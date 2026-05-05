Fiber Fest Silent Auction 2026

This fun Young Kids' Craft Basket includes:

a $25 gift card for San Diego Craft Collective

Model Magic

Kids Paint with Brushes

Large Sunflower Wood Cutout

Patata! game, ages 8+

Super Genius Compound Words learning flashcards 8+

Super Genius Reading 1 learning flashcards 6+

Super Genius Reading 2 learning flashcards 6+

(The approximate value of this basket is $100.)