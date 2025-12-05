San Diego Escape & Knotstop Basket

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About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $1,250
Relax with the whole family at this peaceful place in Southpark walk to bars, Restaurants, grocery store and enjoy some crafts beer in this urban bike friendly neighborhood.
The space
The primary bed & bathroom is upstairs with a pull out queen size sleeping sofa. The 2 other bedrooms are downstairs and share a bathroom.
Guest access
Single family home including backyard with deck, dining table for 8, natural gas grill, gas fire pit, hot tub and outdoor shower.
Other things to note
Full Laundry room with 2 European washers and one dryer unit with laundry sink is available and located in the back unit on the property.
Also in the package is a spa basket to the Knotstop. Get a facial or a massage as you unwind and relax during your getaway.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!