macrame keychain
  • Macrame lanyard
  • Cement pot or holder
  • Gold sun ray earrings

(The approximate value of this basket is $105.)

All Ages Artist Basket #2 - for all ages! item
All Ages Artist Basket #2 - for all ages!
$50

Starting bid

This Artist Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • Watercolor sketch pad 
  • Color pencils
  • Oil pastels
  • Paint brushes (variety size pack)
  • Cement pot or holder

(The approximate value of this basket is $85.)

All Ages Handmade Art #3 - handmade fun! item
All Ages Handmade Art #3 - handmade fun!
$75

Starting bid

This Handmade Fun selection includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • Wooden Cutting board 
  • Macrame pouch 
  • Small macrame pot holder

(The approximate value of this basket is $120.)

All Ages Natural Dye Basket #4 - natural dye fun! item
All Ages Natural Dye Basket #4 - natural dye fun!
$75

Starting bid

This Natural Dye Basket includes: 

  • a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective
  • a Natural Dye Learning Kit with directions, mordants & dye
  • 4 Packets of Natural Dye to continue exploring color with
  • a Naturally Dyed Infinity Scarf
  • a Naturally Dyed Cotton Carry-all Bag 
  • a Handmade Ceramic Vessel

(The approximate value of this basket is $200.)

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