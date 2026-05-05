Fiber Fest Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $100.)
Starting bid
This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $110.)
Starting bid
This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $95.)
Starting bid
This fun Kids' Craft Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $195.)
Starting bid
This fun Kids' Craft Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $140.)
Starting bid
This Handmaking Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $105.)
Starting bid
This Artist Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $85.)
Starting bid
This Handmade Fun selection includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $120.)
Starting bid
This Natural Dye Basket includes:
(The approximate value of this basket is $200.)
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