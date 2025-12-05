San Diego Escape & Knotstop Basket

Valued at $1,250

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Relax with the whole family at this peaceful place in Southpark walk to bars, Restaurants, grocery store and enjoy some crafts beer in this urban bike friendly neighborhood.

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The space

The primary bed & bathroom is upstairs with a pull out queen size sleeping sofa. The 2 other bedrooms are downstairs and share a bathroom.

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Guest access

Single family home including backyard with deck, dining table for 8, natural gas grill, gas fire pit, hot tub and outdoor shower.

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Other things to note

Full Laundry room with 2 European washers and one dryer unit with laundry sink is available and located in the back unit on the property.

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Also in the package is a spa basket to the Knotstop. Get a facial or a massage as you unwind and relax during your getaway.