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Casa De Luz Sd

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San Diego Escape & Knotstop Basket

San Diego Escape & Knotstop Basket item
San Diego Escape & Knotstop Basket
$125

Starting bid

Valued at $1,250

Relax with the whole family at this peaceful place in Southpark walk to bars, Restaurants, grocery store and enjoy some crafts beer in this urban bike friendly neighborhood.

The space

The primary bed & bathroom is upstairs with a pull out queen size sleeping sofa. The 2 other bedrooms are downstairs and share a bathroom.

Guest access

Single family home including backyard with deck, dining table for 8, natural gas grill, gas fire pit, hot tub and outdoor shower.

Other things to note

Full Laundry room with 2 European washers and one dryer unit with laundry sink is available and located in the back unit on the property.

Also in the package is a spa basket to the Knotstop. Get a facial or a massage as you unwind and relax during your getaway. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!